Tennessee football beat Florida in 2022 at Neyland Stadium.

The oddsmakers feel good about the No. 9 Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) repeating that result when they host the Gatorrs (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee vs Florida odds, money line, over/under

Odds courtesy of BetMGM

Spread : -15.5

: -15.5 Money : -700

: -700 O/U : 55.5

Adam Sparks

Tennessee 34, Florida 20 : Tennessee simplifies the game plan, gives the ball to Dylan Sampson, hits a couple of big passes with max protection around Nico Iamaleava and plays strong defense in the red zone. The score will be closer than the game, but that's just to keep UT fans on edge. We should expect nothing less in the Florida game.

Mike Wilson

Tennessee 30, Florida 23: Florida is improving. Tennessee is, well, maybe not improving right now. Playing at Neyland Stadium makes a big difference for these Vols, who rebound from their first loss.

Cora Hall

Tennessee 27, Florida 20: Suddenly this matchup isn’t looking as easy as it was a few weeks ago. The Vols will have to get gritty in this one, because the Gators always bring their best for this rivalry.

John Adams

Tennessee 30, Florida 14: The Gators are improving – but not enough to beat Tennessee or save coach Billy Napier’s job.

Gentry Estes

Tennessee 31, Florida 21: This feels like it'll be a timely get-right game for the Vols, but they'll need to show they've gotten some things figured out. The Gators have a knack for always causing them trouble.

Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football vs Florida score predictions: Will Vols top Gators?