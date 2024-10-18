10 Knoxville Halloween attractions with scary tricks or family-friendly treats

Are you up for scream-inducing scares or family-friendly fun this Halloween season? Whether you're looking for scary or sweet, various Halloween-themed festivals, events and attractions around Knoxville and East Tennessee are sure to be exactly your treat-bag.

Costume contests, haunted houses, candy and creepy entertainment are lying in wait for you this October - some throughout the month, others on particular dates. So get your tickets, dress up the kids (or the dog) in that cute costume, grab your plastic pumpkin and get a thrill from these 10 Halloween events in Knoxville and the surrounding area.

If you would like to see your Halloween event featured on this list, email hayley.choy@knox.news.com.

Downtown Knoxville's Wicked Cool haunts

Through Oct. 31

Downtown Knoxville’s Wicked Cool event is creeping back just in time for the Halloween season with fang-tastic fun for all ages through Oct. 31. This year’s Wicked Cool includes a not-so-spooky scavenger hunt, eerie-sistible offerings at local businesses and a costume contest with prizes to die for. Downtown will be decked out in seasonal decorations, creating the perfect backdrop to capture those frightfully fun memories.

For a complete schedule of events and activities, visit downtownknoxville.org/wicked .

Gatlinburg Skypark's Boo Bash

Through Oct. 31

Gatlinburg SkyPark will feature seasonal decor and a great view of fall foliage in the Great Smoky Mountains during its family-friendly Halloween Boo Bash throughout October, and its Fall Fest Oct. 27-28.

During Fall Fest, enjoy fun fall activities, face painting, balloon artists, SkyPark Prize Pack giveaways, live music and games on the SkyDeck. Visitors are invited to wear their favorite Halloween costumes to the festival.

All SkyPark Boo Bash and Fall Fest activities are included in the regular SkyPark ticket cost. Purchase tickets at gatlinburgskypark.com .

FrightWorks Haunted House

Through Nov. 2

Craving a frightful scare this fall? Take a visit to FrightWorks Haunted House in Powell. This year, FrightWorks features creepy interactive entertainment centered around Tremble Industries, a factory of fear and horror. The thematic and suspenseful adventure involves high-quality acting, detailed sets and elaborate special effects.

Find hours and ticket information at frightworks.com .

Dead Man's Farm Haunted Attraction

Through Nov. 2

Dead Man's Farm Haunted Attraction in Philadelphia, Tennessee, celebrates 16 years of fear this fall. Interactive attractions Oct. 4-Nov. 2 include the Bludgeon Haunted House, Lost Souls Haunted Trail, Bell Witch Escape, Zombie Infection Escape, Dollhouse Escape, Mad Scientist Escape and Midway Mini Attractions.

For tickets and hours, visit deadmansfarm.com .

Zoo Knoxville's BOO! at the Zoo

Through Oct. 27

BOO! at the Zoo will feature several nights of not-too-scary Halloween fun this spooky season. This event is great for those preschool and elementary-aged children in your family. A Halloween tradition, BOO! at the Zoo is a family event featuring trick-or-treating along the BOO! Trail, where little trick-or-treaters can fill their bag with goodies as they make their way through the zoo.

BOO! at the Zoo nights continue Oct. 17-20 and 24-27. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit zooknoxville.org .

Cherokee Caverns Trick-or-Treat in the Cave

Oct. 18-20 and 25-27

Take the family to historic Cherokee Caverns for the annual trick-or-treat event. Everyone is welcome to wear their favorite Halloween costumes and trick-or-treat along the cave path at this family-friendly event. Enjoy themed scenes from favorite movies and TV shows, photo ops, thousands of lights, festive music and lots of candy and fun among the stalagmites and stalactites.

The cave path is stroller- and wheelchair-accessible, and the cave is a comfortable 58 degrees year-round. Admission is $15 a person for ages 3 and older. Children age 2 and younger are admitted free. For more information and tickets go to cherokeecaverns.com .

Blount County's Spooktacular Extravaganza

Oct. 25

Blount County's Spooktacular Extravaganza, a free street festival for families, will be 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in historic downtown Maryville. The event will feature trick-or-treating at downtown businesses, a dog costume contest, games and more.

For more information, visit parksrec.com .

Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade and Pet Expo

Oct. 27

This Halloween-themed event for pet owners and their dogs, now in its 11th year, is co-sponsored by the University of Tennessee Gardens and the UT College of Veterinary Medicine. It will be 1-5 p.m. Oct. 27 in the Gardens, 2518 Jacob Drive.

The expo will offer educational booths, pet businesses, rescue groups, food trucks and a food drive to benefit the Companion Animal Initiative of Tennessee outreach program at the veterinary college. The event is free.

Costumed dogs can enter the 2:30 p.m. parade to be judged in categories including scariest, funniest, homemade and pop culture.

For information or to register, visit utgardens.tennessee.edu .

Dancing Bear Appalachian Spooktacular

Oct. 31

For an upscale evening of spooky storytelling, Dancing Bear Appalachian Bistro in Townsend is hosting a storytelling event on Halloween around the fire pit.

This is an adults-only event and tickets are limited. For information and to purchase tickets, visit dancingbearlodge.com .

Ripley's Trick-or-Treat Kick-Off Karnival

Oct. 31

Ripley's Aquarium will host a family Halloween event 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 31, with contests, costumed characters and candy at Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies Plaza in Gatlinburg. All proceeds benefit the Forgotten Child Fund.

For more information, visit ripleyaquariums.com .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: 10 Knoxville Halloween attractions with scary tricks or family-friendly treats