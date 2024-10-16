Open in App
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Merchants of Beer in the Old City is closing and the site will be sold

    By Myron Thompson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2syt3Z_0w8nFgYo00

    Merchants of Beer , the Old City bar housed in a former diner with a large dog-friendly patio, has announced it will close its doors Oct. 26.

    Owner Thomas Boyd said he told the staff a while back he plans to sell the property. He hasn't announced what could be built at the site on Summit Hill Drive and Central Street.

    "The plan for the site is to sell it. That has not happened yet, but since it's coming, I've let my staff know a while back, and I want to make sure they have time to plan for their futures, and not just show up to closed doors at some point," Boyd told Knox News.

    The bar opened its doors in 2017. Boyd said he's fond of the location and knew it could be better served with a bigger building at such a visible corner.

    "It was a cool space, but it's half an acre lot with a 2,000-square-foot diner on it, so it's one of those things that never made a ton of sense to begin with but it was a really cool space while it lasted," said Boyd.

    Giving back: Boyd family donates $3.5M to Helene relief, including $1M each to three hard-hit counties

    Boyd helped develop businesses that transformed the Old City, and has personally moved to a new city but maintains deep ties here.

    "I'm just chugging along with all my other properties on Central that I have to take care of. I just recently moved to New York. I'm pressing the pause on opening anything brand new right now in the Old City," he said.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Merchants of Beer in the Old City is closing and the site will be sold

    WhiteDevil69
    1d ago
    Well he moved to NY, see you that building us the kiss of death, nothing in their ever lasts
    The Truth that Hurts or Enlightens
    1d ago
    What a shame. That place was a fun hang-out for locals and tourists alike.
