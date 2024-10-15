What Knox County leaders say they want from lawmakers: Farmland protections and better roads

Farmland preservation is becoming a top priority for the Knox County Commission, which each year compiles a list of requests for Tennessee's legislators.

The yearly requests can range from local road projects to eliminating county administration fees to changing rules about how the commission conducts its meetings.

Commissioners' priorities haven't changed much since last year's session, as protections for agriculture businesses have now been on their wish list for two years in a row. Specifically, they are asking lawmakers to enact a program that would compensate farmers for keeping their property rural.

The program would help offset the lure of selling to home builders or retail developers.

Funding for a mental health hospital and TLC for state roads also were listed as priorities by the commissions' legislative affairs committee. The full list of priorities will be considered by Knox County commissioners on Oct. 28 and, if approved, will be submitted to legislators the following day.

Protecting agricultural land in Knox County

Maintaining farmland emerged as a priority for Knox County neighbors during the Advance Knox process, and newly elected Knox County Commision members ran on protecting undeveloped land to preserve the character of outlying communities.

Tennessee is one of 21 states that doesn't have a Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. Commissioners say Tennessee is among states that are quickly losing farmland to development, and they believe a PACE program could help reverse that trend.

Knox County wants TDOT to invest in an interstate bypass and Northshore Drive

Several of Knoxville's busiest roads are state highways, which are overseen by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The commission is asking TDOT to review all state routes and work with Knox County's engineering and public works department to improve them.

Other requests from commissioners to TDOT include:

Reconsideration of an interstate bypass route to divert pass-through traffic around the urban center.

A study to determine the feasibility of straightening and expanding Northshore Drive while adding bike lanes and sidewalks.

Fewer restrictions on private contracts to improve the timelines and connectivity of projects.

The installation of overhead lighting at the Interstate 40-Pellissippi Parkway interchange.

Knox County needs a mental health facility, commissioners say

Knox County commissioners argue there is inadequate mental health care for residents, and they're continuing to ask for movement toward building a facility. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, after conducting an extensive audit , agreed in March that services were lacking.

Now, the commissioners are putting pressure on Knox County's delegation of lawmakers to lobby the Tennessee Legislature and Gov. Bill Lee to allocate funds to build a new psychiatric hospital northeast of Chattanooga, specifically in Knox County.

Commissioners want an option for when they can't make it to meetings

Knox County commissioners aren't allowed to participate in meetings electronically. That means if commissioners are sick or have a family emergency, their constituents aren't represented during that meeting.

The commissioners want lawmakers to allow them to remotely participate in meetings, especially since the Knox County Board of Education already is allowed to do so.

The commission operated remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Knox County wants a lower sales tax administration fee

Every time a sale happens in Knox County, the local option sales tax portion of 2.25% is sent to the state and then returned to the county after 30 days. The state charges a 1.125% fee, which commissioners argue is unnecessary.

"With the advent of improved technology and automation practices, we feel the fee is egregious," the commissioners' draft memo to legislators says.

Commissioners plan to ask for the fee to be lowered to a maximum of 0.5%.

Impact fee request nixed due to recently passed Tennessee legislation

State law prohibits local governments from requiring developers to pay a fee or tax to offset the cost of building up infrastructure for their development.

Commissioners considered but decided not to ask for the ability to issue "impact fees" after state lawmakers in May established infrastructure development districts . These districts allow municipalities to create taxes for property owners that would fund road improvements, schools and emergency services.

The idea is to charge people moving into communities for the strain that population influxes put on existing infrastructure. The law requires developers to disclose whether a property is in an infrastructure development district.

Considering the new districts, commissioners now argue charging impact fees would be redundant.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Knox County leaders say they want from lawmakers: Farmland protections and better roads