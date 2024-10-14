Tennessee farms planned for a busy fall tourism season. Hurricane Helene changed everything

The season is "done for" before ever really starting at Fender's Farm in Washington County, Tennessee, where the brief and spooky agritourism opportunities farm owners rely on each fall have been spoiled by the real-life horror of Sept. 27 when Hurricane Helene caused the Nolichucky River to overflow, ravaging farm fields, equipment and infrastructure.

Owners Bonnie and Carroll Fender, who began building on the property in 1984, are in their 70s now. Considering all the canceled field trips − which, alone, would have brought 5,000 people to the farm this season − the married couple must decide whether rebuilding makes sense for their family.

"We're gonna have a good talk with our daughter and grandchildren," Carroll said. "If they want to continue on here, we'll apply for any assistance we can get."

Ninety-nine percent of farms in Washington County are family farms, according to the USDA's 2022 Census of Agriculture, and 46.6% of land in the county is farmland. That number is 52.5% in neighboring Greene County, according to calculations made using data from the USDA census.

Agrotourism, focused on farming, is different than agritourism, which extends to tourism opportunities beyond just the farming itself. Think corn mazes, hayrides and petting zoos in the latter case. As the names suggest, both concepts blend elements from two important state industries.

Agriculture and forestry contribute approximately $89 billion to Tennessee’s economy each year, according to Tennessee Farm Bureau, while tourism in Tennessee generated a record $30.6 billion in direct visitor spending in 2023, according to Visit Nashville TN.

The Fenders pivoted from their produce model to agritourism in 2000, adding a corn maze, gaga ball pit, giant sandbox, haunted maze, pedal cart track, tube slide and zipline over the years, all of which were ruined in the recent flooding.

Carroll estimates $250,000 worth of equipment went underwater the morning of Sept. 27, and he's not sure how much will be salvageable.

"Not only have we lost this year's revenue, the revenue we made last year was put back in to get started this year. It's gone because it's washed away," Carroll said. "And then if we do get back up and going, it'll take next year's revenue to pay for that."

Fender's Farm: 'There's more gone than what you're seeing'

The Farm Market and Paw Paw's Pumpkin Patch at Fender's Farm are still open, but the other closures come at an exceptionally challenging time. This was the Fenders' first year selling season passes, many of which won't be used at all, though they plan to refund them, or honor season passes next season − if the farm is reopened in time.

"There's more gone than what you're seeing," Carroll told Knox News while driving his UTV on a tour through the wreckage. "I just can't explain how fast all this happened."

Carroll's granddaughter, 17-year-old Sadie Buchanan, lives on the property and helped save the farm's livestock when the Nolichucky rose Sept. 27. Washington County has a "multi-million-dollar industry" known for its beef cattle, according to Anthony Shelton of the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture, and the Nolichucky River Valley is known for its produce − "some of the best anywhere," Carroll said.

Buchanan recalled her walk through ankle-deep water to the pens, where she and other helpers grabbed animals and started heading to higher ground. By that point, she said, the water was so high they had to swim. The animals − a combination of more than 20 chickens, goats, rabbits, pigs, sheep and turkeys − were rescued.

"We probably need to concentrate more on what we have left than what's gone," Carroll said.

One of the most important parts of the community still going strong is the people, including those who traveled from near and far to help clean up the property and to distribute hot meals and supplies.

"That's the way that people love on each other here," Carroll said about the support of locals, noting that some have shared stories in recent days of meeting their partners on the property and holding weddings there.

The shared memories have been enough to make the Fenders consider rebuilding and reopening next year.

At least 17 deaths in Tennessee have been reported since Hurricane Helene brought flooding to eastern counties, as of Oct. 10. That includes four in Washington County.

Farm on the Nolichucky expects 'a challenge for the next few years'

Not far from Fender's Farm is Saldana Farms, comprised of more than 27 acres along the Nolichucky River in Washington County. Bruce Saldana bought the property in 2015 with his parents, who planned to retire from their full-time jobs in 2025 to devote more time to growing produce, including sweet corn and potatoes.

They plan to continue growing produce on the farm, Bruce told Knox News in a text message, but "it will be a challenge for the next few years."

The family was able to save some larger equipment. But the shed that housed it − which they also used as an outpost to sell produce − was severely damaged, causing what Bruce estimates is between $10,000 and $20,000 worth of damage to items, including small tools, irrigation equipment and growing supplies.

About 9 acres of timber were destroyed at Saldana Farms, and about an acre of land that was used for growing produce has become a massive ditch. It will have to be filled in and regraded before the family can continue growing on the land, Bruce said.

"We are extremely lucky compared to others who lost homes, and some fields are beyond repair," Bruce said. "Fields that once had acres of tomatoes, corn, watermelon, pumpkins, beans, etc. will never be able to be farmed again."

Flooding 'just another story' as historic farm looks to bounce back

The main house at Still Hollow Farm in Greene County was built in 1860. The Birdwell family owns it and has been living there for six generations, George Birdwell told Knox News. George grew up in the house and his parents, Jay and Ann Birdwell, were living there until Sept. 27.

With their property situated downstream of Embreeville, the Birdwells knew flooding was on the way. They'd heard of the 1901 flood that brought water levels to 6 feet, and they remembered the 1977 flood that brought water up to the top of the porch.

On Sept. 27, George and his parents made a decision they thought would preserve their previous belongings. But the latest round of flooding brought water to an even higher level than before: past the main level and to the second story, where water rose an additional 7 feet.

“We took everything upstairs," George said. "Everything was crammed into the rooms upstairs, which was a horrible decision because it all flooded. And then it was just a jigsaw puzzle in mud."

His parents lost everything, including items George cherished from his childhood.

The Birdwells know flooding could happen again but, nonetheless, are rebuilding with a few modifications. The side of the house that was most damaged will become a screened-in porch, and George said he'll be installing drains in the remaining rooms.

The house, which was a wedding facility for about a decade, has too much history to be forgotten. It's where Jay's brother was born, and it's where George's grandmother died.

“This old house has thousands of stories," George said. "And this is just one of those stories. That’s why we’re building back. It’s just another story."

Greeneville farming has been changing for some time

Still Hollow is a Century Farm, meaning it's recognized by the state as having been owned by the same family for at least 100 years. Jay Birdwell farmed the land from an early age, growing tobacco and operating the dairy component of the family business.

Beef cattle, burley tobacco, commercial vegetables, corn, dairy, hay and forage, poultry and soybeans are all major components of agriculture in Greene County, said Melody Teague, an extension agent with the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture in Washington County.

While agriculture has plenty of history in Greene County, George said, farming has shifted in the area of Still Hollow Farm.

“A lot of the farmland has changed, and it’s sold off, it’s divided up, it’s little bitty micro farms ... people moving in, just want their own little place," he said. "There’s still a few bigger tracts of land but not a lot of true agriculture going on in this part of the county."

The family raises beef cattle and leases a portion of the land, including to another farmer who grows soybeans on the property. UT also uses part of the Birdwell's land for tobacco research.

About 15 acres of the land leased to the soybean grower was destroyed in the flood, Jay said.

Back at Fender's Farm, Carroll shared a reaction that many who farm the fertile banks of the Nolichucky River might share: "This season is done for," he said, looking out at his property. "There is too much going on here."

