Reba McEntire’s new TV show ‘Happy's Place’ is set in Knoxville. Here’s how to watch

Reba McEntire’s happy place is in Knoxville!

In the county music icon’s new NBC sitcom, "Happy's Place," McEntire’s character inherits her father’s tavern in Knoxville, a place where “everyone is family,” according to the show’s description . Preview clips from the show feature University of Tennessee logos, including a Power T hanging in a restaurant scene.

Though McEntire is an Oklahoma native, the Knoxville setting made sense for “Happy’s Place.”

"I've been to Knoxville performing lots of times, too. So, visiting and even little vacations down there," she said during a recent NBC event . "That's a beautiful part of the country."

McEntire, who's also a coach on "The Voice," last performed in Knoxville in 2022 and has another connection to the Scruffy City. Knoxville’s Kelsea Ballerini is slated to slip into McEntire’s “Voice” seat next year as the singing competition’s resident country music coach.

What is ‘Happy’s Place’ on NBC about?

“Happy’s Place” follows McEntire as Bobbie, “a tough but lovable woman” who inherits her late father’s Tennessee tavern, only to discover the other co-owner is a twentysomething half-sister she didn’t know she had, according to NBC . The two sisters could not be more different but must navigate their complex relationship while running a business.

The new show reunites McEntire with her former “Reba” co-star Melissa Peterman and also stars Belissa Escobedo, Pablo Castelblanco, Tokala Black Elk and Rex Linn, McEntire's real-life boyfriend.

“Happy’s Place” is McEntire’s return to comedy TV after starring in “Malibu Country” (2012) and the popular “Reba” (2001). She serves as an executive producer on the new project and collaborated with Carole King for the show’s theme song.

How to watch ‘Happy’s Place’

“Happy's Place” premieres at 8 p.m. Oct. 18 on NBC. It’ll be available on the streaming service Peacock the next day.

