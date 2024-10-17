Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    The pandemic isn't fun to think about. We still need to remember those who got us through

    By Daniel Dassow, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oeR8z_0wAKPjpf00

    Beyond pieces of paper and pictures, the only souvenir I have from my four years at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville is a plastic bag containing an unused procedure I thought my future kids might find amusing.

    In the bag, there's a plastic tube with a screw-on lid and a sticker sheet of barcodes. There's an instruction manual. My sophomore year, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, this UT-branded plastic bag was delivered to my door every week or so.

    The first step was to wake up, which was harder that year than it sounds. The second step was actually an omission – I was not to brush my teeth. The third step was to gather my untouched saliva and empty it into this plastic tube. Then I was to peel off a barcode that traced back to me.

    Then I walked out of my dorm on the ninth floor of Laurel Hall and got on an elevator with other students holding their possibly contaminated phlegm. The final step was to hand over the tube to a staff member in the lobby, who scanned the barcode like a grocery store cashier and thanked me for my contribution.

    I will have to explain to my kids what all this was for, but those of us who lived through the pandemic recognize saliva pool testing as one of many ways we tried to contain a virus whose most enduring side effect for many college students was anxiety.

    When my school email was erased, so was the email I had flagged from Chancellor Donde Plowman on March 11, 2020, with the subject line “Urgent Message Regarding COVID-19 Response.” For years, I have had the sense that a living memory of those days has already slipped from our heads in the rapids of online discourse.

    I compiled a brief oral history of the first year of the pandemic for the student newspaper, The Daily Beacon, and almost nobody read it. I couldn't blame them. Shortly after the pandemic became our reality, it also became the least interesting thing to talk about.

    Perhaps that's why, four years after I first spit in those tubes, I did not ask a single question about the pandemic to one of the most important public figures in Knoxville during those years. Dr. Keith Gray was chief medical officer at UT Medical Center then, and he made himself astonishingly available to provide updates at livestreamed briefings and public meetings. He's now the medical center's president and CEO.

    Read more: Dr. Keith Gray, raised far from halls of power, leads UT Medical Center to era of equity

    Gray emerged from the pandemic a local hero

    In our two-hour interview (did I mention Gray's generosity with his time?), I asked him about the experiences as chief medical officer that prepared him for his current role, so the pandemic came up. He was at his daughter's softball tournament in Gulf Shores when everything shut down that Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

    "I came back that Wednesday, and literally, we were writing policies for the county and city that Thursday morning that were going out to the public Thursday afternoon," Gray told me. "It was that kind of learning curve."

    This retelling did not strike me in the moment, but I dwelled there later as I went back through our interview. Most people's "where I was" stories about the pandemic are less than compelling. I was in a dorm room when the email came through. Gray was at a softball tournament.

    Unlike personal accounts of Sept. 11, these stories don't derive their power from proximity to the disaster, because the pandemic was everywhere. It was in the duct work of my dorm.

    Proximity in the pandemic meant going where the people were, wherever they were. Being a hero in the pandemic meant moving toward the crowds of the sick and skeptical, even as the official guidance was to stay away.

    Gray was named a 2021 Knox.biz Health Care Hero , specifically for bringing calm, compassionate and science-based messaging to the public when it was needed most. He did much of this work in partnership with Cynthia Finch , who held weekly meetings with Black churches to help them fight the virus through the Faith Leaders Church Initiative.

    This is another thing I'd like to remember about the pandemic : that there were people in Knoxville who were tired and anxious, but got up each morning prepared to save lives with their message.

    Opinion: Health care is transforming in East Tennessee. Here's how UTMC plays a key part

    The story of the pandemic has already become one of scientists and doctors losing the public's trust. That story is not a local one. It's another narrative on the garbage heap of controversies that neglect the local and fixate on the federal.

    Dr. Gray's service to our community, which continues through organizations like Emerald Youth Foundation and United Way of Greater Knoxville, doesn't fit into a narrative of lost trust. In fact, it's a story of a medical professional gaining the trust of his community when it was hardest to do so.

    The pandemic is still not a fun or particularly interesting story to tell. I see books about it at bookstores and wonder if anyone is buying them. But if we ever say "never forget" about the pandemic, we better be talking about people like Dr. Gray, who led us through those bleak years and are still shepherding us today.

    Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: The pandemic isn't fun to think about. We still need to remember those who got us through

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group18 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Keenan Pili says thank you to Tennessee football fans in letter after injury
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Police officer accused of touching woman on traffic stop
    Jacksonville Today22 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Opinion: Denver homeless newspaper raises $15K to print another edition but can't pay staff
    David Heitz19 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Life-Saving Medication Manufactured in FL Recalled Over Bacterial Contamination
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Nationwide Recall Issued for Herbal Supplement
    Uncovering Florida27 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Residents of migrant gang-occupied Aurora apartments still living in 'squalor,' advocacy group says
    David Heitz2 days ago
    Is Blue Ridge Parkway open? Here's how far you can go on America's favorite drive
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel23 hours ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy