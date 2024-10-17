Tennessee college students affected by Helene don't have to drop out. What relief is there?

East Tennessee college students whose lives back home were torn apart during Hurricane Helene are working with their institutions to simultaneously navigate course assignments and a complicated web of disaster resources to determine whether to continue their education or press pause.

Colleges where flooding occurred have a much smaller student population compared to the University of Tennessee's flagship campus in Knoxville, though many of their students come from areas hit hardest by Helene.

While some of the colleges dealt with minor flooding in buildings, power outages and fallen trees across campus, their experiences were nothing compared to what people went through along the French Broad, Nolichucky and Pigeon rivers during the devastating floods of Sept. 27.

Fast forward three weeks, and students are tapping into relief funds first set up for COVID-19, while some faculty members have stayed overnight on campus as they prepare to rebuild their homes.

Hurricane relief for students and faculty affected by East Tennessee floods

East Tennessee State University is the largest higher education institution in the northeast part of the state, where most of the state's flooding was concentrated. This region also is home to Northeast State Community College, Walters State Community College and Tusculum University.

In the immediate aftermath of Helene's destruction, these colleges canceled classes and checked on students and employees to make sure they were safe. Classes were moved online, but each college was back in-person the week of Oct. 14.

Each of these colleges had money allocated for emergencies, including hurricanes, and have started dipping into those funds to help students personally affected by Helene.

ETSU, located in Johnson City, has increased its hurricane relief allocation from $500 to $1,000 per student. Around 30 students need access to the funds, Vice President of Student Life and Enrollment Joe Sherlin said, and ETSU awarded $15,000 as of Oct. 9.

Around 6,200 of ETSU's roughly 14,000 students come from areas hit hardest by Helene flooding: Carter, Cocke, Johnson and Unicoi counties, as well as Western North Carolina. More than 200 students have filled out CARE reports , which let the university know of their extenuating circumstances, and the dean's office has 20 staff members reaching out to them to determine the kind of assistance they need.

“We're really in the assessment phase right now of determining how many students are impacted, what the needs are and how we can best serve those needs," Sherlin said.

Near Greeneville, Tusculum University maintains a relief fund for its 1,100 students, including around 600 who live on campus. The student emergency fund was created for the COVID-19 pandemic, President Scott Hummel said, and it has received $20,000 in donations following the hurricane.

The university has created a hurricane relief fund for faculty, which has raised $8,000 so far.

“Fortunately, we've not had too many severely impacted (students and employees), but those that have been severely impacted, we are helping them with these emergency funds, and (some) employees we've been able to house them on campus until they're able to rebuild their homes or to be able to get back into a home," Hummel told Knox News.

A storm relief fund through the Walters State Foundation at Walters State Community College has received $5,365 in donations, and $1,500 has been spent to stock pantries at its Newport and Greeneville campuses. Northeast State Community College − which serves nearly 6,000 students in the hard-hit counties of Carter, Johnson, Unicoi and Washington − pivoted to change its golf tournament, organized to fund scholarships, into a hurricane relief effort.

Northeast State already had $25,000 in its Northeast State College Aid in Response to an Emergency Situation program and raised an extra $15,000 through the tournament. The money will go toward helping students at the campus in Elizabethton, the county seat of Carter County.

The Watauga River in Elizabethton was around 5 feet above its flood stage during the flooding caused by Helene, its highest level since 1940. TVA's Watauga Dam broke its water level record by 3 feet.

Federal student aid guides East Tennessee universities through disaster

While Hummel isn't aware of any Tusculum students who needed to drop out because of Helene's destruction, colleges in the area are working to make sure that remains the case.

If students need to withdraw from ETSU, for example, campus leaders will work with them to create a reentry plan that preserves their financial aid. Northeast State won't penalize students for not being able to pay university bills or missing class after Hurricane Helene, President Jeff McCord said.

The office for Federal Student Aid takes disasters like Hurricane Helene into consideration with Title IV participants. Institutions must be in a federally declared disaster area and follow general disaster guidelines to provide additional aid to students.

The guidelines allow for universities to make decisions to ensure a student's performance stays satisfactory, even if a disaster has caused that student to underperform.

If a student were to withdraw due to a disaster, the recommendation for universities is to offer a full refund of tuition and fees after completing the Return of Title IV Funds calculation. Universities should work with students to take advantage of flexible reenrollment options, according to federal recommendations.

The guidelines provide recommendations for universities regarding changes to the academic calendar due to a disaster and verifying lost or destroyed records.

"I think it's important to know that the university and this region has come together to support the needs of the region, but recovery is going to take a very long time," said Sherlin, the vice president of student life and enrollment at ETSU. "And all the support and help that this region can get is welcomed."

Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com . X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee college students affected by Helene don't have to drop out. What relief is there?