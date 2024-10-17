Open in App
    East Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains fall colors are nearing their peak

    By Devarrick Turner, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q8ziO_0wAKdNtb00

    Now is the time that vibrant hues of red, orange and brown typically blanket East Tennessee, bringing many to the area to admire the bright fall colors. But has challenging weather during the summer and fall seasons, including Hurricane Helene passing through , impacted leaf-peeping opportunities?

    Fall colors in the South generally start to peak around mid-October. The upper elevations in the Great Smoky Mountains, which see some of the season’s earliest changes, were predicted to have peak colors this week, according to an interactive 2024 Fall Foliage Map by Smokymountains.com .

    Flooding and road closures caused by Helene might have postponed your leaf-peeping plans, but there’s still a chance to enjoy the yearly spectacle before it’s too late.

    Fall colors overcome seasonal challenges

    Remnants of Hurricane Helene brought wind and historic flooding to East Tennessee in late September, just a few weeks before leaf-peeping excursions usually ramp up. But even that wasn’t enough to dull the colorful leaves or knock them off limbs.

    “Following Helene, most of the Tennessee side of the mountains fared well in terms of canopy loss,” arborist Travis Watson at East Tennessee State University told Knox News. “I see a lot thinner canopies in some of the urban areas and around rivers and streams but the mountainsides are still fairly dense.”

    Cold nighttime temperatures and bright sunny days are providing optimal conditions for the chemical process that creates fall colors, Watson noted.

    This is good news for leaf-peepers, especially after the leaves endured a “brutally hot summer” with limited rain that could have impacted fall foliage, according to ETSU’s weekly fall color repor t.

    “I remain hopeful that we will have a good display of fall color in our region,” Watson said.

    When are the peak fall colors in the Great Smoky Mountains?

    The week of Oct. 14 is still the best time to see peak colors in the highest elevations of the Smoky Mountains, according to ETSU. The lowest elevations throughout the East Tennessee region should expect peak colors closer to Halloween.

    East Tennessee fall color peak dates

    Here’s what to expect for the rest of the fall season, according to the smokymountains.com foliage map.

    East Tennessee fall colors: Week of Oct. 21

    The Tennessee River Valley and the western part of East Tennessee will reach “near peak” colors during the fourth week of October.

    East Tennessee fall colors: Week of Oct. 28

    Fall colors in most of East Tennessee (excluding the Smokies) will reach their peak during the final week of October.

    East Tennessee fall colors: Week of Nov. 4

    Vibrant fall colors in East Tennessee are expected to turn dull and pass their peak by the beginning of November. Peak colors can be admired in Middle Tennessee, though.

    East Tennessee fall colors: Week of Nov. 11

    Fall colors in East and Middle Tennessee are expected to be past their peak by the third week of November. Signs of winter will start to show soon after as trees lose their leaves.

    What’s closed in Great Smoky Mountains National Park?

    The park suggests all visitors in the Smokies to check nps.gov/grsm and talk to staff at visitor centers about conditions in the park as it recovers from Hurricane Helene impacts.

    Several sites, campgrounds, trails and roads within Great Smoky Mountains National Park, particularly on the North Carolina side of the park, are still closed for Helene recovery efforts. Major closures that remain in place from the storm are Balsam Mountain, Cataloochee, and Big Creek areas and Foothills Parkway East.

    Devarrick Turner is a trending news reporter. Email devarrick.turner@knoxnews.com . On X, formerly known as Twitter @dturner1208 .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee and the Great Smoky Mountains fall colors are nearing their peak

