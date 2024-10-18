Knox County Schools makes changes to its clothing center for kids. Here's what to know

The Clothing Center has long supported Knox County Schools students, relying largely on volunteer support to helps kids in need. Changes could soon be coming.

Knox County Schools leaders are figuring out a sustainable approach to operating the clothing center. Their priority is to help students and families on a schedule that makes sense for them instead of only during the hours volunteers could staff the center, Assistant Superintendent of Strategy Kori Lautner told Knox News.

Before the pandemic, families came to the clothing center to select what they needed. A change meant orders were packaged and sent to schools for families to collect, but organizers noticed sometimes the clothes were never picked up.

The center was closed since the star of the school year, but it's back with a new procedure.

Here are the steps to follow:

Parents must sign a release form consenting Knox County Schools social worker to request clothing for their child.

The school social worker will fill out a form detailing the student's needs, including age, gender, preferred colors, shirt, pant and shoe size.

The clothes will be delivered directly to the student via the school social worker.

The center does not accept walk-ins or appointments from parents.

The center can fulfill emergency orders.

What will be the clothing center's future?

In short, its future is yet to be determined.

For years, Knox County Schools has had an informal relationship with the center. The district has provided staff, space, utilities and access to school mail, Lautner told Knox News. Knox County Schools also provided publicity for volunteer opportunities and events.

The district has asked the clothing center board to have a memorandum of understanding drawn up in time for the school board meeting. That timeline will help ensure the district has everything needed in time to plan for next year’s budget, Lautner said.

Areena Arora , data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com . Follow her on X @ AreenaArora and on Instagram @areena_news .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County Schools makes changes to its clothing center for kids. Here's what to know