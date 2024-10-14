Crews have the people and equipment to restore power in Tennessee. What's taking so long?

More than two weeks after floodwaters from Hurricane Helene devastated East Tennessee, residents of rural mountain communities in the far northeast corner of the state still are without power in areas that electric crews cannot reach.

Mountain Electric Cooperative , a local power company that serves customers in Carter and Johnson County, was still working to restore around 1,100 outages in Tennessee, general manager Rodney Metcalf told Knox News on Oct. 11. Power has been fully or almost fully restored in other Tennessee counties that were hit hardest.

Between Mountain Electric Cooperative's 90 crew members− and more than 30 contractors working 15-hour shifts − the company has enough people. It also has enough poles and lines, Metcalf said.

The problem is that roads and bridges have been washed out, and thousands of trees fell on lines. Several Tennessee communities in the two counties – including Heaton Branch, Poga and Walnut Mountain – are still inaccessible by vehicle.

The company has been successful restoring power to three-phase lines, which can bring power to between 300 and 500 people at once. Now, it has moved to the daunting process of restoring single-phase lines, which can take a whole day just to get power to five people.

"We're not going to get access at all for probably a few months as far as vehicles, but we're going to try to do everything we can to hand-set or carry the poles in," Metcalf said. "Being up in the mountains, I mean, it's straight up, so it's not going to be easy getting poles in there if we try to carry them in."

The 40-foot standard utility poles weigh between 900 and 1,200 pounds, depending on how wet they are, Metcalf said. Some areas cut off by floodwaters are two miles from the nearest intact roadway, and the company is not sure how it is going to reach them.

The company is facing even more outages across the border in North Carolina, where there are still around 3,000 outages in its service area, particularly in and around Newland.

Post-Helene outages could go down by half in two weeks

It may take two more weeks to reduce the remaining outages by half, Metcalf said. Outages are concentrated in the Mountain City and Roan Mountain areas.

The hardest-to-reach areas will take longer, but the company does not have an estimate for when work could be completed.

Another big challenge for Mountain Electric Cooperative is communication, since several cell towers were knocked down in the flooding.

"We've been able to use two-way radios between trucks, but between office to office, we've had very, very little communication," Metcalf said. "It's been hard to stay in contact with our other crews in the field."

The Tennessee Valley Authority, which sells electricity to the local power company, supplied it with a Starlink satellite internet system to improve communications. TVA sent crews up into the mountains by helicopter to remove trees from the main feeding lines to Mountain Electric Cooperative's substations in North Carolina, which were all knocked out, Metcalf said.

