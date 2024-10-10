The Salvation Army of Kentucky and Tennessee will offer mass distribution of supplies and meals for people in need across several counties that were devastated by flooding from Hurricane Helene.

Mass distribution of supplies

Oct. 10

Mountain City, 2-5 p.m. at Armory Building, 1923 S. Shady St., food boxes and cleanup kits.

Johnson City, 1-4:40 p.m. at 1422 E. Main St., cases of bottled water

Oct. 12

Afton, noon-5 p.m. at New Haven Church, 65 Chuckey Doak Road, food boxes and cleanup kits

Serving meals

Oct. 10

Greene County

Cedar Grove Church, 5270 Chuckey Pike, Chuckey. Lunch noon-2 p.m., dinner 4-6 p.m.

Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey. Lunch noon-2 p.m., dinner 4-6 p.m.

Johnson County

Armory Building, 1923 S. Shady St., Mountain City. Lunch noon-2 p.m., dinner 4-6 p.m.

Cocke County

Crossroads Community Church, 424 Heritage Blvd., Newport. Lunch noon-2 p.m., dinner 4-6 p.m.

Unicoi County

Flag Pond Elementary, 917 Old Asheville Highway, Flag Pond. Lunch noon-1 p.m.

Temple Hill Elementary, 797 Old Highway Road, Erwin. Lunch 2-3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Where Helene flood victims can get food, supplies, meals from Salvation Army this week