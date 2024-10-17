Open in App
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Empty Stocking Fund is committed to providing 3,000 holiday meal boxes, with your help

    By Sarah Riley, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    As the year starts to draw to a close, our Empty Stocking Fund is ramping up its most important work: Ordering and prepping our Christmastime meal baskets for East Tennessee neighbors in need.

    It's a tradition that's been going strong since 1912, and we need your help to serve the same number of families we served last year.

    With grocery prices staying stubbornly high, it will take more donations for our nonprofit to buy food for 3,000 baskets this year. The Empty Stocking Fund board is committed to the number because we know the need is great.

    "We are beginning the work to reach out to partner agencies that help distribute Empty Stocking Fund baskets throughout East Tennessee and are already receiving an increased number of requests for baskets needed over last year," said Knoxville-Knox County Community Action Committee Nutrition Services Director Judith Pelot, an Empty Stocking Fund board member. "I anticipate with continued high costs of food and other necessity items that our individual requests will also be up when applications open in November."

    The Empty Stocking Fund collects donations all year to fund our effort. We help families gather around the table with a festive 5-pound ham, fresh produce, side dishes, bread, and enough staples like oatmeal and soup to last a family of four for a week.

    The boxes have always been designed to bring a sense of holiday normalcy when families don't always know where they're next meal is coming from.

    "This year's Empty Stocking Fund campaign has started a little earlier than usual because we're committed to helping as many families as possible since we know the need is as great as ever," said Knox News editor Joel Christopher. "Individual donations from loyal readers and corporate gifts from philanthropic businesses will help our charity, run by East Tennesseans for East Tennesseans, reach its goal."

    It's easy to give any time at esfknox.org or by sending a check to the Empty Stocking Fund, 2332 News Sentinel Drive, Knoxville, TN 37921.

    How to apply for an Empty Stocking Fund box

    Applications do not open for about another month.

    When they open, potential recipients can apply in person through the CAC from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Nov. 12-Dec. 2 (closed Nov. 28-29 for Thanksgiving) at these locations:

    • East Neighborhood Center, 4610 Asheville Highway
    • LT Ross Building, 2247 Western Ave.
    • South Neighborhood Center, 522 Maryville Pike

    Applicants also can call 865-293-4761 between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. only from Nov. 12-Dec. 2. The wait can take up to two business days.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oOds1_0wAKclv800

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Empty Stocking Fund is committed to providing 3,000 holiday meal boxes, with your help

