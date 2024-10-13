How Tennessee football deployed offensive set with defensive linemen to beat Florida

Jaxson Moi led the way.

The Tennessee football defensive lineman lined up in the offensive backfield and smashed into the Florida defensive front. Tight end Miles Kitselman followed Moi. Running back Dylan Sampson trailed both into the end zone.

“It is definitely like they can’t even see me for real when they put everybody like that,” Sampson said.

No. 9 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1 SEC) scored the winning touchdown in a 23-17 overtime victory against Florida (3-3, 1-2) on Saturday at Neyland Stadium by throwing an extra-large offensive set at the Gators . It featured Moi and his fellow defensive lineman Nathan Robinson.

Vols coach Josh Heupel turned to the wrinkle on three critical plays and it came through each time — including on the game-winning touchdown.

Why Tennessee football used jumbo package against Florida

Heupel consulted with defensive coordinator Tim Banks late in the second quarter. He wanted to attempt a fourth-and-1 at the Tennessee 10-yard line.

He felt like Tennessee had to keep Florida off the field while also jumpstarting its offense. He turned to Moi and Robinson for extra muscle.

“Brought some defensive guys in,” Heupel said. “Go set an edge right there.”

The Vols put quarterback Nico Iamaleava under center with Kitselman lined up behind him with Sampson deeper in the backfield. The 6-foot-2, 307-pound Moi set up to Kitselman’s left then went into motion to line up next to Robinson, the 6-6, 275-pound freshman lined up on the left side of the offensive line.

“I think you put a little fear in the defense when we get in that big jumbo package,” Sampson said.

Redshirt freshman DeSean Bishop gained six yards and a first down. Iamaleava was intercepted three plays later but Florida didn’t take advantage to extend its lead beyond 3-0 at halftime, making good on Heupel's hopes.

Heupel explained the Vols spotted a defensive structure from Florida on film that led to the inclusion of the jumbo set.

He turned to it again late in the third quarter with Tennessee threatening to score for the first time. Moi, a Stanford transfer, was in the middle of clearing the way for a 6-yard Sampson touchdown as Tennessee scored for the first time.

Jaxson Moi, Nathan Robinson were perfect fit for Vols vs Florida

Bryson Eason isn’t lobbying to be included in the jumbo package. The senior defensive lineman insisted he is good with his role on defense. He’s a tackler not a blocker.

The offensive side job remains delegated to Moi and Robinson.

"They’re two big, thick, explosive, long guys,” Heupel said. “They’ve got the ability to move people.”

They did that on the final play in overtime. Robinson again set the left edge of the line and Moi took his spot in the backfield. Moi dashed straight toward Robinson for reinforcement. Sampson was convinced he was going to score no matter what. The defensive duo made sure of it.

“I know I am getting positive yards every time we get in that so I like it,” Sampson said.

Florida’s defensive front — including 449-pound defensive tackle Desmond Watson — never stood a chance.

Sampson, who has 15 rushing touchdowns this season, got into the end zone. Moi signaled touchdown, jumping around frantically. Robinson followed suit.

The defense that has helped the offense in recent weeks went the extra yard Saturday by loaning a pair of players to the offense — and the Vols won thanks to the assist.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Tennessee football deployed offensive set with defensive linemen to beat Florida