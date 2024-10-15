Open in App
    A $25.4M downtown apartment project wants Knoxville's help to add 89 units on Vine Avenue

    By Allie Feinberg, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    It won't be pink, like the Carpenter's Union Building that's there today, but a five-story, 89-unit apartment building planned for downtown Knoxville will be noticeable − and the developer wants the city's help to pay for it.

    Known as City Summit, the $25.4 million apartment project at 516 W. Vine Ave. would include nine workforce housing units, an amenity the developer says would help downtown service industry workers live close to their jobs.

    The Knoxville City Council will consider the project's benefits at its Oct. 15 meeting before deciding whether to approve Joe Petre's request for a payment in lieu of taxes. The government arrangements help developers afford their projects.

    Petre, vice president of commercial property developer LawlerWood, purchased the property for $1.5 million in December 2021 and plans to develop it. For those not familiar, West Vine Avenue separates the 100 and 200 blocks of Gay Street and runs west behind the Crowne Plaza hotel.

    The proposed nine-year PILOT would require the developer to make an annual payment of $21,708.58, which represents the current tax value, rather than pay normal property taxes that likely would go up once the project was developed.

    The approach incentivizes developers to invest in areas of the city that have been neglected.

    Petre had to rethink the design of City Summit after the Knoxville-Knox County Planning Design Review Board suggested cement was a harsh contrast for the neighborhood. Now, by using brick, building large windows and adding a splash of red, developers say the L-shape building would incorporate charming elements from surrounding townhomes and the historic church nearby.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1loXpJ_0w7HUJvj00

    More than aesthetics, the city is interested in how the project will integrate with nearby Knoxville Area Transit stops, add ground-floor retail where none exists and expand the base housing supply, including through the rent-restricted workforce housing units. The nine units − for nine years − would be restricted to people who make 80% of the area's median income.

    PILOT proponents say this kind of tax break doesn't cost the city or county any money. In this case, both local governments will collect the tax value of the existing vacant lot on Vine Avenue, just as they would without a PILOT.

    The city won't collect the new tax value until the PILOT runs out, at which point the owner would return to paying regular taxes.

    The Knoxville City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 15 to discuss this item and others on the bi-weekly agenda. Meetings take place in the large assembly room of the City-County Building at 400 Main St.

    Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: A $25.4M downtown apartment project wants Knoxville's help to add 89 units on Vine Avenue

