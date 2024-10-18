Open in App
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Closing a business, donating money and building a stadium: The Boyd family has been busy

    By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    This week's Urban Knoxville newsletter comes to you from Knox News reporter Keenan Thomas. Like our work? Share our free weekly newsletter with a friend .

    The name "Boyd" resonates throughout Tennessee, especially in Knoxville, where University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd and his family own a collection of businesses in the Old City.

    The Boyd Sports-owned Tennessee Smokies baseball team is about to transform the area just east of the Old City upon moving to the under-construction downtown stadium, recently named Covenant Health Park, in 2025. In the meantime, the Boyd family has come together for a special cause.

    With East Tennesseans still picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, the Boyd Foundation has made a $3.5 million donation to four counties ravaged by flooding brought on by the storm: Carter, Cocke, Johnson and Unicoi.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HueVu_0wCJSGK400

    In other news, Boyd Foundation board member Thomas Boyd told Knox News he plans to sell the Old City property that's home to his Merchants of Beer business at the corner of Summit Hill Drive and Central Street. The business is set to close Oct. 26 .

    Thomas has been a game-changer in the Old City by developing and growing multiple businesses along Central Street and Jackson Avenue while his parents, Randy and Jenny Boyd, own Boyd's Jig & Reel at the corner of those streets. The Scottish restaurant and bar recently was the subject of a crass 5-star review from comedian Bert Kreischer .

    The UT System Board of Trustees recently approved Randy Boyd's term extension, allowing to have him serve in the role until 2030. And throughout all this, Randy's father, Tom, is living out his dream by offering a fantastical getaway at Ancient Lore Village in South Knoxville.

    See y'all next week!

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Closing a business, donating money and building a stadium: The Boyd family has been busy

