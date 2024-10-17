Open in App
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Reader compares Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava to Bryce Young — but not in good way | Adams

    By John Adams, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qZ6l_0wAJpOLp00

    My literary contributors have been even more creative than usual this week. Like Tennessee football in its 23-17 victory over Florida, they must have been working overtime.

    Eddie compared Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava to Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. Colorado Mark called for a complete offensive overhaul. Jimmy recommended a coaching trade with Florida. And David hinted that he would make personal sacrifices for a victory over Alabama.

    I didn’t see any of those suggestions coming.

    Eddie writes: Living in Florida and recovering from a hurricane, it’s always thrilling to see Tennessee beat Florida.

    Is Nico to Tennessee football what Bryce Young is to the Carolina Panthers? Sometimes, players as they move up in talent reach a point where they’re not able to handle it.

    It’s still too early to tell. Tennessee could come out against Alabama, and the offense could be right back on target. You just don’t know.

    As always, I love listening to your podcast and reading your articles. I was born and reared in Tennessee.

    My response: I think both Young and Iamaleava need more help. That said, Iamaleava needs to play better.

    He’s not handling the pressure of tight games well, hasn’t been an effective runner, and hasn’t demonstrated the same deft touch on his passes that he did in UT’s three runaway victories to open the season.

    Colorado Mark writes: Gators dismal red zone performance cost them the win, but Voles won't be so lucky against Gawga or Bama. The future of offenses may well be evolving "Back to the Past." Big, fast, power tailbacks will soon be back in the news.

    Move over QB Diva's − power, clock-eating, running football is about to reemerge, nullifying these high-octane offenses. Hype-L's smoke and mirrors offense may look unstoppable against Kent State, not so much against SEC competition. But it should be good enough for a spot in the middle to upper section of the second-tier teams in the SEC.

    My response: I never imagined a Josh Heupel offense would be as ineffective as this one has been the past three games. Perhaps, you’re right that a change is in order. But why go halfway?

    Instead, why not revive the single wing? General Neyland would approve.

    Jimmy writes: The Florida offense looked much more imaginative than the UT offense. Maybe, we could just switch coaches.

    My response: Florida wouldn’t have a problem with that.

    David writes: I was so frustrated at halftime in the Florida game, I got up and shaved my beard off. What will I have to do against Bama?

    My response: Something more extreme might be required against Alabama. Maybe, you should cut off a small toe if the Vols fall behind.

    Save your fingers for the Georgia game.

    Sam writes: I see no impressive team in the SEC.

    My response: Watch Texas.

    ADAMS: Josh Heupel's offense for Tennessee football has gone from magic show to no-show

    John writes: My humble opinion: the offensive coordinator needs to be replaced. Maybe, bring in an offensive minded “consultant” if a QB change is not an option.

    My humble response: This is Heupel’s offense. He gets the credit when the offense is soaring, as it has been for most of his three and a half seasons at Tennessee. So, it’s only fair that he – not the offensive coordinator − gets most of the blame when the offense falters.

    John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com . Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Reader compares Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava to Bryce Young — but not in good way | Adams

