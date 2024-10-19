Open in App
    What channel is Tennessee football vs Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    By Nick Gray, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qZ6l_0wDNaXaG00

    Tennessee football hosts Alabama on the Third Saturday in October at Neyland Stadium, with both teams slumping below performance expectations in October.

    The Vols survived last week in the 23-17 overtime win over Florida , with the UT defense allowing a game-tying touchdown to Gators backup QB DJ Lagway and the UF offense in the final minute of regulation and the Vols offense struggling for most of the game.

    The Crimson Tide also survived as a home favorite last week, winning 27-25 over South Carolina in Tuscaloosa a week after losing at Vanderbilt.

    Here's how to watch the Tennessee football vs. Alabama game today, including time, TV schedule and streaming information:

    Watch Alabama vs. Tennessee live on Fubo (free trial)

    What channel is Tennessee football vs. Alabama on today?

    Tennessee vs. Alabama will broadcast nationally on ABC in Week 8 of the 2024 college football season. Sean McDonough and Greg McElroy will call the game from the booth at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, with Molly McGrath reporting from the sidelines. Streaming options for the game include FUBO , which offers a free trial to new subscribers.

    JOHN ADAMS: Tennessee football crowd could play key role vs Alabama, and other SEC predictions

    Tennessee football vs. Alabama time today

    • Date: Saturday, Oct. 19
    • Start time: 3:30 p.m.

    The Tennessee football vs. Alabama game starts at 3:30 p.m. Saturday from Neyland Stadium in Knoxville.

    Tennessee football vs. Alabama predictions, picks, odds

    Knox News reporter Mike Wilson's prediction: Alabama 28, Tennessee 24

    It's a battle of two teams that haven't yet put it together this season. Will Tennessee's offense get right or will Alabama's defense rise up? I'm betting on the latter as UT's offense has been a mess in SEC play.

    Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Friday, Oct. 18

    • Odds: Alabama -3
    • O/U: 56.5 points
    • Money line: Alabama -155, Tennessee +130

    Tennessee Vols football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Chattanooga, W 69-3
    • Sept. 7: vs. NC State in Charlotte, W 51-10
    • Sept. 14: Kent State, W 71-0
    • Sept. 21: at Oklahoma, W 25-15
    • Sept. 28: OPEN DATE
    • Oct. 5: at Arkansas, L 19-14
    • Oct. 12: Florida, W 23-17 OT
    • Oct. 19: Alabama, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
    • Oct. 26: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 2: Kentucky, TBD
    • Nov. 9: Mississippi State, TBD
    • Nov. 16: at Georgia, TBD
    • Nov. 23: UTEP, 1 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
    • Nov. 30: at Vanderbilt, TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 5-1 (2-1 SEC)

    Alabama football schedule 2024

    • Aug. 31: Western Kentucky, W 63-0
    • Sept. 7: South Florida, W 42-16
    • Sept. 14: at Wisconsin, W 42-10
    • Sept. 21: OPEN DATE
    • Sept. 28: Georgia, W 41-34
    • Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt, L 40-35
    • Oct. 12: South Carolina, W 27-25
    • Oct. 19: at Tennessee, 3:30 p.m. on ABC
    • Oct. 26: Missouri, TBD
    • Nov. 2: OPEN DATE
    • Nov. 9: at LSU, TBD
    • Nov. 16: Mercer, 2 p.m. on ESPN+ and SEC Network+
    • Nov. 23: at Oklahoma, TBD
    • Nov. 30: Auburn, TBD
    • Dec. 7: SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, 4 p.m. on ABC

    Record: 5-1, 2-1 SEC

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What channel is Tennessee football vs Alabama on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 8 game

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy