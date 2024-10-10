Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Once Knoxville’s first school, old ‘Labor Temple’ survives near new Smokies stadium

    By Georgiana Vines,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yQCGm_0w1OE66s00

    The AFL-CIO Building on Morgan Street doesn’t have the activity it did in 1930 when bought from the Knoxville city school system, which had owned it since 1875.

    But the present owners say they have no intention of selling it, even though it’s just a few blocks away from where the new Knoxville Smokies baseball stadium is being built.

    “David Dewhirst and Randy Boyd and other developers have talked to us about selling it,” said Jack Piper, one of the owners of nearby Knox Rail Savage. “We have no plans for it.”

    Through the years, the building has been known as the Labor Temple, a place where many union meetings and Democratic Party activities were held. Since 2008, the Democratic Party has had a year-round headquarters on the ground floor at 311 Morgan St. right off Magnolia Avenue.

    The late historian Bob Booker mentioned the building in his columns published in the Knoxville News Sentinel for decades. He said that during the administration of Mayor Peter Staub, the city built its first new school, which was dedicated on April 16, 1875. It was named after George Peabody, whose foundation had contributed $7,500 to city schools.

    Booker also said a second city-built school was the Colored School at 326 Central St., which would become Austin High School in 1879.

    In 1930, the city sold Peabody School to the Central Labor Council for $10,000. A story in the News-Sentinel archives of the Knox County library said the remodeled building was to be dedicated on Sept. 1, 1930, with more than 3,000 members and friends of Knoxville labor expected for a Labor Day open house and dedication, complete with a brass band. Veteran labor leader John T. O’Connor was to speak along with Mayor James A. Trent, City Manager George Dempster, local labor founder George Ford and Progressive Labor editor Sam Scandlyn.

    “In their new home, Knoxville labor has one of the most capacious and impressive Labor Temples in the South. The organization here had occupied inadequate quarters for years until it took the decisive step and purchased the historical old school property from the city,” the News-Sentinel story reported.

    At the time of the sale, a portrait of Gen. Henry Knox, the nation’s first secretary of war and friend of Gov. William Blount, was found behind a mantel in the school. A News-Sentinel story said the painting was presented to Blount Mansion Association on Oct. 4, 1930, by City Manager Dempster and accepted by Mrs. B.B. Cates. The portrait had been done about 1910 by Lloyd Branson and hung for years at the Peabody School.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45h7z4_0w1OE66s00

    David Hearnes, Blount Mansion executive director, said Oct. 2 that the portrait was restored in 2016 and is hanging in the exhibit room at the mansion. “The portrait was conserved by David Goist from Asheville, North Carolina. It was cleaned, canvas repaired, some lost paint restored, and revarnished,” he said.

    A review of the News Sentinel archives shows a number of meetings were held by unions for years at the Labor Temple. In 1986, a classified ad was published seeking women and men ages 16-21 for a meeting at the Labor Temple to learn about a variety of jobs available through the federal Job Corps program. The Job Corps paid living expenses and cash allowance were available, the ad said.

    In more recent history, Sylvia Woods and her late husband, Harold, had offices there in their capacities as Labor Council officials. Harold, who died in 2014, was the longtime president of the Labor Council after working as a union representative for steelworkers while working at Alcoa Inc. in Blount County. Sylvia was long active in the office and professional employees union. She said the AFL, representing workers of different skills, and CIO, representing industrial workers, merged locally in 1987.

    “The two wings on the front of the building were built by the Labor Council for unions to rent and to provide a larger meeting space,” Sylvia Woods said in an email Sept. 19.

    “At one time both of the wings had flat roofs that leaked and were a problem so while I was there, we had the peak roofs built and trimmed, then added on wings to make it look more in keeping with the rest of the building look.

    “We also opened up all the boarded up windows and put in new windows that were made to look like all the other windows.

    “And the building originally had a bell tower, but it was struck by lightning and was removed before we bought it.”

    Woods said she retired from the Labor Council in January 2011 after 30 years. Her work with labor and volunteerism with the Democratic Party are intertwined in her life and in the AFL-CIO building.

    “The Party had used one side of the bottom floor about three years. Before that, Harold had rented the other side. After he left, the Party rented both sides. I think that began in 2008. I know it was when Gloria (Johnson) was chair and she was elected chair the spring that (Barack) Obama became president,” she said.

    Johnson is now a state representative running for reelection to represent the 90th District as well as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Marsha Blackburn.

    The main floor had an auditorium that could accommodate about 75 people.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nalii_0w1OE66s00

    One rowdy meeting among Democrats was held there in July 2006. There was an issue over who was going to be the immediate past chairman to serve on the Party’s executive committee presided over by then president Betty Reddick. She brought Judy Poulson, a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians, to help her with her rulings. This columnist covered the meeting and wrote, “The meeting was at the Labor Temple on Morgan Street in a room where the air conditioning barely worked. The 90-degree weather outside added to the tempers in the room.”

    The building was sold to Knox Rail Salvage a few years after Woods left, and Knox Rail Salvage still rents to the Democrats. Piper, the Rail Salvage co-owner, said he worked with the Labor Council to obtain a parking lot next to the building and a parking lot across Morgan Street that also belonged to the Labor Council.

    The Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council now has offices at 1522 Bill Williams Ave.

    Piper said Sept. 27 in a phone interview that a refinishing business leases the floor in the AFL-CIO building where there used to be the auditorium, and an apartment in the building is rented.

    Knox Rail Salvage property abuts the AFL-CIO building on the Magnolia Avenue side of the parking lot. The business had other property that was sold to Randy Boyd in 2016 before it was confirmed that his minor league baseball team would be coming to the area from Kodak.

    In saying the salvage business has no plans for the labor building, Piper added, “We understand the area is changing.”

    Georgiana Vines is retired News Sentinel associate editor. She may be reached at gvpolitics@hotmail.com .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Once Knoxville’s first school, old ‘Labor Temple’ survives near new Smokies stadium

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    binkster
    1d ago
    thankfully someone recognizes preservation oh history over greed! Randy Boyd only wants that property so he can build overpriced condos!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago
    In Memory of Steve Tracy ('Little House on the Prairie'): 38 Years After His Tragic Death From AIDS
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Dylan Sampson should be in Heisman talk and more Tennessee football vs Florida overreactions
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel3 hours ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    Seventeen people from Denver homeless housing surge die
    David Heitz27 days ago
    Redd Foxx Died Broke & From A Heart Attack on 'Royal Family' TV Stage: A Look Back 33 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post9 days ago
    Report says 1,114 bank branches have closed in California – predicts branches become extinct by 2037
    The HD Post26 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Mayport naval ship intercepts missiles in Middle East
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    Travel: New Hampshire is alive with natural beauty, bountiful history
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel22 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago
    Wyoming calls off sale of wildlife-rich tract in Jackson Hole (not the Kelly Parcel)
    WyoFile25 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy