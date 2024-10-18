Inside Bristol Motor Speedway as colossal icon becomes Helene flood relief command center

This story was updated to correct a typo.

The day after flooding rivers cut scars across northeast Tennessee , Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, called the office of Gov. Bill Lee to see how the "Last Great Colosseum" could provide relief from Hurricane Helene, which killed more than 200 people, including 17 in Tennessee .

Caldwell leads one of America's most iconic motorsports venues , capable of seating 150,000 people near the junction of Tennessee, North Carolina and Virginia.

The speedway is home to "Colossus," the world's largest center-hung four-sided outdoor jumbotron, weighing in at 700 tons and held up by cables thicker than those supporting the Golden Gate Bridge. The speedway will host Tennessee's first ever Major League Baseball game when the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds face off in August 2025, in addition to its regular schedule of NASCAR races.

But the speedway also is known for its community engagement, in particular its children's charity , and that's why Caldwell was calling. Being a giant operation in a small town comes with responsibility, and the speedway's role in Hurricane Helene relief quickly became clear.

The problem was not a lack of donations pouring into the area. The problem looked like a semitruck full of bottled water heading for a rural town, where first responders had enough trouble navigating washed-out roads without an 18-wheeler in their way.

"These communities were not going to be able to handle the influx of donations that were heading their way," Caldwell told Knox News. "Their resources were just stretched really thin."

So the semis were diverted to a large warehouse at the speedway called the South Building, which was christened the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center on Oct. 3. Since then, the site has transformed into something like a makeshift Amazon fulfillment center, staffed by volunteers and filled with donations from all 48 states in the contiguous U.S.

Pallets of canned vegetables, diapers, paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning products and pet food have filled the three bays of the warehouse several times over and have spilled into surrounding parking lots and the speedway itself.

Crews stacked pallets of bottled water beneath the speedway's grandstands, with donations wrapping around a curve in the track, known as the world's fastest half-mile. By the calculations of volunteers at the site, the water could fill 400 semitruck loads and is worth more than $28 million.

Local churches and relief centers across 12 Tennessee counties and beyond can call the center to place orders for what their people need. Though the speedway is adept at hosting large operations, it leaned on partners for support, including the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

But the command center truly is a homegrown triumph.

Eastman Chemical Company, the industrial giant headquartered in nearby Kingsport, helped the speedway secure a mobile loading dock. Ballad Heath in Johnson City sent staff to stand up a call center. Food City, a grocery chain headquartered across the Virginia border, contributed its expertise in distribution. Regional nonprofits like Second Harvest Food Bank and Samaritan's Purse have coordinated trucks and helicopters to move goods.

"We have never done anything to this scale from a distribution standpoint, but it's like a large event in a lot of ways because there are a lot of moving pieces and parts," Caldwell said. "You have to make sure you get some structure to that and define roles."

Bristol Motor Speedway's flood relief run by an army of volunteers

On a whiteboard at the front of the warehouse, a project management flowchart shows who's in charge of the command center. It's run almost entirely by volunteers, who have put their lives on hold to take on new titles.

Amanda Delp, executive director of the Unicoi County Chamber of Commerce, has become the director of the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center. She and her husband, Brian Delp, temporarily moved to Bristol in Sullivan County and are living in an RV provided by the speedway.

"This region doesn't see county lines," Delp said. "We're all here to help each other. ... It almost leaves you speechless."

Brian, a P.E. teacher at Happy Valley Middle School in Elizabethton, is now the manager of the entire distribution operation. All the volunteers call him by a nickname his wife gave him years ago: Big Daddy.

"Big Daddy, this is Captain Jackson," Delp's walkie-talkie sings out as he stands by a loading dock. Someone is trying to donate a heat pump, Captain Jackson says on the other end. Does the relief center take those? Big Daddy says yes.

Delp, who's also a Unicoi County commissioner, makes sure communities devastated by flooding get what they need. The Biden administration approved a major disaster declaration for eight Tennessee counties on Oct. 2, opening up avenues for individual aid , though the relief center goes beyond those counties.

At the top of Delp's priority list as cold weather sets in are generators, space heaters and fuel.

He also makes sure people know who's running the operation. It's not the Federal Emergency Management Agency or its state counterpart, though TEMA has been a partner along the way. The center is run by volunteers from the surrounding communities and across the country.

In the call center, staffed in three daily shifts of seven volunteers, handwritten scripts line the wall. One reads, "To dispel the myths: donations are not being taken away." The word "not" is underlined. Another myth is that donations cannot be earmarked for a certain county. In a parking lot by the warehouse, donated containers hold goods destined for a specific area.

The calls come mainly from three groups: people wanting to volunteer, people needing assistance and community centers placing orders to ship from the warehouse.

"It takes an army to win this war," Delp said.

