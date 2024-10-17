Tennessee football vs Alabama score prediction, scouting report for Week 8 SEC game

Tennessee football is trying to even the series with Alabama under coach Josh Heupel .

The No. 10 Vols (5-1, 2-1 SEC) host No. 7 Alabama (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC) at Neyland Stadium in the fourth meeting between the programs in Heupel's tenure. UT is 1-2 in the previous three games with the win coming in 2022 in Knoxville.

Here is what to know about the matchup:

Alabama has a wicked combo in Jalen Milroe and Ryan Williams

Alabama's quarterback Jalen Milroe and wide receiver Ryan Williams make for a potent pair on the offensive side.

Milroe, the junior starting QB, has completed 72.7% of his passes. He has 23 touchdowns with 12 passing and 11 rushing. He trails only Tennessee's Dylan Sampson in rushing touchdowns in the SEC. He has thrown four interceptions.

Williams has been the most common target and does the most damage at wide receiver. The 17-year-old freshman leads the nation with 25 yards per reception. He has six touchdowns, which is tied for the SEC lead. He has 23 catches for 576 yards. Williams ranks second in yards in the conference despite ranking 15th in receptions.

Alabama doesn't have the stout defense of the past

Alabama's defense isn't the usual stout unit.

Alabama has allowed 129 rushing yards per game, which ranks No. 14 in the SEC. It has been better in conference play, allowing 126, which is sixth in the conference. That is encouraging for Tennessee, but Florida's run defense also was suspect and the Vols rushed for a season-low 143 yards against the Gators .

Alabama also has been lousy on third downs in conference games. It has allowed opponents to convert 46.8% of third-down attempts. UT hasn't been good on third downs in SEC games, converting 34% of its chances.

Boo Carter coming on strong for Tennessee football

Freshman Boo Carter had a career-high seven tackles against Florida as the nickelback continues to rise.

"He’s right where we hoped he would be," Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks said. "He’s getting better every week. He’s a tremendous talent."

The Chattanooga native also had 1½ tackles for loss and a sack against Florida. He has made 16 tackles in six games. He has served as the backup behind sophomore Christian Harrison, who has started four games.

Tennessee vs Alabama score prediction

Alabama 28, Tennessee 24: It's a battle of two teams that haven't yet put it together this season. Will Tennessee's offense get right or will Alabama's defense rise up? I'm betting on the latter as UT's offense has been a mess in SEC play.

