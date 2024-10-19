Open in App
    Tennessee football vs Alabama score predictions: Will Vols top Crimson Tide at Neyland?

    By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wRCCF_0wDNaRHu00

    Tennessee football is after its best win of the season Saturday.

    The No. 10 Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) host No. 7 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) at Neyland Stadium.

    Tennessee has gone 1-2 against the Crimson Tide under coach Josh Heupel. It won the lone meeting in Knoxville when it won 52-49 on a 40-yard field goal from Chase McGrath.

    Tennessee vs Alabama odds, money line, over/under

    • Spread : +3
    • Money : +130
    • O/U : 56.5

    Adam Sparks

    Alabama 27, Tennessee 20 : Tennessee's offensive woes seem to be the rule more than the exception lately. So unless the Vols reverse that trend, Alabama has the edge. That being said, this is a winnable game for Tennessee. But it'll take a strong defensive performance, a rowdy Neyland Stadium and an offensive turnaround. Two of those seem more likely than the other, at least for now.

    Mike Wilson

    Alabama 28, Tennessee 24: It's a battle of two teams that haven't yet put it together this season. Will Tennessee's offense get right or will Alabama's defense rise up? I'm betting on the latter as UT's offense has been a mess in SEC play.

    John Adams

    Tennessee 24, Alabama 23: You can’t count on Tennessee’s struggling passing attack to expose the Tide’s vulnerable secondary, but you can count on running back Dylan Sampson and UT’s defense. You also can count on the Tennessee crowd. This isn’t Georgia, where coach Kirby Smart must challenge his fans to turn up the volume. The possibility of beating Florida and Alabama on back-to-back Saturdays should have Tennessee fans roaring as loudly as ever.

    ADAMS: Reader compares Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava to Bryce Young — but not in good way | Adams

    Cora Hall

    Tennessee 37, Alabama 31: It's a new era of the Third Saturday in October and the Vols need this win. It'll be another close win, but Tennessee will pull this one out.

    Gentry Estes

    Tennessee 24, Alabama 21: Slight edge to the home team, as I have zero clue for what to expect between two teams who both should be better than what they’ve been lately. This will be whoever figures things out first or makes the least mistakes.

    Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football vs Alabama score predictions: Will Vols top Crimson Tide at Neyland?

