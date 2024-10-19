Vols will run circle(s) around Alabama with the Pride's new circle drill. What songs?

The Pride of the Southland Band will be showing Alabama who's who with a new circle drill planned for the Oct. 19 halftime show.

When the Tennessee Volunteers take on Alabama at Neyland Stadium, Vols fans will hope to recreate the same lively atmosphere that helped secured Tennessee a spectacular win against Alabama the last time the team from down south set foot in Neyland.

This week's halftime performance will feature a new version of the Pride of the Southland's circle drill, which celebrates the great state of Tennessee. The songs champion just what makes the Vols' home state the best, from the Tennessee River to "Mountain Music."

The band will debut new arrangements of the popular songs along with new drill, set by Ken Landgren.

Landgren set the new drill, but it wasn't his first time having a hand in the halftime show. When Landgren was in the Pride as an undergraduate in the early 1970s, he wrote the original circle drill under then-director W.J. Julian.

Landgren now lives in Houston but has planned to attend this weekend's game to see the performance of the new drill.

What songs will the Pride play on Saturday?

"See See Rider," based on the version by Elvis Presley

"Tennessee River," based on the version by Alabama

"Chattanooga Choo Choo"

"Will the Circle Be Unbroken"

"Mountain Music," based on the version by Alabama

"Rocky Top"

