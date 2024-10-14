Open in App
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Unpacking Lady Vols writer Cora Hall's preseason ballot for All-SEC, Player of the Year

    By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    The start of the 2024-25 women's college basketball season is quickly approaching.

    The the top teams in the SEC have been consistent recently, but with multiple coaching changes, this season could look different.

    Here's a breakdown of my ballot on how I ranked the teams and preseason awards for the 2024-25 season.

    South Carolina wins fourth-straight title

    It should be no surprise I have reigning national champion South Carolina winning the regular-season title, which the Gamecocks have won the last three years. The Gamecocks lost Kamilla Cardoso, but they reloaded with talented freshmen.

    And if last season showed us anything, it's to never bet against the Gamecocks.

    Here's the order of finish on my ballot:

    1. South Carolina
    2. LSU
    3. Texas
    4. Oklahoma
    5. Ole Miss
    6. Kentucky
    7. Alabama
    8. Tennessee
    9. Auburn
    10. Florida
    11. Vanderbilt
    12. Texas A&M
    13. Mississippi State
    14. Georgia
    15. Arkansas
    16. Missouri

    Along with South Carolina, LSU and Texas are legitimate national title contenders this season. I put LSU ahead of Texas because the Longhorns drew a home and home with South Carolina. But it will be a dogfight at the top for the regular-season crown.

    I expect Oklahoma to acclimate quickly to the SEC. The only glaring deficiency the reigning Big 12 champions had was a dominant big – and it got that with Raegan Beers. Ole Miss will be a solid, veteran team this season. Marquesha Davis is no small loss, but coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin  has a foundation that will keep them in the mix of top SEC teams.

    I may have overrated Kentucky in a new era under Kenny Brooks. But All-American point guard Georgia Amoore should adjust well to the SEC. Alabama brings back its veteran core, and if the Crimson Tide don't keep their place in the top half of the conference I'll be surprised.

    Tennessee is a mystery. There's too many questions about what coach Kim Caldwell's system will look like in the SEC for me to project the Lady Vols any higher. They have a higher ceiling than eighth, but they also have a lower floor than recent years. One thing is for sure, everyone will be watching Caldwell and Tennessee during her first season.

    The bottom half of the SEC will probably be a toss-up this season, although I am high on Auburn, Vanderbilt and Florida – and that's because of talented incoming freshmen (or in Auburn's case, sophomore transfer Taliah Scott). We all saw last season just how impactful freshmen can be, and Vanderbilt and Florida both have incoming five-stars who could shake things up.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z1Skt_0w5vVChT00

    Preseason All-SEC teams

    First team

    Raven Johnson, South Carolina: Arguably the best point guard in the nation, Johnson returns to chase another title. If South Carolina can build on last season and bring home more hardware, Johnson will be a massive reason why.

    Flau'jae Johnson, LSU: Flau'jae Johnson was one of the best guards in the SEC last season. If she takes a jump like she did after freshman season, Johnson is going to look like one of the best guards in the country.

    Te-Hina Paopao, South Carolina: Te-Hina Paopao was arguably the most impactful transfer in the country last season. I expect to see even more from her after staying to develop under Dawn Staley for one more year.

    Madison Booker, Texas: After an All-American freshman season playing out of position, Madison Booker is poised to take the SEC by storm. With her veteran point guard back and a more focused role, she may be even more productive.

    Aneesah Morrow, LSU: Without Angel Reese, Aneesah Morrow's role got much bigger. She was already one of the top defenders and rebounders in the SEC, and she's primed to make her final season the best.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXYvv_0w5vVChT00

    Second team

    Rori Harmon, Texas: Rori Harmon was having one of the best seasons in the country before her injury. If she's 100% back, Harmon will be one of the most exciting guards to watch.

    MiLaysia Fulwiley, South Carolina: MiLaysia Fulwiley is one of the most talented players in the SEC, and if she picks up where she left off, she could certainly be on first team by the end of the season.

    Mikaylah Williams, LSU: Mikaylah Williams shined even as a freshman on a star-studded team, and we've only seen the beginning. With a year of experience, Williams could be one of the best guards in the SEC.

    LADY VOLS: Inside Talaysia Cooper's journey from Turbeville, South Carolina, to Lady Vols basketball

    Madison Scott, Ole Miss: Whether she played at forward or point guard, Scott was crucial to Ole Miss' success last season. I expect Scott to be even better this season as she returns to her natural position.

    Raegan Beers, Oklahoma: I'm not worried about Beers' transition to the SEC with the quality of Pac-12 post players she faced. If Beers can adjust to OU's pace quickly, she's going to be a problem.

    SEC Preseason Player of the Year

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZOpRh_0w5vVChT00

    Flau'jae Johnson, LSU: Johnson is going to have a big load her junior season, and as a veteran, much more will be asked of her – but all signs point to her being ready for the moment. She's got the "it" factor, she's dynamic offensively and she's a strong defender. Johnson has all the potential to be LSU's next superstar.

    Cora Hall covers University of Tennessee women’s athletics. Email her at cora.hall@knoxnews.com and follow her on Twitter @corahalll . If you enjoy Cora’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that allows you to access all of it .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Unpacking Lady Vols writer Cora Hall's preseason ballot for All-SEC, Player of the Year

    Ditzel
    2d ago
    The Lady Vols results for the past decade are embarrassing underachieving! Warlick deserved a chance, Barbie didn’t! I lean toward Caldwell being another Barbie!
