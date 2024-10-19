Open in App
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Veterans share a transformative HonorAir flight with University of Tennessee ROTC cadets

    By Hayden Dunbar, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Two University of Tennessee nursing students, both cadets in the Army ROTC program, had the opportunity to learn from and spend time with U.S. veterans whom they escorted on a special flight from Knoxville to Washington, D.C.

    HonorAir Knoxville flies East Tennessee veterans free of charge to Washington, where they are escorted to national memorials that honor their service and sacrifice. The program was founded in 2007, and since then, it's taken over 4,300 veterans on the trip. This flight marked the 35th journey from Knoxville to Washington and carried a group of veterans who were all women.

    The two University of Tennessee students, seniors Seth Maynor and Katie McGowan, were the first to represent the school as HonorAir escorts.

    Maynor and McGowan each led a group of five to six veterans to sites such as the United States Air Force Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Korean War Veterans Memorial, the Vietnam Veterans Memorial and the Military Women's Memorial.

    Honoring women in service

    Contributing to a day that was solely about and for this group of women was a remarkable experience for Maynor and McGowan.

    “On like the simplest level, it was just good to be able to provide the veterans with just like a good day. They don’t have to worry about grabbing food, water, any planning, anything like that; we can just kind of deal with it on our end," Maynor explained.

    “My veterans kept saying over and over that they feel like they don’t deserve to be on this flight … it honestly was so nice to say, 'Yes, you deserve this,'” McGowan added.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7ArQ_0wDNaT3M00

    As they stopped at each memorial, veterans reflected on their own experiences serving. Visiting the Military Women's Memorial was a particularly emotional moment for many.

    “At the [Military Women's Memorial], I think they all just felt like, ‘Wow, I’m a piece of history’ … I think being at these memorials helps them realize that what they did has a big impact on others," said McGowan.

    "For them to be in that time period and not get appreciated, and probably honestly even get treated badly, I think for them to come on HonorAir and get all this love and support and have it only be women, and never get overshadowed by any men being on that flight, I think it really meant a lot to them."

    On the flight home, mail call, a time when military personnel received mail while serving, was recreated. Each veteran received a manila folder of letters from family members and elementary school students.

    When the veterans disembarked in Knoxville, a crowd was there to celebrate their return. All the veterans McGowan escorted were crying, she said, but one of them confided in McGowan, saying, “This is the welcome home I always wanted.”

    Sharing wisdom

    With Maynor and McGowan preparing to join the Army Nurse Corps upon graduating, HonorAir provided a unique opportunity for veterans to impart words of advice and support to the next generation of service men and women.

    “I was there for them obviously, but they were so interested in giving me advice and being like, 'You’re going into the service,' like all of them had some piece of advice, and they were so excited,” McGowan said.

    "They’re done with their career, some of them are retired, and for us to be at the very beginning of our career, I think they took the opportunity to be like, ‘OKI was in your shoes, I have all this experience, what can I tell you.’”

    They gave McGowan advice about self-confidence and standing up for herself, she said.

    “It taught me to be proud of myself," she said. "To realize what I’m doing has an impact on others, and we also are a part of history ,and people will appreciate what we’re doing, too.”

    Hayden Dunbar is the storyteller reporter. Email hayden.dunbar@knoxnews.com.

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d13DS_0wDNaT3M00

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Veterans share a transformative HonorAir flight with University of Tennessee ROTC cadets

