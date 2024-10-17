What are the 'vote yes' and 'vote no' signs popping up around Knoxville? An explainer

Political signs telling you who to vote for are routine. But what about the ones around Knoxville telling you what to vote for?

"Yes" and "no" signs and mailers are about an upcoming change in Knoxville's election system. All city voters get a say.

Proposition 2 is a measure facing Knoxville voters that could shape the future of the city . Voters will decide what type of representation they want for the Knoxville City Council.

Do Knoxvillians want a say on every member of the city council, which gives voters from outside their neighborhood a voice in who represents their district? Or do they want council members who reflect the needs of their neighborhood, and only voters in that district get a say?

What does voting 'yes' mean on the Knoxville referendum?

The system that is going away because of a change in state law looks like this: Six district seats are voted on by members of that district in the primary and later by the whole city in the general election. There also are three at-large seats voted on by the whole city.

A "yes" vote would eliminate the district-only primary and allow the entire city to vote in every district in the primary and general elections. Though council members must live in the district they want to represent, they would be accountable to the entire city.

Neighbors would have more people to vote for each cycle, and candidates would, in theory, campaign in every district. But the change also could mean some neighborhoods with historically lower turnout might not get as much face time with candidates.

An at-large system could influence how council members govern once they're in office. It might cause them to think more about the city's needs as a whole rather than individual needs in one district.

The council's existing three at-large seats will remain as they are currently. At-large council members can be from any district and the entire city approves them in the primary and general elections.

What does voting 'no' mean?

A "no" vote defaults to the system set up by a new Tennessee law. "No" means only residents of a district would be able to vote in that district's primary and its general elections.

Residents would have fewer people to vote for each cycle, and candidates would likely run on issues that are more neighborhood-focused.

Once elected, council members might act more in the interest of their specific districts because those are the voters to whom they are accountable.

Who's on which side?

Proposition 2 is an issue that brings together groups of people who normally wouldn't agree on much.

The 'Vote Yes' campaign

Members of the "Vote Yes" campaign say the at-large system is a way to better hold elected officials accountable and gives Knoxvillians more of a say in their representation. Council member Andrew Roberto and Knoxville civil rights leader the Rev. Harold Middlebrook are prominent members of that campaign.

Roberto, who serves in a nonpartisan position but participates in Knox County Democratic Party events, proposed the at-large system. He said upon suggesting the system that the state unfairly forced a change in Knoxville's system, and Proposition 2 is the best way to maintain what he says has worked for Knoxville.

Middlebrook is treasurer for the "yes" campaign's single-measure committee. The Rev. Sam Brown, the president of Knoxville's NAACP chapter, advocated for the option to be placed on voters' ballots.

"At the very least, we think the people of Knoxville should be able to choose if they want to keep something that's close to what we have now, versus something being imposed on us by legislators in Nashville," Brown told Knox News in July.

At a city council meeting July 23, Brown and Middlebrook said they're confident that Knoxville will continue to elect a diverse city council, as it has under the current system.

The letter supporting Proposition 2, organized by the Knox Voter Alliance, is signed by most of the current council and several former Knoxville and Knox County leaders:

Dan Brown

Duane Grieve

Debbie Helsley

Carlene Malone

Gwen McKenzie

Barbara Pelot

Lauren Rider

Andrew Roberto

Finbarr Saunders

Seema Singh

Tommy Smith

Charles Thomas

Nick Della Volpe

The 'Vote No' campaign

Other members of communities with more people of color aren't as confident. The City Council Movement , which seeks to diversify city politics, opposes Proposition 2.

They say minority votes could be disenfranchised if the rest of the city overrides their candidate of choice. It could also deter candidates from listening to the needs of minority voters.

"(An at-large council) further incentivizes candidates to prioritize the interest of white, middle-class developers over the interests of their own districts," activist and City Council Movement member Nzinga Bayano Amani said July 23.

Though opponents are against what they call state government overreach, they see the referendum as a chance to correct Knoxville's unique system.

The letter opposing Preposition 2, organized by Hancen Sale, the former government affairs director for East Tennessee Realtors, is signed by some current council members and several current and former Knoxville and Knox County leaders:

Virginia Babb

Courtney Durrett

Lynne Fugate

Eddie Mannis

Sam McKenzie

Phyllis Nichols

Hugh Nystrom

Matthew Park

Hancen Sale

Janet Testerman

George Wallace

Different groups are in agreement

The City Council Movement has an unlikely ally in its quest to defeat Proposition 2: Republican elected officials and leaders.

Members of minority communities have long been sounding the alarm about what they see as problems with Knoxville's current system. But the change is happening now because the state legislature, led by Republican state Rep. Elaine Davis, outlawed the system.

Those in favor of Proposition 2 feel Davis' intentions were disingenuous and Davis and the Republican-led legislature were frustrated the current system produced a "liberal" city government. Roberto and others crafted the proposition as a way to follow state law, while standing their ground against legislative overreach.

Davis told Knox News she created the bill based on requests from her constituents in Knoxville. Davis represents the wealthy Knoxville neighborhoods of Sequoyah Hills and Rocky Hill. Within those neighborhoods, signs in support of Davis and other Republicans up and down the ballot stand next to signs encouraging people to vote against Proposition 2.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What are the 'vote yes' and 'vote no' signs popping up around Knoxville? An explainer