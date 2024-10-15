Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    What Knox County leaders say they want from lawmakers: Farmland protections and better roads

    By Allie Feinberg, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Farmland preservation is becoming a top priority for the Knox County Commission, which each year compiles a list of requests for Tennessee's legislators.

    The yearly requests can range from local road projects to eliminating county administration fees to changing rules about how the commission conducts its meetings.

    Commissioners' priorities haven't changed much since last year's session, as protections for agriculture businesses have now been on their wish list for two years in a row. Specifically, they are asking lawmakers to enact a program that would compensate farmers for keeping their property rural.

    The program would help offset the lure of selling to home builders or retail developers.

    Funding for a mental health hospital and TLC for state roads also were listed as priorities by the commissions' legislative affairs committee. The full list of priorities will be considered by Knox County commissioners on Oct. 28 and, if approved, will be submitted to legislators the following day.

    Protecting agricultural land in Knox County

    Maintaining farmland emerged as a priority for Knox County neighbors during the Advance Knox process, and newly elected Knox County Commision members ran on protecting undeveloped land to preserve the character of outlying communities.

    Tennessee is one of 21 states that doesn't have a Purchase of Agricultural Conservation Easement Program. Commissioners say Tennessee is among states that are quickly losing farmland to development, and they believe a PACE program could help reverse that trend.

    Knox County wants TDOT to invest in an interstate bypass and Northshore Drive

    Several of Knoxville's busiest roads are state highways, which are overseen by the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The commission is asking TDOT to review all state routes and work with Knox County's engineering and public works department to improve them.

    Other requests from commissioners to TDOT include:

    • Reconsideration of an interstate bypass route to divert pass-through traffic around the urban center.
    • A study to determine the feasibility of straightening and expanding Northshore Drive while adding bike lanes and sidewalks.
    • Fewer restrictions on private contracts to improve the timelines and connectivity of projects.
    • The installation of overhead lighting at the Interstate 40-Pellissippi Parkway interchange.

    Knox County needs a mental health facility, commissioners say

    Knox County commissioners argue there is inadequate mental health care for residents, and they're continuing to ask for movement toward building a facility. The Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, after conducting an extensive audit , agreed in March that services were lacking.

    Now, the commissioners are putting pressure on Knox County's delegation of lawmakers to lobby the Tennessee Legislature and Gov. Bill Lee to allocate funds to build a new psychiatric hospital northeast of Chattanooga, specifically in Knox County.

    Commissioners want an option for when they can't make it to meetings

    Knox County commissioners aren't allowed to participate in meetings electronically. That means if commissioners are sick or have a family emergency, their constituents aren't represented during that meeting.

    The commissioners want lawmakers to allow them to remotely participate in meetings, especially since the Knox County Board of Education already is allowed to do so.

    The commission operated remotely during the COVID-19 lockdown.

    Knox County wants a lower sales tax administration fee

    Every time a sale happens in Knox County, the local option sales tax portion of 2.25% is sent to the state and then returned to the county after 30 days. The state charges a 1.125% fee, which commissioners argue is unnecessary.

    "With the advent of improved technology and automation practices, we feel the fee is egregious," the commissioners' draft memo to legislators says.

    Commissioners plan to ask for the fee to be lowered to a maximum of 0.5%.

    Impact fee request nixed due to recently passed Tennessee legislation

    State law prohibits local governments from requiring developers to pay a fee or tax to offset the cost of building up infrastructure for their development.

    Commissioners considered but decided not to ask for the ability to issue "impact fees" after state lawmakers in May established infrastructure development districts . These districts allow municipalities to create taxes for property owners that would fund road improvements, schools and emergency services.

    The idea is to charge people moving into communities for the strain that population influxes put on existing infrastructure. The law requires developers to disclose whether a property is in an infrastructure development district.

    Considering the new districts, commissioners now argue charging impact fees would be redundant.

    Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What Knox County leaders say they want from lawmakers: Farmland protections and better roads

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Did Alabama's Kalen DeBoer really say Tennessee fans at Neyland Stadium aren't loud? Video is fake
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Where Tennessee's Josh Heupel ranks in coach pay in USA TODAY annual report
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel23 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Tennessee football calls for 'Orange Out' at Neyland Stadium for Alabama game
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile15 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili out for season with ACL injury
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Advocates urge tenants of troubled Aurora, Colo. buildings to ask for damage deposits for new spaces
    David Heitz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy