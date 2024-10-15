Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Sushi, hibachi, homemade ice cream make Townsend tasteful side of the Smokies | Grub Scout

    By The Grub Scout,

    2 days ago

    The Grub Spouse and I recently did some fall-break camping on the peaceful side of the Smokies. While we were in the Townsend area, we decided to work in an official restaurant visit. One of the few places there I hadn’t reviewed was East Cuisine Café, which has only been in business a few months. To the best of my knowledge, it’s the only Asian-food eatery in town, and its Google review score is 4.9, making it one of the highest rated restaurants of any kind in Townsend.

    The Spouse and I dropped by on a weeknight. A server greeted us warmly and showed us to a booth. A country-landscape mural occupies most of the walls in the single, moderately sized dining room. Our server left us to ponder the menu, which focuses primarily on sushi and hibachi dinners. The appetizers include several items that are common to Asian cuisine, including egg roll, gyoza, yakitori (chicken skewers), several tempura varieties and miso soup, to mention a few.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPYSO_0w7H2sd900

    I decided to get a fusion sushi roll to serve as a starter portion. Nearly 20 such rolls are available, including California, eel, spicy tuna, Philadelphia and tempura. I got the spider roll ($8.95), which is made with soft-shell crab, cucumber and masago. The menu says it’s a five-piecer, although most of the fusion rolls are eight pieces by default. Sushi fans will also find a great selection of nigiri (raw fish on rice balls) and more than a dozen chef’s special rolls, which are a little fancier than the basic fusion rolls and are priced in the $14 to $17 range.

    For our entrees, I got one of ECC’s noodle dishes, the chicken yakisoba noodles ($14). This plate is made with wheat noodles, cooked cabbage, chicken pieces and yakisoba sauce. The Spouse ordered one of the hibachi dinners - ribeye steak ($18.95). All hibachi meals are served with fried rice, zucchini, onion and a choice of soup or salad. The Spouse went with a salad with ginger dressing. Other possible proteins for hibachi dinners include salmon, scallops, filet mignon, jumbo shrimp, chicken teriyaki and various combinations of those meats.

    Other menu possibilities include several varieties of udon-noodle soups as well as sunomono salads made with ingredients like crab, octopus, shrimp and squid.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GGTzX_0w7H2sd900

    Our server delivered The Spouse’s salad first, followed by my spider roll. The rice in my sushi was nice and sticky and fresh, and I could tell that they used real crab meat instead of imitation crab. My serving actually came with six pieces instead of five, two of which featured what I believe was shrimp tempura instead of crab.

    Both entrees were good. I enjoyed my hefty serving of chicken yakisoba noodles. It was a simple, straightforward dish, and the flavor of the yakisoba sauce is subtle. But no complaints on my part. However, I have to say that The Spouse’s hibachi ribeye was a clear step above in the taste department. The grilled steak was superb as were the rice and the vegetables. We both chuckled at the massive dispenser full of shrimp sauce our server left on our table.

    East Cuisine Café serves a few flavors of ice cream, but The Spouse and I had been wanting to try the ice cream at nearby Peaceful Side Creamery for a while. There was quite a line that evening, but that gave us plenty of time to choose from the 12 homemade flavors the creamery had ready to dish out that day. Selections included apple strudel, Mint to be Chocolate, Smores in the Smokies, Happy Birthday Baby, strawberry and cream, and butter pecan.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iAw1N_0w7H2sd900

    We both got two scoops in a cup ($5.50 each). I went with one scoop each of chocolate milk and coconut cream cake, while The Spouse went with two scoops of peanut butter swirl. We enjoyed our treats outside at a sidewalk table, which was more befitting of the peaceful side of the Smokies than the dining room that the creamery shares with the clamorous Peaceful Side Social. All the flavors we tried were superb. I especially enjoyed the coconut cream cake, which was richly coconutty.

    So if you find yourself motoring your way through Townsend this season to gawk at the color show in the national park, consider making a pit stop at either or both of these dining establishments. I predict that like Humpty Dumpty, you’ll have a great fall!

    East Cuisine Café

    Food : 4.25

    Service : 4

    Atmosphere : 3.5

    Overall : 4

    Address : 7621 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend

    Phone : 865-738-3276

    Beer and sake service only

    Hours : 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 4-8 p.m. Monday through Sunday

    Peaceful Side Creamery

    Food : 4.25

    Service : 3.75

    Atmosphere : 3.75

    Overall : 4.25

    Address : 7961 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway, Townsend

    Phone : 865-518-6300

    No alcohol service

    Hours : Noon-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday

    These two Townsend restaurants are tasty places to stop for sustenance on your way to or from the Great Smoky Mountains.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Sushi, hibachi, homemade ice cream make Townsend tasteful side of the Smokies | Grub Scout

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Police Find Dismembered Woman, 'Cooked' Body Parts In Hot Pot Inside Kentucky Home
    TooFab5 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    Where Tennessee's Josh Heupel ranks in coach pay in USA TODAY annual report
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Did Alabama's Kalen DeBoer really say Tennessee fans at Neyland Stadium aren't loud? Video is fake
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    Nearly 200 miles of Blue Ridge Parkway reopen after Helene but North Carolina section remains closed
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia6 days ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA13 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    Big Lots laying off all 349 employees at Apple Valley distribution center
    The HD Post26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy