Sushi, hibachi, homemade ice cream make Townsend tasteful side of the Smokies | Grub Scout

The Grub Spouse and I recently did some fall-break camping on the peaceful side of the Smokies. While we were in the Townsend area, we decided to work in an official restaurant visit. One of the few places there I hadn’t reviewed was East Cuisine Café, which has only been in business a few months. To the best of my knowledge, it’s the only Asian-food eatery in town, and its Google review score is 4.9, making it one of the highest rated restaurants of any kind in Townsend.

The Spouse and I dropped by on a weeknight. A server greeted us warmly and showed us to a booth. A country-landscape mural occupies most of the walls in the single, moderately sized dining room. Our server left us to ponder the menu, which focuses primarily on sushi and hibachi dinners. The appetizers include several items that are common to Asian cuisine, including egg roll, gyoza, yakitori (chicken skewers), several tempura varieties and miso soup, to mention a few.

I decided to get a fusion sushi roll to serve as a starter portion. Nearly 20 such rolls are available, including California, eel, spicy tuna, Philadelphia and tempura. I got the spider roll ($8.95), which is made with soft-shell crab, cucumber and masago. The menu says it’s a five-piecer, although most of the fusion rolls are eight pieces by default. Sushi fans will also find a great selection of nigiri (raw fish on rice balls) and more than a dozen chef’s special rolls, which are a little fancier than the basic fusion rolls and are priced in the $14 to $17 range.

For our entrees, I got one of ECC’s noodle dishes, the chicken yakisoba noodles ($14). This plate is made with wheat noodles, cooked cabbage, chicken pieces and yakisoba sauce. The Spouse ordered one of the hibachi dinners - ribeye steak ($18.95). All hibachi meals are served with fried rice, zucchini, onion and a choice of soup or salad. The Spouse went with a salad with ginger dressing. Other possible proteins for hibachi dinners include salmon, scallops, filet mignon, jumbo shrimp, chicken teriyaki and various combinations of those meats.

Other menu possibilities include several varieties of udon-noodle soups as well as sunomono salads made with ingredients like crab, octopus, shrimp and squid.

Our server delivered The Spouse’s salad first, followed by my spider roll. The rice in my sushi was nice and sticky and fresh, and I could tell that they used real crab meat instead of imitation crab. My serving actually came with six pieces instead of five, two of which featured what I believe was shrimp tempura instead of crab.

Both entrees were good. I enjoyed my hefty serving of chicken yakisoba noodles. It was a simple, straightforward dish, and the flavor of the yakisoba sauce is subtle. But no complaints on my part. However, I have to say that The Spouse’s hibachi ribeye was a clear step above in the taste department. The grilled steak was superb as were the rice and the vegetables. We both chuckled at the massive dispenser full of shrimp sauce our server left on our table.

East Cuisine Café serves a few flavors of ice cream, but The Spouse and I had been wanting to try the ice cream at nearby Peaceful Side Creamery for a while. There was quite a line that evening, but that gave us plenty of time to choose from the 12 homemade flavors the creamery had ready to dish out that day. Selections included apple strudel, Mint to be Chocolate, Smores in the Smokies, Happy Birthday Baby, strawberry and cream, and butter pecan.

We both got two scoops in a cup ($5.50 each). I went with one scoop each of chocolate milk and coconut cream cake, while The Spouse went with two scoops of peanut butter swirl. We enjoyed our treats outside at a sidewalk table, which was more befitting of the peaceful side of the Smokies than the dining room that the creamery shares with the clamorous Peaceful Side Social. All the flavors we tried were superb. I especially enjoyed the coconut cream cake, which was richly coconutty.

So if you find yourself motoring your way through Townsend this season to gawk at the color show in the national park, consider making a pit stop at either or both of these dining establishments. I predict that like Humpty Dumpty, you’ll have a great fall!

East Cuisine Café

Food : 4.25

Service : 4

Atmosphere : 3.5

Overall : 4

Address : 7621 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend

Phone : 865-738-3276

Beer and sake service only

Hours : 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Peaceful Side Creamery

Food : 4.25

Service : 3.75

Atmosphere : 3.75

Overall : 4.25

Address : 7961 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend

Phone : 865-518-6300

No alcohol service

Hours : Noon-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday

These two Townsend restaurants are tasty places to stop for sustenance on your way to or from the Great Smoky Mountains.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Sushi, hibachi, homemade ice cream make Townsend tasteful side of the Smokies | Grub Scout