How cold will winter be in Knoxville area? La Niña could impact temperatures in East Tennessee

Winter lurks around the corner and with that, frigid temperatures. But this year, it may not be as cold in East Tennessee.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its three-month climate predictions on Sept. 19 showing a milder weather outlook in December, January and February.

The cause of the warmer temperatures? A La Niña event is to blame.

The U.S. has a 74% chance of La Niña conditions, while there is a 40% chance of this being a moderate event, according to the latest predictions from the Climate Prediction Center.

What is La Niña?

La Niña events are the periodic cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and east-central equatorial Pacific. Also during these events, trade winds are stronger, and they push warm water towards Aisa, according to the National Ocean Service. Cold waters in the Pacific push the jet stream northward.

The result? Drought and warmer air in southern states and cold, wet conditions in the Pacific Northwest.

What are typical winter temperatures in Knoxville?

It is normal for the Knoxville area to see temperatures in the 30's and 40's during the winter months, according to the National Weather Service.

"Normal" temperatures and averages are created based on a 30-year average of temperatures from 1991 to 2020.

Average December temperature: 41.9° F

41.9° F Average January temperatures: 39.1° F

39.1° F Average February temperatures: 42.9° F

42.9° F Average snowfall: 4.6 inches

4.6 inches Median first frost: Oct. 24

Oct. 24 Median first freeze: Nov. 2

When did East Tennessee see its first snowfall of the season?

East Tennessee saw its first snow of the season in the Great Smoky Mountains on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

LeConte Lodge, located near the peak of Mount LeConte in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park reported getting about 4 inches of snow.

What's the difference between El Niño and La Niña?

El Niño is the opposite of La Niña. So, the trade winds are weaker and the warm waters are pushed towards the U.S. East Coast. An El Niño event will cause the northern U.S. and Canada to be dryer and warmer, while the Southeast will see more precipitation.

What does the Old Farmer's Almanac say about Tennessee's winter?

The Old Farmer's Almanac echoes the NOAA predictions. It forecasts a wet but mild winter for Tennessee with the exception of the Great Smoky Mountains, which will be snowy.

“This winter, temperatures will be up and snowfall down throughout most of the United States,” reports Carol Connare, the Almanac’s editor-in-chief in its online winter report.

When is the first day of winter?

Meteorologically speaking winter starts Dec. 1. But many recognize the winter solstice, which falls on Saturday, Dec. 21, as the first true day of winter in the northern hemisphere, according to the Farmer's Almanac .

USA TODAY and Joyce Orlando contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How cold will winter be in Knoxville area? La Niña could impact temperatures in East Tennessee