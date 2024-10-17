Open in App
    Federal ATF agents are leading the investigation after dynamite was found in Knoxville

    By Myron Thompson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is leading the investigation into the box of explosives found at CMC Recycling , with support from the Knoxville Police Department Violent Crimes Unit, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said Oct. 16.

    The investigation now is focused on finding the source of more than 500 pieces of dynamite and 194 blasting caps that were found inside a locked metal box at the Knoxville recycling facility Oct. 10.

    Investigators also are working to determine whether any violations of law or regulations occurred, Erland said.

    "ATF's responsibilities include the investigation and prevention of federal offenses involving the unlawful use, manufacture, and possession of firearms and explosives; acts of arson and bombings; and illegal trafficking of alcohol and tobacco products," according to the ATF.gov website .

    What happened at CMC Recycling

    The two-day-long incident began whenCMC Recycling employees called 911 at 2:15 p.m. Oct. 10 to report they had found suspected explosives in a 5-foot-by-5-foot steel box.

    The Knoxville Fire Department and KPD closed down Western Avenue between Texas and Massachusetts avenues and recommended the evacuation of residents and businesses in surrounding neighborhoods. The Jacob Building at Chilhowee Park opened as an emergency shelter for evacuees overnight and throughout the next day.

    The KPD bomb squad used a robot to check the 5-foot-by-5-foot steel box, and officers removed the explosives from the box by hand before destroying them.

    Thirty-six hours later, police and city officials gave the all-clear at 10 p.m. Oct. 11, allowing people to return safely to their homes and businesses in the area.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Federal ATF agents are leading the investigation after dynamite was found in Knoxville

