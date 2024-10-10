Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    The Tennessee river that made their rafting business also destroyed it during Helene flood

    By Keenan Thomas, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    The same river that for decades has provided a livelihood to residents of Hartford, Tennessee, overflowed Sept. 27 and embarked on a path of destruction that decimated a tight-knit community of rafting businesses near the state line.

    Though it can be missed in a blink when traveling down Interstate 40, the tiny community along the Pigeon River at Exit 447 is known to many as the last place to fuel up before entering North Carolina.

    Rafting in the Smokies is among the 12 water adventure businesses in Hartford that have set up shop along Pigeon River channels over the years. By employing locals who have grown up on the river, these businesses are part tourism, part recreation and part education.

    But the river that employees have become experts in navigating might never look the same.

    "The course of the river has changed," Jeff Poleet, river manager for Rafting in the Smokies, told Knox News. "Instead of us being riverside, we're 200 yards from the river now."

    Pigeon River debris hurts rafting after Hurricane Helene

    Rafting in the Smokies is located along the eastern bank of the river, which flows into a bend, with a channel between the business and the 10-acre Family Adventure Island connected to the mainland by a suspension bridge.

    It's the 10-acre island − which flooding whittled down to 5, according to the business − that was home to ziplining equipment, an extra amenity for customers' outdoor adventures. The expensive beams, cables and netting were destroyed and washed away by floodwaters, contributing to Rafting in the Smokies' $1 million worth of damages.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17qcfg_0w1OnbIn00

    The business salvaged some equipment from the main building along Hartford Road, but areas where employees launch and pull rafts from the water remain unusable.

    "A problem that I'm trying to figure out and trying to see if it's TEMA, county or somebody that's going to come in and clear out the debris so that we have the historic channel back," Poleet said.

    Many river guides have cleared debris before, running chainsaws in the middle of rapids to remove logs. But the debris brought on by recent flooding is not something they are used to.

    "I've never been in a situation like this, and I'm sort of outside of my wheelhouse. I'm just trying to do the best I can," Poleet said. "It seems like I'm walking from one impossible-to-solve problem to the next all day, with the help of people from Chicago, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida.

    "They've come and helped us dig our life out of the mud."

    Without I-40 access, some tourists can't get to Tennessee

    Businesses like Rafting in the Smokies − along with Rapid Expeditions, Rip Roaring Adventures and Smoky Mountain River Rat − contribute "hundreds of thousands of dollars" to the Cocke County economy, Poleet said.

    "Now that revenue stream is cut off," he said. "I don't know how we're going to run trips being cut off from the river like that."

    Even if river debris is cleared, rafting companies still must overcome washed-out interstate infrastructure that could keep tourists from traveling to the area, especially the collapsed portion of I-40 near the North Carolina line.

    Additionally, interstate delays can pose challenges for the business in transporting customers to drop-in areas. Typically, businesses bus customers roughly five miles upstream to begin their adventure, but even the drop-in areas will need to be rebuilt.

    Parts of I-40 could reopen as early as the next two weeks, but just within Tennessee . While this won't help tourists coming from the east, it could reopen Hartford along the interstate.

    "There's a lot of different layers to whether there will be white water rafting in the next year or even in the future," said Lacy Bramlett, operations manager at Ober Mountain Raft & Zipline. "If it's not a good business model in the next couple of years, it could be something that isn't sustainable in the long haul."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cc2fa_0w1OnbIn00

    Ober Mountain didn't receive as much damage from the flood, only losing two zipline posts sent across the river by the flood. The business has transitioned to a community resource outpost for the time being.

    But as for the return of rafting, Poleet estimates it could take "months to a year" before the river is even safe to use again.

    Keenan Thomas is a higher education reporter. Email keenan.thomas@knoxnews.com . X, formerly known as Twitter @specialk2real .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing to subscribe.knoxnews.com .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: The Tennessee river that made their rafting business also destroyed it during Helene flood

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Massive Cruise Ship Rocked by Hurricane Milton in Shocking Video
    suggest.com2 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Bru McCoy, Squirrel White, Dont'e Thornton injury update for Tennessee vs Florida
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson8 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt8 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    2 Tennessee mechanics are facing felony charges for defrauding Ford after selling misleading car parts
    MotorBiscuit1 day ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza1 day ago
    18-year-old woman killed by wanted suspect in Cleburne shooting
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt29 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy