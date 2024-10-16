Open in App
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    East Tennessee fuel prices are erratic post-Helene. What's the cause, and is it gouging?

    By Myron Thompson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWPe1_0w8nK5Zb00

    Fuel is the lifeblood helping rebuild flood-ravaged East Tennessee communities where everyday commodities have become precious resources, but simple economic principles have experts worried fuel prices may shoot up despite Tennessee's laws against price gouging.

    Demand is high and supply is low. More gas than usual is needed to run generators where power has yet to be restored, and some gas stations were destroyed in the Sept. 27 storm.

    Functioning gas stations could need help restocking fuel and maintaining a regular replenishment schedule, said University of Tennessee at Knoxville professor Lance Saunders , who teaches in the school's renowned supply chain management program .

    The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency have sent hundreds of thousands of gallons of diesel and gasoline to areas ravaged by Hurricane Helene.

    "In the short run, there'll be a price spike in the affected areas, but that price will start to go down as companies move their resources to where they can get the highest prices for them," UT economics professor Mike Kofoed told Knox News. "Anti-gouging laws are really hard to actually prove in a court of law because you have to prove malintent that you are exploiting an emergency to earn profit."

    Tennessee businesses are prohibited from setting prices that are "grossly in excess of the price generally charged for the same or similar goods or services in the usual course of business" during emergencies, according to TN.gov.

    “All this terrible weather lately could cause regional prices to rise as drivers flock to the few open stations with gas,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said in an Oct. 10 newsletter . “But as roads are cleared and power is restored, stations will be able to be resupplied, so any upward pressure on prices should be fleeting.”

    In East Tennessee, prices are erratic. Some flood-impacted counties have had price spikes compared to the average gas price, while some are below the state average.

    As of Oct. 15, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.20. In Tennessee, the average gas price is $2.85, according to AAA .

    In East Tennessee counties directly impacted by floods, the AAA average for a gallon of gas on Oct. 15 was:

    • Carter: $2.83
    • Cocke: $2.75
    • Green: $2.73
    • Hamblen $2.77
    • Johnson: $2.94
    • Sevier: $2.77
    • Unicoi: $2.94
    • Washington: $2.90

    Any complaints of price gouging can be reported through the Division of Consumer Affairs at TN.gov.

    Hurricanes Helene and Milton are not expected to cause long-term gas shortages or price spikes.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: East Tennessee fuel prices are erratic post-Helene. What's the cause, and is it gouging?

    Southern Red
    1d ago
    
