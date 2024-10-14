Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Assistant Knox County district attorney suspended following allegation he lied under oath

    By Tyler Whetstone, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    A Knox County assistant district attorney has been suspended from the prosecutor's office following an allegation he lied under oath about whether he had violated attorney-client privilege by a recorded voicemail sent from a jail inmate to his defense attorney, Knox News has learned. Assistant DA Sean McDermott confirmed the suspension of prosecutor Robert DeBusk after the Oct. 10 hearing, but declined to provide details about why DeBusk was suspended.

    The defense attorney in the case, Mike Whalen, argued DeBusk had also improperly obtained an email from a client and asked Knox County Criminal Court Judge Hector Sanchez to consider a criminal charge of aggravated perjury against DeBusk, but Knox News could not confirm whether Sanchez plans to pursue action against DeBusk.

    Why was a Knox County prosecutor questioned about evidence he collected?

    DeBusk was suspended after he was called during a hearing on whether the district attorney's office should be removed from a criminal case because DeBusk had improperly accessed the communication from at least two inmates to their defense attorneys.

    Attorney-client privilege allows defendants to communicate freely with their attorney without fear the discussion will be used against them. It is key concept in the American legal system with roots firmly established in the English law that preceded America's legal system. The protection extends to members of the defense attorney's staff who help on the case, such as paralegals.

    During the hearing, Whalen questioned DeBusk about whether a supervisor in the DA's office told him in a different case that he could use a recorded phone call from an inmate to a paralegal during trial because the call wouldn't be considered privileged.

    DeBusk testified he couldn't recall whether he spoke with his supervisor about the inmate's recorded phone call or whether he told the defense attorney in the case, Holly Nehls, he planned to introduce the recorded phone call into evidence, Whalen and Nehls told Knox News.

    However, when DeBusk finished testifying, defense attorney Brooke Spivey alerted Whalen that DeBusk had told her that he discussed using the recorded phone call as evidence and that his supervisor signed off on it.

    DeBusk was recalled to the stand, where he initially denied Spivey's story before agreeing it was true. He then declined to answer multiple questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, Whalen said.

    DeBusk's testimony caught the attention of top prosecutors.

    "Then Sean McDermott, the deputy DA, asked (DeBusk) if he told the other lawyer something other than what he testified," Whalen said in a text message to Knox News. "First, he said no, then said, 'Well, now that I think of it I did.'"

    DeBusk was suspended later that day.

    How did a prosecutor end up on the witness stand?

    Whalen requested the Oct. 10 hearing because he wanted to remove the DA’s office from prosecuting a case in which DeBusk obtained an email sent by a jail inmate to Whalen. The email, Whalen argued, is protected by attorney-client privilege.

    What made DeBusk's intention to use protected communication even worse, Whalen wrote in his request for a hearing, is DeBusk had accessed protected attorney-client communication before.Whalen called Nehl to the stand Oct. 10 and she testified DeBusk had obtained a recorded phone call of one of her jailed clients speaking with a paralegal from her office. The communication should have been privileged, Whalen argued. McDermott, representing the DA's office, argued the jail communication system warns users all communication can be reviewed by jail staff and attorney-client privilege is protected when attorneys register with the jail. Neither Whalen nor Nehls immediately confirmed they had registered with the jail, but both have communicated with jail inmates in the past without breaches of attorney-client privilege.

    In her case, Nehls testified, her client specifically alerted jail staff the call was to an attorney, yet it was recorded.

    McDermott argued the recording of the phone call was never entered into evidence. Nehls testified this was because she asked for a delay in her client's case after she learned that DeBusk had acquired a recording of the inmate's phone call with her paralegal.Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turner, administrator of jail communications, testified law enforcement also has access to the communication system, though he did not know about protected attorney-client communications being shared when they shouldn’t be.

    Before the Oct. 10 hearing, the DA's office had removed DeBusk from the case and asked the judge to not allow Whalen to question prosecutors under oath during the hearing.

    DeBusk, who graduated in 2016 from the Duncan School of Law at Lincoln Memorial University, joined the DA's office in 2021 .

    Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com . Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ tyler_whetstone .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Assistant Knox County district attorney suspended following allegation he lied under oath

    Comments / 6
    Add a Comment
    Melissa
    5h ago
    the problem is they all lie under oath frome the cops to the DA
    seth greco
    19h ago
    ok do the rest of those pos, including judges to
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks25 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    Keenan Pili says thank you to Tennessee football fans in letter after injury
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel44 minutes ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz22 days ago
    Did Alabama's Kalen DeBoer really say Tennessee fans at Neyland Stadium aren't loud? Video is fake
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    Officer from MS Found in Patrol Car, Passed Out with Meth Pipe in Hand
    Mississippi News Group7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon3 days ago
    Denver spends another $6 million on migrants
    David Heitz29 days ago
    'B----, you not going nowhere until you pay me': Hairdresser holds scissors to face of customer after demanding an extra $50, deputies say
    Law & Crime5 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    50 houses remain empty; Brunswick Housing Authority says it’s due to its own mishaps
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz25 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Where Tennessee's Josh Heupel ranks in coach pay in USA TODAY annual report
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel9 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Former Staff Reveal Meghan Markle’s Extreme Anger Behind Closed Doors
    André Emilio20 days ago
    Serious Injuries in Manassas Pedestrian Crash; Driver Faces DUI Charges
    The Inside Scoop - PWC8 days ago
    Safe storage, minimum age gun laws would curb violence, study says
    The Current GA22 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile25 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Tennessee linebacker Keenan Pili out for season with ACL injury
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    Aurora Venezuelan gang, landlord debate spills into Denver
    David Heitz28 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz28 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy