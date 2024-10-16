Merchants of Beer in the Old City is closing and the site will be sold

Merchants of Beer , the Old City bar housed in a former diner with a large dog-friendly patio, has announced it will close its doors Oct. 26.

Owner Thomas Boyd said he told the staff a while back he plans to sell the property. He hasn't announced what could be built at the site on Summit Hill Drive and Central Street.

"The plan for the site is to sell it. That has not happened yet, but since it's coming, I've let my staff know a while back, and I want to make sure they have time to plan for their futures, and not just show up to closed doors at some point," Boyd told Knox News.

The bar opened its doors in 2017. Boyd said he's fond of the location and knew it could be better served with a bigger building at such a visible corner.

"It was a cool space, but it's half an acre lot with a 2,000-square-foot diner on it, so it's one of those things that never made a ton of sense to begin with but it was a really cool space while it lasted," said Boyd.

Boyd helped develop businesses that transformed the Old City, and has personally moved to a new city but maintains deep ties here.

"I'm just chugging along with all my other properties on Central that I have to take care of. I just recently moved to New York. I'm pressing the pause on opening anything brand new right now in the Old City," he said.