He refers to his volunteers as "troops." On any given day, there are more than 100 volunteers at the center to answer calls, collect and sort donations, and distribute them to people in need.

For the many volunteers and staff who are veterans, the command center is reminiscent of their time in the military. Becca Sutphen, director of community impact for the United Way of Greater Kingsport, is stationed at the center with other United Way employees helping coordinate across the region.

The effort calls to mind her deployments to Iraq in 2007 and 2008 with the 2nd Stryker Cavalry Regiment out of Germany.

"It's almost akin to that level of needing to see what's going on in a broad area," Sutphen said. "You need to be able to feel like you're well connected with your troops out here and that everyone is getting the resources they need."

Bristol volunteer leader: 'This is the biggest honor'

There's a flow to the operation at the Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center. Pickup trucks, box trucks and smaller vehicles pull up to the side of the building, where volunteers unload them. The semitrucks wait in a queue to back up to the loading dock behind the building.

The goods are sorted outside and then moved into the first of three large bays at the warehouse, ultimately landing near a dock where crews load donations onto all kinds of vehicles going all kinds of places.

"It's all very organized. It looks like it's organized chaos, but it's organized," volunteer Ashley Pierce said as she unloaded cars.

Pierce is president of the staff senate at Northeast State Community College in Blountville. The college was on its fall break Oct. 14 when it brought students, staff and faculty to the relief center to get volunteer hours.

Volunteers have come from all over the nation. Some who were just planning to drop off supplies have ended up staying several days to help.

One man from outside New York City came to bring supplies and stayed four days. A church group from Eastern Kentucky, a region hit hard by similar floods in 2022, remembered when their neighbors came to their aid.

"A lot of people from North Carolina and Tennessee came to our area and dropped off supplies. The Lord brought it upon our hearts to come to repay and just be the hands and feet of Jesus," said Teresa Jarvis, a volunteer with Ford's Branch Church of Christ in Pikeville, Kentucky.

The volunteers, and the warehouse itself, are managed by Stan Huff, a 70-year-old retiree from Erwin, who is best friends and golf buddies with Big Daddy.

Huff, who admits he speaks "at 550 words per minute with gusts up to 700," has done a little of everything. He's a veteran who spent the better part of his career setting up Whirlpool showrooms and dispatching for county 911 lines. But nothing means more to him than overseeing the warehouse.

"If I don't do anything else, and I've done a lot of things wrong in my life, I have finally done one thing right. It was here. It's the most amazing thing I've ever done in my life," Huff said. "This is the biggest honor I've ever had in my life."

When service members, veterans and first responders visit, Huff takes them on golf cart tours of the speedway, careful not to drive all the way up the track's 28-degree banking turns. He averages 20 miles on the golf cart and 12.5 miles walking each day.

The Northeast Tennessee Disaster Relief Center could become a national model for emergency managers on how to set up a central hub for donations, Huff said.

It carries the unique culture of the speedway, couched in motorsports metaphors. A bullet list on a whiteboard reminds volunteers of three imperatives: "stay in your lane, slow your roll, don't go rogue." Staff at Bristol Motor Speedway describe the center as a hub, with spokes extending to all the hardest hit areas.

The center learned that it needed to stay in its lane when it was nearly overwhelmed early on by people coming to pick up items. After a few days, it switched its model to a distribution center that sends donations out to smaller local centers.

Some of those centers have become overwhelmed − and their staff so exhausted − that they've had to close down. The command center at Bristol Motor Speedway keeps track of those, too.

What Bristol Motor Speedway does – and doesn't – need

There are many items the center doesn't need any more: water, food, cleaning supplies, diapers, pet food and paper products. It can't take any more used clothing, though it is seeking new winter clothing. A container in the parking lot spills used clothes destined for somewhere else, like Goodwills in the region, though they are getting full themselves.

What the center needs more than anything now are items to keep flood survivors warm and safe. On the center's Amazon wish list , where anyone can find and ship donations to 106 Nascar Blvd. in Bristol, the most needed items include hand warmers, blankets and propane stoves.

Another big need is fuel, and the center is asking for propane tanks and canisters. Without it, people cut off from power in the Tennessee and North Carolina mountains who have generators could be stuck with "a $1,000 paper weight," Delp said.

The center's hours will change on Oct. 20, when it will open from noon to 4 p.m. For Monday through Saturday, Oct. 21-26, the center will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone looking to volunteer can visit volunteer-united.org/need . Volunteer hours are Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. and Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Major floods take years to recover from, and the speedway's leaders are not sure how long the relief center will stay open. Brian Delp guesses they could operate for three or four more months, and his school district will let him stay on as a volunteer.

"I know I will never get him out of that warehouse until it closes down," Amanda Delp said of her husband. "He's here to stay."

Correction: An earlier version of this article cited the wrong city for Eastman Chemical Company's headquarters. The company is headquartered in Kingsport.

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com .

