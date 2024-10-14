2024 Knox County and Tennessee voter guide: Senate and Congress candidates

You've seen the ads. You've read the arguments on social media. Now get the information right from the candidates' mouths.

Knox News talks to the candidates each election cycle because it's important to hear their ideas and understand their approach as leaders before casting your ballots.

Ahead of the Nov. 5 election, we invited all candidates for U.S. Senate and U.S. House in East Tennessee to sit down with us for interviews and to respond to written questions. Here's who they are and what they had to say about their top priorities and issues such as safe schools, health care and guns.

U.S. Senate

Marsha Blackburn, incumbent, Republican

Age : 72

Occupation : Politician

Elected offices held : Tennessee Senate (1998-2003), U.S. House of Representatives (2003-2019), U.S. Senate (2019-present)

Knox News emailed Blackburn's staff five times texted a staff member once. No one responded.

Gloria Johnson, Democrat

Age : 62

Occupation : Retired educator

Elected offices held : Tennessee House of Representatives (2012-2014, 2018-present)

Johnson in a phone interview told Knox News she wants to focus on the middle class and "every day" Tennessee families, including cutting the cost of prescription drugs and making sure Tennesseans have access to healthcare. Part of that effort, she said, is expanding women's reproductive rights because much of Tennessee is without women's OBGYN and delivery care. She first hopes to allow anyone who becomes pregnant to talk about their options and pursue those options without fear of getting into legal trouble. She mentioned a state law that criminalizes the out of state transport of a minor seeking an abortion.

What specifically is your top legislative priority and what is your plan to accomplish it? (from written response)

Johnson: As senator, I will fight to expand access to affordable health care, including lowering prescription drug costs, ensure all hardworking Tennessee families have access to a livable wage and protect a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions free from government interference.

I’m running to take the power out of the hands of the corporations and special interest groups and place it back where it belongs: in the hands of hardworking families. In the Senate, I will work with whoever it takes to expand Medicaid at the federal level, to finally raise the federal minimum wage and pass legislation that protects a woman’s right to reproductive freedom.

Do you feel 100% assured that your child, grandchild or family member is safe at school? If not, what specific legislation will you pursue to ensure that they will be? (from written response)

Johnson: No, I do not feel 100% assured that children are safe in school. The number one cause of death among children in the United States is gun violence. The United States is the only country that has this problem and we do not have to live like this.

Like many Tennesseans, I am a gun owner. I know folks across our state ‒ if you own a gun or not ‒ can agree one of our top priorities must be to protect our children. We need to expand on the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which, among other things, provides funding to states for gun violence prevention and mental health programs, and requires enhanced background checks for anyone under the age of 21 who wishes to purchase a firearm. My opponent voted against this bill, trying to block common sense gun legislation that even many Senate Republicans supported. We must take action to get guns out of the hands of domestic abusers and stop illegal gun purchases, while respecting Tennesseans’ constitutional rights.

U.S. House of Representatives candidates

District 1

Diana Harshbarger, incumbent, Republican

Age : 64

Occupation : Pharmacist

Elected offices held : U.S. House of Representatives (2021-present)

Knox News emailed Harshbarger's staff three times and texted twice. No one responded.

Kevin Jenkins, Democrat

Age : 25

Occupation : Graphic designer

Elected offices held : None

Jenkins told Knox News he first became interested in representing the First District when his opponent voted down the PACT Act. As the child of a veteran, he called the vote a "slap in the face." He also hopes to improve access to education in rural parts of the state. He said people like that he's younger and can bring fresh ideas to the table, and he wants to be part of the next generation of representatives. Older generations have a hard time keeping up with what the majority of Americans in 2024 want, he said.

What specifically is your top legislative priority and what is your plan to accomplish it? (from written response)

Jenkins: My top priority is education in this country. I believe having a proper education and a developed ability of problem-solving and comprehensive skills can solve a lot of issues we are facing at the moment. With 39% of schools in Tennessee receiving less in-person student funding than students using proposed private school vouchers, I will work to eliminate school vouchers. They take money and students from public schools (which 81.9% of students across the country attend) and leave them with less resources per student, which will leave schools unable to attain the latest technology and materials needed to educate our children in the modern world.

I will also work to reduce or remove school lunch fees for all students. Many parents struggle to afford to pay for their children to go to lunch and eat every day, and with the cost of the lunches rising, the disparity will only increase. We need to allow our students to eat since it has been linked to better mental health and academic success of students. We need to be working to improve the outcome of our future generations if we ever want our country to improve.

Do you feel 100% assured that your child, grandchild or family member is safe at school? If not, what specific legislation will you pursue to ensure that they will be? (from written response)

Jenkins: I do not feel assured my child would be safe at school. I help raise my niece and nephews, and the fact there was a school shooting hoax in their school district terrified me.

It would be appropriate if metal detectors were in schools, especially ones with a higher risk of violence. I also will work to improve mental heath services.

