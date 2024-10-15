Why Alcoa's Halle Bailey committed to Tennessee softball and isn't deterred by her mom's legacy

Halle Bailey was way ahead of Tennessee softball coach Karen Weekly when they sat down at the coach's home last weekend.

Bailey, a Class of 2026 top-ranked infielder from Alcoa, was on her official visit. When the meeting between Bailey's family and Weekly and her staff began, Weekly posed a question to Bailey.

"So, what's going to be your deciding factor?" she asked.

Bailey couldn't hide it.

"I think I've already decided," Bailey answered. She committed to the Lady Vols right there in Weekly's house, deciding to play for the same program where her mother, Sarah Fekete Bailey, was a two-time All-American and the 2006 NCAA batting champion.

"It was just so exciting, everybody was giving hugs and I got emotional," Bailey added. "I felt so relieved."

Bailey announced her commitment on social media Sunday, posting photos with the caption, "I can’t love you more than my HOMETOWN!"

Sarah had more stories for her daughter about former co-head coach Ralph Weekly than she did about Karen, who took over sole head coaching responsibilities after the 2021 season. But Halle has had a relationship with Weekly for a long time, and said she was always the coach who recruited her the most.

"(My mom) loves Karen," she said. "If she didn't like Karen, I wouldn't be here."

Bailey was on her official visit with infielder/catcher Avary Stockwell and pitcher Bailee Shelton, two other top-ranked players in the 2026 class from Tennessee. Stockwell and Bailey play together for Mojo Lewis in travel ball and won the 16U Premier Girls Fastpitch National Championship this summer. All three in-state stars have committed to the Lady Vols.

Stockwell plays for Green Hill in Mt. Juliet, and Shelton plays for McNairy Central in Selmer. The trio joins Maggie Krause, who's from Terre Haute, Indiana, in Tennessee's 2026 class. The Lady Vols 2026 class is currently tied for third in the nation, according to On3 , with Bailey ranked No. 22 nationally. Stockwell is ranked the highest at No. 13 and Shelton is ranked No. 16. The trio makes up the top three players in the state, according to On3, with Stockwell ranked first, Shelton second and Bailey third.

Why Halle Bailey chose Tennessee softball

At first, Bailey didn't want to go to Tennessee because her mother went there. And Sarah never pressured her daughter to go to her alma mater, where she had her jersey retired in 2022 .

So Bailey explored all her options in the recruiting process. On Sept. 1, she set up all her official visits and went schools like LSU, Georgia, Clemson and Alabama before visiting her hometown Lady Vols.

"I just went and figured out what I liked about colleges, what I didn't," Bailey said. "And then I came to Tennessee and it was just felt different ... (my mom) allowed me to go to other places and see what I wanted in a college. Because if she would have been like, 'You have to go to Tennessee,' I wouldn’t have gotten to experience that and see why I wanted to go to Tennessee in the first place."

She's a much different player than her mother, who was a star outfielder for UT. Bailey had a .643 batting average, 59 singles, nine doubles, three triples, one home run and 20 RBIs at Alcoa as a sophomore. She scored 67 runs and went 44-for-44 on stolen bases and won District 2-2A Player of the Year.

The more Bailey thought about it, the more her competitive nature kicked in. She has a chance to leave her own mark on the same program.

"Why not go there and try to be better than her and go compete for their first-ever national championship?" Bailey thought.

It's a goal that Sarah came close to, helping lead Tennessee alongside legendary pitcher Monica Abbott to its first two appearances in the Women's College World Series in 2005 and 2006. The Lady Vols made it to the semifinals both times and even upset No. 1 overall seed UCLA en route to a third place finish in 2006. But a national title still eludes Tennessee to this day.

It's surreal that Bailey gets to play for the same coach as her mother – "It's actually really crazy," she said, laughing – and the rare opportunity isn't lost on her. The field she'll play on at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium has her mother's jersey hanging in the outfield next to Abbott's.

"It just feels so cool," Bailey said. "Seeing all the things she's accomplished and all that just makes me want to be like her."

