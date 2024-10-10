No internet? How and where to connect to Elon Musk-owned Starlink in Tennessee post-Helene

Starlink, a satellite internet constellation owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, has stepped up to provide free service temporarily in areas hit by Hurricane Helene.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is coordinating relief and aid efforts in the state and is using Starlink devices in its work, agency spokesperson Kristin Coulter said. As of Oct. 9, there are 66 active Starlink devices deployed to help East Tennesseans.

They're being used in Carter, Greene, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties at locations such as community centers and churches where people typically congregate.

TEMA has not published a list of the Starlink locations but is coordinating with local officials to tell affected residents where they are, Coulter said. Residents in need of connection can contact TEMA or their local emergency management officials to find locations.

In disaster-hit areas where utility poles are damaged and roads and bridges washed out, Starlink's satellite internet access can be especially helpful because of its wireless nature.

In Carter County, some rural areas − Roan Mountain, Elk Mills and Poga − still have no power . Ivan Sanders, spokesperson for Elizabethton and Carter County, said utility poles there look like "snapped toothpicks."

Starlink has made it possible for first responders to communicate more easily and for families to reach out to their loved ones, Sanders said.

"Communication has been made a whole lot better" since the devices first reached the county Sept. 30, Sanders said. More have been trickling in since then.

TEMA, too, has been using the devices to coordinate communication among different agencies and to help connect families with resources, Coulter said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency said Oct. 6 it is providing Starlink devices to help first responders communicate.

How is Starlink helping victims of Hurricane Helene?

The internet provider offers temporary free service for those impacted by the storm, including the East Tennessee communities. Residents can enroll for the free 30-day service on Starlink's website.

Existing Starlink customers living in the affected counties also are eligible for free internet by requesting a Hurricane Helene relief credit.

The company loaned some devices to TEMA, Coulter said, which the agency will use as long as they are needed. TEMA also has purchased some to help with future emergency relief efforts, Coulter said.

How do I get connected to the internet using Starlink?

Here are the steps to getting connected to the internet using Starlink:

Starlink requires a clear view of the sky. The company offers several Starlink kits with various specifications , and setup might vary slightly, depending on the kit you have.

The Starlink app ( iOS , Android ) helps find the location for the best service.

Then, the Starlink device needs to be plugged into a power source. TEMA teams in areas with no power supply are using power generators.

Within a few minutes, the device should connect to satellites.

Where can I get Starlink?

In areas hit by the hurricane, internet service by Starlink is free for a month, after which residential subscription is $120 per month. You still need a device ($299) to get the free service, which can be ordered directly from Starlink's website at www.starlink.com/residential .

How much does Starlink cost?

The cost of Starlink varies by location. The device costs $299 for the hardware and an additional $120 each month for a residential plan. Starlink offers residential, business, boat and roaming plans.

How do I contact my local EMA?

In the six counties with active Starlink systems deployed, TEMA recommends residents contact their local emergency management agency to find locations and get connected.

Here's how to reach each one, by county:

Carter: EMA Director Billy Harrell can be reached at 423-542-1888.

Greene: EMA Director Heather Sipe can be reached at 423-798-1729.

Johnson: EMA Director Jason Blevins can be reached at 423-727-2507.

Sullivan: EMA Director Jim Bean can be reached at 423-323-6912.

Unicoi: EMA Director Jim Erwin can be reached at 423-743-1850.

Washington: EMA Director Evan Clyburn can be reached at 423-434-6081.

Allison Kiehl contributed to this story.

Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com . Follow her on X @ AreenaArora and on Instagram @areena_news .

Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: No internet? How and where to connect to Elon Musk-owned Starlink in Tennessee post-Helene