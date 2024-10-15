Open in App
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Knoxville police still searching for the source of a box of 500 pieces of dynamite

    By Myron Thompson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    Police are still trying to find the source of a box filled with more than 500 pieces of dynamite that closed down a section of Knoxville for 36 hours late last week.

    A Knoxville Police Department violent crimes unit, supported by state and federal agencies, is continuing its investigation into how an unmarked, locked steel box of explosives ended up at CMC Recycling, 2706 Mynderse Ave., KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.

    The discovery of the contents of the 5-foot-by-5-foot box - later determined to be 500 to 550 pieces of dynamite and 194 blasting caps - prompted the recommended evacuation of surrounding residents and businesses and the blocking of nearby streets starting the afternoon of Oct. 10 and continuing into the next night.

    Hundreds of sticks of dynamite: Transcript of the 911 call that prompted an evacuation in Knoxville

    The official all-clear for evacuees to return was given at 10 p.m. Oct. 11.

    "When we lifted that evacuation at 10 p.m. on Friday, everybody was free to come back to the area," Erland said on Oct. 14. "The only thing that was (still) temporarily closed was a short section of Western Avenue, and that was reopened by about 12:30 a.m. just after midnight into Saturday morning."

    To dispose of the explosives, technicians soaked the dynamite in diesel fuel and burned it on site, and the blast caps were taken to the KPD training center and detonated, Erland said.

    “I could not be prouder of the law enforcement community in Tennessee,” KPD Chief Paul Noel said during a 10 p.m. briefing announcing the lifting of the evacuation Oct. 11. “They removed a large amount of dynamite by hand all day, today, in the hot sun, I cannot stress how dangerous that was. They are absolute heroes.”

    A KPD Facebook post during the evacuation said there was "no evidence to suggest foul play or that the box was left on site maliciously." The recycling facility purchases materials to salvage, and it's believed the company bought the box and began opening it with a torch before identifying what was inside and calling 911, Erland said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wfgdK_0w7HyXKT00

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Knoxville police still searching for the source of a box of 500 pieces of dynamite

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    David Chamblee
    1d ago
    Probably come out of some old coal miners shed
    SuperCam 2105
    1d ago
    I wish whoever is posting this would please stop posting the same thing every week. We understand they found a box with TNT in it last week and we know they haven't found out who was behind it. Wait until they arrest someone, and then post it.
    View all comments
