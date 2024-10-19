Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Vols will run circle(s) around Alabama with the Pride's new circle drill. What songs?

    By Hayden Dunbar, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Ey4e_0wDNxgKS00

    The Pride of the Southland Band will be showing Alabama who's who with a new circle drill planned for the Oct. 19 halftime show.

    When the Tennessee Volunteers take on Alabama at Neyland Stadium, Vols fans will hope to recreate the same lively atmosphere that helped secured Tennessee a spectacular win against Alabama the last time the team from down south set foot in Neyland.

    This week's halftime performance will feature a new version of the Pride of the Southland's circle drill, which celebrates the great state of Tennessee. The songs champion just what makes the Vols' home state the best, from the Tennessee River to "Mountain Music."

    The band will debut new arrangements of the popular songs along with new drill, set by Ken Landgren.

    Landgren set the new drill, but it wasn't his first time having a hand in the halftime show. When Landgren was in the Pride as an undergraduate in the early 1970s, he wrote the original circle drill under then-director W.J. Julian.

    Landgren now lives in Houston but has planned to attend this weekend's game to see the performance of the new drill.

    What songs will the Pride play on Saturday?

    • "See See Rider," based on the version by Elvis Presley
    • "Tennessee River," based on the version by Alabama
    • "Chattanooga Choo Choo"
    • "Will the Circle Be Unbroken"
    • "Mountain Music," based on the version by Alabama
    • "Rocky Top"

    Hayden Dunbar is the storyteller reporter. Email hayden.dunbar@knoxnews.com.

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Vols will run circle(s) around Alabama with the Pride's new circle drill. What songs?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Tennessee injury update vs Alabama: Keenan Pili to serve as Vols captain
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    One reader rips Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel. Another offers offensive tips | Adams
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel10 hours ago
    Nick Saban says Alabama viewed Tennessee as bigger rival than Auburn during his career
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    Former Vol Alvin Kamara attending Tennessee football vs Alabama at Neyland Stadium
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    JPD Identifies Body Found in Woods as Missing Man from Jackson
    Mississippi News Group3 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Actor Gregory Sierra (From TV's 'Barney Miller'): Three Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Two Bodies Found in Meridian Identified by Coroner
    Mississippi News Group11 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail in Great Smoky Mountains National Park to close overnight
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel3 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato17 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents50 minutes ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    How Tennessee football fans made beating Alabama feel like the first time even though it wasn't
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy