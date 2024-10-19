What channel is Tennessee football vs Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

Tennessee football hosts Alabama on the Third Saturday in October at Neyland Stadium, with both teams slumping below performance expectations in October.

The Vols survived last week in the 23-17 overtime win over Florida , with the UT defense allowing a game-tying touchdown to Gators backup QB DJ Lagway and the UF offense in the final minute of regulation and the Vols offense struggling for most of the game.

The Crimson Tide also survived as a home favorite last week, winning 27-25 over South Carolina in Tuscaloosa a week after losing at Vanderbilt.

Here's how to watch the Tennessee football vs. Alabama game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

Tennessee vs. Alabama will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

Date: Saturday, Oct. 19

Saturday, Oct. 19 Start time: 3:30 p.m.

The Tennessee football vs. Alabama game starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

Knox News reporter Mike Wilson's prediction: Alabama 28, Tennessee 24

It's a battle of two teams that haven't yet put it together this season. Will Tennessee's offense get right or will Alabama's defense rise up? I'm betting on the latter as UT's offense has been a mess in SEC play.

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

Odds: Alabama -3

Alabama -3 O/U: 56.5 points

56.5 points Money line: Alabama -155, Tennessee +130

Aug. 31: Chattanooga, W 69-3

Chattanooga, W 69-3 Sept. 7: vs. NC State in Charlotte, W 51-10

vs. NC State in Charlotte, W 51-10 Sept. 14: Kent State, W 71-0

Kent State, W 71-0 Sept. 21: at Oklahoma, W 25-15

at Oklahoma, W 25-15 Sept. 28: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Oct. 5: at Arkansas, L 19-14

at Arkansas, L 19-14 Oct. 12: Florida, W 23-17 OT

Florida, W 23-17 OT Oct. 19: Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on ABC Oct. 26: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 2: Kentucky, TBD

Kentucky, TBD Nov. 9: Mississippi State, TBD

Mississippi State, TBD Nov. 16: at Georgia, TBD

at Georgia, TBD Nov. 23: UTEP, 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

UTEP, 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt, TBD

at Vanderbilt, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)

Aug. 31: Western Kentucky, W 63-0

Western Kentucky, W 63-0 Sept. 7: South Florida, W 42-16

South Florida, W 42-16 Sept. 14: at Wisconsin, W 42-10

at Wisconsin, W 42-10 Sept. 21: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Sept. 28: Georgia, W 41-34

Georgia, W 41-34 Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt, L 40-35

at Vanderbilt, L 40-35 Oct. 12: South Carolina, W 27-25

South Carolina, W 27-25 Oct. 19: at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC Oct. 26: Missouri, TBD

Missouri, TBD Nov. 2: OPEN DATE

OPEN DATE Nov. 9: at LSU, TBD

at LSU, TBD Nov. 16: Mercer, 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+

Mercer, 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+ Nov. 23: at Oklahoma, TBD

at Oklahoma, TBD Nov. 30: Auburn, TBD

Auburn, TBD Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

Record: 5-1, 2-1 SEC

