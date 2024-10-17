Knox County prosecutor previously reprimanded for withholding potential evidence

The supervisor in the Knox County District Attorney's Office who gave permission to another prosecutor to use a recorded phone call between a jail inmate and his attorney was reprimanded in 2013 for not properly disclosing to defense counsel an inmate's jail communications.

The question of how communications by a jail inmate can be used by prosecutors was central to a complaint raised by defense attorney Mike Whalen about prosecutor Robert DeBusk, who resigned Oct. 14 after he was accused of lying under oath about what he did with a recording of a phone call between a jail inmate and a defense paralegal.

DeBusk had been suspended by the district attorney's office on Oct. 10, the same date he gave conflicting answers on the witness stand about whether he had sought permission to use the recording.

The supervisor DeBusk testified about is TaKisha Fitzgerald, who ran afoul of professional standards during her prosecution of Micah Ross Johnson, who was accused of murdering Carrie Daugherty in 2008. In its 2013 disciplinary order, the Tennessee Supreme Court's Board of Professional Responsibility said Fitzgerald intentionally withheld letters and recorded phone calls from Johnson.

The Board of Professional Responsibility quoted from a Knox County Criminal Court order that Fitzgerald admitted she "had not turned the letters over previously in order to gain a tactical advantage because the Defendant's attorney would have instructed him to stop writing letters."

What Fitzgerald withheld from defense counsel

Johnson’s defense attorneys attempted to retrieve evidence from Fitzgerald and the district attorney's office since 2009, including making specific requests for letters he wrote that could have bolstered his insanity defense. (Johnson was ultimately convicted of Daugherty's murder .)

But Fitzgerald purposefully withheld evidence, including more than 700 recorded jail phone conversations. Knox News could not determine whether any of the phone calls were between Johnson and his attorney, and therefore protected communication between the defendant and his attorney.

During a hearing in February 2011, Fitzgerald admitted she did not provide the evidence on purpose, according to a snippet of the court transcript included in the Board of Professional Responsibility’s petition for discipline.

“The problem with these letters and with the jail phone calls – these happened daily. And as soon as – as soon as these are turned over to the defense, I’m assuming that what the defense is going to do is then tell their client to stop writing,” she said. “And that’s going to – that’s going to hamper us. That’s going to prevent us in getting information from the defendant, evidence from the defendant so that we can use at trial. And that’s – that is just the truth.”

Was DeBusk trying to cover for his supervisor?

DeBusk was placed on the witness stand Oct. 10 as part of a hearing requested by defense attorney Mike Whalen related to a criminal case. Whalen questioned DeBusk about whether he improperly accessed communications between at least two inmates and their legal counsel in separate cases.

Attorney-client privilege allows defendants to talk freely with their attorneys without fear the discussion will be used against them in court. It is key concept in the American legal system with roots firmly established in the English law that preceded America's legal system. The protection extends to members of the defense attorney's staff who help on the case, such as paralegals.

During the hearing, Whalen questioned DeBusk about whether Fitzgerald told him in a different case that he could use a recorded phone call from an inmate to a paralegal because the call wouldn't be protected by attorney-client privilege.

At first DeBusk testified he could not recall whether he spoke with Fitzgerald or whether he told the defense attorney in the case, Holly Nehls, he planned to introduce the recorded phone call into evidence, Whalen and Nehls told Knox News.

But that testimony was proved to be false after attorney Brooke Spivey testified DeBusk told her that same day, outside the courtroom, that he had sought and received permission from his supervisor to use the recorded call.

DeBusk was recalled to the stand and initially denied the attorney’s account before agreeing it was true. He subsequently invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, according to defense attorney Mike Whalen.

Jail calls are recorded, but attorneys don’t know if they’re all handed over

During the DeBusk hearing, Assistant District Attorney Sean McDermott represented the DA’s office and argued the jail communication system warns users all communication can be reviewed by jail staff and attorney-client privilege is protected when attorneys register with the jail.

Whalen and Nehls have communicated with jail inmates in the past without breaches of attorney-client privilege. In her case, Nehls testified, her client specifically alerted jail staff the call was to an attorney, yet it was recorded.

What’s troubling, she told Knox News in an email Oct. 16, is not knowing when the DA’s office has potential evidence. DeBusk, at least, ignored her request for communications involving her client until the prosecutor was ready to use it in trial.

“From my records, the privileged phone call occurred roughly a month and a half before I was notified that the State had it, listened to it, and intended to use it,” Nehls said. “It appears that it was withheld from me until it could be used by the State for an advantage.

“There have been several cases where we were not provided our clients' phone calls, or were only provided the ones to be introduced at trial, often only shortly before trial, after the plea deadline,” she continued. “My opinion as of today is that under Rule 16, if the DA's office has possession of or access to our clients' jail communications, we should be provided with them, whether or not they are intended to be introduced at trial.”

McDermott argued the recording of the phone call in Nehls’ case was never entered into evidence. Nehls testified this was because she asked for a delay in her client's case after she learned DeBusk had acquired a recording of the inmate's phone call with her paralegal.

Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turner, administrator of jail communications, testified law enforcement also has access to the communication system, though he did not know about protected attorney-client communications being shared when they shouldn’t be.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com . Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ tyler_whetstone .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knox County prosecutor previously reprimanded for withholding potential evidence