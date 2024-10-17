Open in App
    East Tennessee benefit concerts offer another way to help recovery from Helene floods

    By Robin Gibson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Ever since Hurricane Helene brought disastrous flooding to the region, East Tennesseans have stepped up to donate to fundraisers and drives to collect food and supplies to help their neighbors hit hardest by the storm.

    As long-term recovery efforts continue in flood-ravaged East Tennessee counties, several upcoming benefit concerts will provide another chance to help those struggling to rebuild their communities after the once-in-5,000-years storm that hit Sept. 27.

    This doesn't mean organizations such as the East Tennessee Foundation, Second Harvest Food Bank, Salvation Army and American Red Cross and others aren't still taking donations to help flood victims. But these shows offer yet another way to do something for your neighbors while enjoying performances by local musicians who are doing their part.

    East Tennessee floods: Everything to know, from rescues to recovery to Helene resources

    'Pickin' Up the Pieces'

    The "Pickin' Up the Pieces" benefit concert will offer six hours of live music by bluegrass musicians from across the region at Yee-Haw Knoxville on Oct. 22.

    The concert lineup features East Tennessee Bluegrass All-Stars Wyatt Ellis, Barry Bales, Alex Leach, Justin Moses, Biscuit Davis, Billy Contreras, along with special guests Sierra Hull, Cruz Contreras, Tim Stafford, Robinella, Ralph Stanley II, Jay Clark and more, according to the Yee-Haw Brewing Co. website.

    Video of the live performance also will be available on the WDVX YouTube channel.

    'Appalachian Allies'

    "Appalachian Allies - A Benefit for East Tennessee Hurricane Relief" at the Bijou Theatre on Oct. 27 will benefit the East Tennessee Foundation and its work to help communities recovering from the flooding caused by Helene.

    Hosted by Daniel Kimbro and Sam Lewis, the show will feature Adeem The Artist, Andy Wood, Darrell Scott, Jerry Douglas, Larkin Poe, R.B. Morris and Sarah Jarosz.

    49 Winchester

    The East Tennessee Martin Center for the Arts will present a special benefit concert by Appalachian country soul group 49 Winchester with special guest Chancellor Lawson on Nov. 30. The show will support Hurricane Helene relief efforts in East Tennessee, Western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia through Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.

    • When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30
    • Where: East Tennessee Martin Center for the Arts at East Tennessee State University, 1328 W. State of Franklin Road in Johnson City
    • Tickets: $30-$40, available at ETSUMartinCenter.org . All proceeds from ticket sales will go directly to Second Harvest Food Bank.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee benefit concerts offer another way to help recovery from Helene floods

