Tennessee football crowd could play key role vs Alabama, and other SEC predictions | Adams

Tennessee football’s SEC football schedule might be even more accommodating than expected in preseason.

From that vantage point, the three toughest games were Oklahoma , Alabama, and Georgia. The Vols were expected to be a solid favorite in the rest of their games, which also included a light nonconference schedule.

But heading into the second half of the season — and Saturday’s game against Alabama at Neyland Stadium — the schedule might not be as difficult as first thought. And despite an upset loss to 13.5-point underdog Arkansas and an offense that can’t get out of its own way, the Vols remain in contention for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Never mind that the Vols have games remaining against top-10 Georgia, along with Alabama. Those games don’t look as daunting as they did in preseason.

In fact, the Vols should be grateful they don’t have to play Texas. Their schedule also doesn’t include two other SEC playoff contenders, Texas A&M and LSU. Nor does it include Ole Miss , which has two losses but could get back in the playoff discussion if it beats Georgia in November.

Tennessee 24, Alabama 23: You can’t count on Tennessee’s struggling passing attack to expose the Tide’s vulnerable secondary, but you can count on running back Dylan Sampson and UT’s defense.

You also can count on the Tennessee crowd. This isn’t Georgia, where coach Kirby Smart must challenge his fans to turn up the volume.

The possibility of beating Florida and Alabama on back-to-back Saturdays should have Tennessee fans roaring as loudly as ever.

Texas 31, Georgia 27: The Bulldogs ' offense struggled terribly against Kentucky. Their defense lapsed in the second half of a 41-31 victory over Mississippi State last week.

So, when can you expect Georgia to put it all together?

Answer: Not this Saturday in Austin, Texas.

Texas A&M 38, Mississippi State 22: The Aggies rank ninth nationally in rushing yards per game. Mississippi State is tied for 119th in run defense.

The stats favor the Aggies. So does the momentum. They have won five consecutive games since losing their opener to Notre Dame.

LSU 27, Arkansas 24: The Tigers have won seven of the past eight games in a series known as the “Battle for the Boot.” Hopefully, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman won’t take that personally because he’s expected to “get the boot” at the end of the season, if not sooner.

Although LSU has the upper hand in the series, the past four games each has been decided by three points.

Missouri 34, Auburn 28: The turning point for Auburn came long before it lost to Cal or its first three SEC games. It came when coach Hugh Freeze failed to get his 2025 recruiting class — currently ranked third nationally in the 247Sports Composite — to leave high school a year early and join Auburn.

Then Freeze would have even more fodder for his favorite talking point: how young his team is.

Oklahoma 22, South Carolina 20: The Sooners began the season with Jackson Arnold at quarterback, then switched to freshman Michael Hawkins when their offense went nowhere in a loss to Tennessee. Now, it might be time to give Arnold another shot.

But if the Sooners want a quarterback who can get them 1.4 yards per carry, Hawkins is their man. He carried 20 times for 27 yards in a 34-3 loss to Texas.

Florida 20, Kentucky 17: If you’re looking for evidence of Florida’s recent football futility, plenty is available. One example: The Gators have lost three consecutive games to Kentucky.

But the streak is about to end. Billy Napier will rise from the coaching hot seat, and the Gators will continue their pursuit of a winning season.

Sorry, I got carried away. That previous sentence should have read: “Billy Napier will still get fired, and the Gators will continue their pursuit of a losing season."

Vanderbilt 41, Ball State 13: A victory over one of the nation’s worst teams will move the Commodores one step closer to a bowl game.

ADAMS: Not artistic, but Tennessee football cherishes any win vs Florida

Notice what I just did. I used “one of the nation’s worst teams” and “the Commodores” in the same sentence while referencing another team.

That’s an example of my newfound respect for the Commodores, who would be 3-0 in the SEC if not for an overtime loss to Missouri.

Record: 59-15 (.792), 39-23 (.629) against the spread.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com . Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football crowd could play key role vs Alabama, and other SEC predictions | Adams