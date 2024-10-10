Open in App
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Where Helene flood victims can get food, supplies, meals from Salvation Army this week

    By Knoxville News Sentinel staff,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XQaQ4_0w1i5A7H00

    The Salvation Army of Kentucky and Tennessee will offer mass distribution of supplies and meals for people in need across several counties that were devastated by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

    Mass distribution of supplies

    Oct. 10

    • Mountain City, 2-5 p.m. at Armory Building, 1923 S. Shady St., food boxes and cleanup kits.
    • Johnson City, 1-4:40 p.m. at 1422 E. Main St., cases of bottled water

    Oct. 12

    • Afton, noon-5 p.m. at New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey Doak Road, food boxes and cleanup kits

    Serving meals

    Oct. 10

    Greene County

    • Cedar Grove Church, 5270 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey. Lunch noon-2 p.m., dinner 4-6 p.m.
    • Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey. Lunch noon-2 p.m., dinner 4-6 p.m.

    Johnson County

    • Armory Building, 1923 S. Shady St., Mountain City. Lunch noon-2 p.m., dinner 4-6 p.m.

    Cocke County

    • Crossroads Community Church, 424 Heritage Blvd., Newport. Lunch noon-2 p.m., dinner 4-6 p.m.

    Unicoi County

    • Flag Pond Elementary, 917 Old Asheville Highway, Flag Pond. Lunch noon-1 p.m.
    • Temple Hill Elementary, 797 Old Highway Road, Erwin. Lunch 2-3 p.m.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Where Helene flood victims can get food, supplies, meals from Salvation Army this week

    Comments / 2
    Donald
    2d ago
    please don't miss use this
    Karen Constantine
    2d ago
    I live in one of the worst hit part of NC.The power has been on for about 6 days but it's said that running water will be 4-6 MONTHS. Right now, I'm staying with my son and daughter in law in Tennessee. They have power and water. After almost a week without a shower is dreadful. I'm 79 and the homeless people in my apartment complex makes it frightening. They've broken into several apartments.
