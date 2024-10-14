Assistant Knox County district attorney suspended following allegation he lied under oath

A Knox County assistant district attorney has been suspended from the prosecutor's office following an allegation he lied under oath about whether he had violated attorney-client privilege by a recorded voicemail sent from a jail inmate to his defense attorney, Knox News has learned. Assistant DA Sean McDermott confirmed the suspension of prosecutor Robert DeBusk after the Oct. 10 hearing, but declined to provide details about why DeBusk was suspended.

The defense attorney in the case, Mike Whalen, argued DeBusk had also improperly obtained an email from a client and asked Knox County Criminal Court Judge Hector Sanchez to consider a criminal charge of aggravated perjury against DeBusk, but Knox News could not confirm whether Sanchez plans to pursue action against DeBusk.

Why was a Knox County prosecutor questioned about evidence he collected?

DeBusk was suspended after he was called during a hearing on whether the district attorney's office should be removed from a criminal case because DeBusk had improperly accessed the communication from at least two inmates to their defense attorneys.

Attorney-client privilege allows defendants to communicate freely with their attorney without fear the discussion will be used against them. It is key concept in the American legal system with roots firmly established in the English law that preceded America's legal system. The protection extends to members of the defense attorney's staff who help on the case, such as paralegals.

During the hearing, Whalen questioned DeBusk about whether a supervisor in the DA's office told him in a different case that he could use a recorded phone call from an inmate to a paralegal during trial because the call wouldn't be considered privileged.

DeBusk testified he couldn't recall whether he spoke with his supervisor about the inmate's recorded phone call or whether he told the defense attorney in the case, Holly Nehls, he planned to introduce the recorded phone call into evidence, Whalen and Nehls told Knox News.

However, when DeBusk finished testifying, defense attorney Brooke Spivey alerted Whalen that DeBusk had told her that he discussed using the recorded phone call as evidence and that his supervisor signed off on it.

DeBusk was recalled to the stand, where he initially denied Spivey's story before agreeing it was true. He then declined to answer multiple questions by invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination, Whalen said.

DeBusk's testimony caught the attention of top prosecutors.

"Then Sean McDermott, the deputy DA, asked (DeBusk) if he told the other lawyer something other than what he testified," Whalen said in a text message to Knox News. "First, he said no, then said, 'Well, now that I think of it I did.'"

DeBusk was suspended later that day.

How did a prosecutor end up on the witness stand?

Whalen requested the Oct. 10 hearing because he wanted to remove the DA’s office from prosecuting a case in which DeBusk obtained an email sent by a jail inmate to Whalen. The email, Whalen argued, is protected by attorney-client privilege.

What made DeBusk's intention to use protected communication even worse, Whalen wrote in his request for a hearing, is DeBusk had accessed protected attorney-client communication before.Whalen called Nehl to the stand Oct. 10 and she testified DeBusk had obtained a recorded phone call of one of her jailed clients speaking with a paralegal from her office. The communication should have been privileged, Whalen argued. McDermott, representing the DA's office, argued the jail communication system warns users all communication can be reviewed by jail staff and attorney-client privilege is protected when attorneys register with the jail. Neither Whalen nor Nehls immediately confirmed they had registered with the jail, but both have communicated with jail inmates in the past without breaches of attorney-client privilege.

In her case, Nehls testified, her client specifically alerted jail staff the call was to an attorney, yet it was recorded.

McDermott argued the recording of the phone call was never entered into evidence. Nehls testified this was because she asked for a delay in her client's case after she learned that DeBusk had acquired a recording of the inmate's phone call with her paralegal.Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turner, administrator of jail communications, testified law enforcement also has access to the communication system, though he did not know about protected attorney-client communications being shared when they shouldn’t be.

Before the Oct. 10 hearing, the DA's office had removed DeBusk from the case and asked the judge to not allow Whalen to question prosecutors under oath during the hearing.

DeBusk, who graduated in 2016 from the Duncan School of Law at Lincoln Memorial University, joined the DA's office in 2021 .

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com . Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ tyler_whetstone .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Assistant Knox County district attorney suspended following allegation he lied under oath