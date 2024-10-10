Once Knoxville’s first school, old ‘Labor Temple’ survives near new Smokies stadium

The AFL-CIO Building on Morgan Street doesn’t have the activity it did in 1930 when bought from the Knoxville city school system, which had owned it since 1875.

But the present owners say they have no intention of selling it, even though it’s just a few blocks away from where the new Knoxville Smokies baseball stadium is being built.

“David Dewhirst and Randy Boyd and other developers have talked to us about selling it,” said Jack Piper, one of the owners of nearby Knox Rail Savage. “We have no plans for it.”

Through the years, the building has been known as the Labor Temple, a place where many union meetings and Democratic Party activities were held. Since 2008, the Democratic Party has had a year-round headquarters on the ground floor at 311 Morgan St. right off Magnolia Avenue.

The late historian Bob Booker mentioned the building in his columns published in the Knoxville News Sentinel for decades. He said that during the administration of Mayor Peter Staub, the city built its first new school, which was dedicated on April 16, 1875. It was named after George Peabody, whose foundation had contributed $7,500 to city schools.

Booker also said a second city-built school was the Colored School at 326 Central St., which would become Austin High School in 1879.

In 1930, the city sold Peabody School to the Central Labor Council for $10,000. A story in the News-Sentinel archives of the Knox County library said the remodeled building was to be dedicated on Sept. 1, 1930, with more than 3,000 members and friends of Knoxville labor expected for a Labor Day open house and dedication, complete with a brass band. Veteran labor leader John T. O’Connor was to speak along with Mayor James A. Trent, City Manager George Dempster, local labor founder George Ford and Progressive Labor editor Sam Scandlyn.

“In their new home, Knoxville labor has one of the most capacious and impressive Labor Temples in the South. The organization here had occupied inadequate quarters for years until it took the decisive step and purchased the historical old school property from the city,” the News-Sentinel story reported.

At the time of the sale, a portrait of Gen. Henry Knox, the nation’s first secretary of war and friend of Gov. William Blount, was found behind a mantel in the school. A News-Sentinel story said the painting was presented to Blount Mansion Association on Oct. 4, 1930, by City Manager Dempster and accepted by Mrs. B.B. Cates. The portrait had been done about 1910 by Lloyd Branson and hung for years at the Peabody School.

David Hearnes, Blount Mansion executive director, said Oct. 2 that the portrait was restored in 2016 and is hanging in the exhibit room at the mansion. “The portrait was conserved by David Goist from Asheville, North Carolina. It was cleaned, canvas repaired, some lost paint restored, and revarnished,” he said.

A review of the News Sentinel archives shows a number of meetings were held by unions for years at the Labor Temple. In 1986, a classified ad was published seeking women and men ages 16-21 for a meeting at the Labor Temple to learn about a variety of jobs available through the federal Job Corps program. The Job Corps paid living expenses and cash allowance were available, the ad said.

In more recent history, Sylvia Woods and her late husband, Harold, had offices there in their capacities as Labor Council officials. Harold, who died in 2014, was the longtime president of the Labor Council after working as a union representative for steelworkers while working at Alcoa Inc. in Blount County. Sylvia was long active in the office and professional employees union. She said the AFL, representing workers of different skills, and CIO, representing industrial workers, merged locally in 1987.

“The two wings on the front of the building were built by the Labor Council for unions to rent and to provide a larger meeting space,” Sylvia Woods said in an email Sept. 19.

“At one time both of the wings had flat roofs that leaked and were a problem so while I was there, we had the peak roofs built and trimmed, then added on wings to make it look more in keeping with the rest of the building look.

“We also opened up all the boarded up windows and put in new windows that were made to look like all the other windows.

“And the building originally had a bell tower, but it was struck by lightning and was removed before we bought it.”

Woods said she retired from the Labor Council in January 2011 after 30 years. Her work with labor and volunteerism with the Democratic Party are intertwined in her life and in the AFL-CIO building.

“The Party had used one side of the bottom floor about three years. Before that, Harold had rented the other side. After he left, the Party rented both sides. I think that began in 2008. I know it was when Gloria (Johnson) was chair and she was elected chair the spring that (Barack) Obama became president,” she said.

Johnson is now a state representative running for reelection to represent the 90th District as well as the Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat held by Republican Marsha Blackburn.

The main floor had an auditorium that could accommodate about 75 people.

One rowdy meeting among Democrats was held there in July 2006. There was an issue over who was going to be the immediate past chairman to serve on the Party’s executive committee presided over by then president Betty Reddick. She brought Judy Poulson, a member of the National Association of Parliamentarians, to help her with her rulings. This columnist covered the meeting and wrote, “The meeting was at the Labor Temple on Morgan Street in a room where the air conditioning barely worked. The 90-degree weather outside added to the tempers in the room.”

The building was sold to Knox Rail Salvage a few years after Woods left, and Knox Rail Salvage still rents to the Democrats. Piper, the Rail Salvage co-owner, said he worked with the Labor Council to obtain a parking lot next to the building and a parking lot across Morgan Street that also belonged to the Labor Council.

The Knoxville-Oak Ridge Central Labor Council now has offices at 1522 Bill Williams Ave.

Piper said Sept. 27 in a phone interview that a refinishing business leases the floor in the AFL-CIO building where there used to be the auditorium, and an apartment in the building is rented.

Knox Rail Salvage property abuts the AFL-CIO building on the Magnolia Avenue side of the parking lot. The business had other property that was sold to Randy Boyd in 2016 before it was confirmed that his minor league baseball team would be coming to the area from Kodak.

In saying the salvage business has no plans for the labor building, Piper added, “We understand the area is changing.”