Some kids feel they have no safe area or adult to talk to about their thoughts and feelings, which is dangerous especially during puberty. If we increase services for students and people and give them a place where they feel comfortable talking, we should be able to get people the help they deserve and be able to identify common signals and make appropriate steps to prevent accidents.

I will also work to get common gun sense. For people who are already have been deemed high risk and pose a threat to themselves or others, we should limit their access to acquire new firearms until they have been deemed recovered and not a threat. We also need to work on how we store guns. Many students who commit school shootings can get weapons because of a lack of proper storage.

District 2

Tim Burchett, incumbent, Republican

Age : 60

Occupation : Politician

Elected offices held : Tennessee House of Representatives (1995-1998), Tennessee State Senate (1999-2010), Knox County mayor (2010-2018), U.S. House of Representatives (2018-Present)

Burchett did not give an in-person interview.

Jane George, Democrat

Age : 61

Occupation : Small business owner

Elected offices held : None

George told Knox News in an in-person interview she hopes to help Tennesseans feel heard if she's elected. She wants to compromise in Congress so that her constituents can get what they need, instead of voting down legislation solely because it has provisions she doesn't like. One of her biggest priorities is increasing access to health care for women. She told Knox News OBGYNs don't want to come to Tennessee because of its strict limits on abortions, which hurts women of all ages.

What specifically is your top legislative priority and what is your plan to accomplish it? (from written response)

Burchett: Ensuring federal agencies and entities are transparent and accountable to taxpaying Americans is my number one priority. I will continue to seek congressional hearings, press administration officials and sponsor legislation that shines daylight on our federal government and keeps elected officials and D.C. bureaucrats in check. Specifically, I believe Congress should only pass single-issue spending bills, stop kicking the can down the road with short-term continuing resolutions and get to work to pass an actual budget that that we have to stick to. American families have to live within their means, and so should the United States government.

George: Health care in Tennessee is at a crisis point. In our rural communities, pregnant patients are more likely than not to be living in a “maternal desert,” meaning they are not within a 90-minute drive to an obstetrician or a hospital. Physicians leaving the state are also affecting women of non-reproductive age. They are unable to get cancer screenings, hormone care and basic tests. We are seeing a reduction in new doctors in all specialties because they are concerned about the quality of care they personally will have access to. If this continues, we will see a deficit in physicians in our urban communities as well in the next five to 10 years.

Our veterans are suffering due to the lack of access to basic care in their own communities. We must also talk about women’s reproductive access. Decisions about carrying a pregnancy are a personal and medical choice. No child that is a victim of violent assault resulting in a pregnancy should be compromised physically, emotionally or mentally by being forced to carry a pregnancy. No woman should be sent home with an unviable pregnancy to wait for a miscarriage, which could result in lost fertility, hemorrhage and/or sepsis.

Do you feel 100% assured that your child, grandchild or family member is safe at school? If not, what specific legislation will you pursue to ensure that they will be? (from written response)

Burchett: Congress and the federal government rarely make anything better. Communities, families and mental health care are the keys to keeping our kids and neighbors safe.

In Congress, I will continue to support efforts to empower local leaders and communities to address their unique challenges, which is why I co-sponsored the Safe Schools Act , which would allow local school districts to use unspent COVID relief dollars to improve physical security measures in their schools.

George: We need weapon reform. When the 2nd Amendment was written, there was no possible way for the authors to know the possibility of the damage that could be done against citizens, most of whom are schoolchildren and teachers, by assault rifle weapons that we now have available legally. We draw a line at tanks, bazookas and drones carrying small bombs. We can pass legislation that would prevent the sale of these weapons.

Most Tennesseans want red flag laws, gun registration and the requirement of permits and safe storage. Let us not forget that gun violence is now the number one cause of death for Americans under the age of 18. Mental health does play a role, and we need to make sure schools have counselors and our cities have well-staffed mental health facilities with individuals trained in managing the stress that our children are experiencing in our current environment.

It is a time to unite and stop this divisiveness causing our children and adults to experience a fracture in America that creates a loss of common good for all communities.

District 3

Jack Allen, Democrat

Age : 73

Occupation : Retired bank president

Elected offices held : None

Knox News emailed Allen's staff six times and texted twice. No one responded.

Chuck Fleischmann, incumbent, Republican

Age : 61

Occupation : Attorney

Elected offices held : U.S. House of Representatives (2011-present)

Knox News emailed Fleischmann's staff six times and texted once. Fleischmann's staff referred Knox News to a consultant, and no one responded.

Jean Howard-Hill, independent

Age : Unavailable

Occupation : Political researcher and commentator

Howard-Hill declined to answer questions.

Stephen "Scooter" King, independent

Age : Unavailable

Occupation : Unavailable

Knox News was unable to find official contact for King but emailed a work email five times and texted a personal phone number once. No one responded.

