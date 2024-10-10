Literary contributors weigh in on Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee football passing game | Adams

My literary contributors often present a wide range of opinions. But not this time.

Instead, they shared a common theme, which focused on Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava and a passing game that so often came up empty in a 19-14 loss to Arkansas last week.

One fan even compared Iamaleava to former UT quarterback Joe Milton. But no one went as far as to call him “Overthrow Nico.”

Jim writes: Don’t you wonder how much the Vols NIL fans paid Nico per point he put up against those Hogs, compared to what the Vandy NIL fans paid Diego Pavia for the 40 he laid on Bama?

My response: If Vanderbilt has significant NIL support, that’s breaking news.

What puzzles me about Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia is that he wasn’t highly pursued by other schools. Auburn saw firsthand how good he was when he led New Mexico State to a 31-10 victory over the Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium last season. Moreover, Auburn has suffered from poor quarterback play this season.

Pavia’s stats compare favorably to Iamaleava’s through five games.

He has completed 66.7% of his passes for 973 yards, eight touchdowns and no interceptions. Iamaleava has completed 66.7% of his passes for 1,050 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions.

Pavia leads Vanderbilt with 335 yards rushing. Iamaleava has rushed for 134 yards.

Charlie writes: With all the early season hype designating Nico heir-apparent to the Heisman Trophy, perhaps we should let the season play out before the final votes are cast.

On second thought, you can always petition UT football to schedule only cupcakes, such as Chattanooga, NC State, and Kent State in order to make Nico a shoo-in for the award.

I never cease to be amazed how sportswriters get caught up in the Heisman frenzy after UT played such softie teams that amount to a scrimmage. Has it ever crossed your mind that a team is not to be judged by its performance against subpar teams, but quality teams?

My response: No, that has never crossed my mind. In fact, I cast my ballot for Iamaleava after the first half of the last Citrus Bowl. I voted him first, second and third.

Marty writes: Nico reminded me of Milton against Arkansas, throwing the ball too hard too often. That might be because of indecision and running out of time?

My response: That was clearly Iamaleava’s worst showing. He looked terribly indecisive, as both a passer and runner. He didn’t get much help, though.

Tennessee’s offensive line couldn’t handle Arkansas’ pass rush, and coach Josh Heupel’s play-calling was unimaginative.

John writes: Great article on the Tennessee-Arkansas game, and your headline was spot on.

Third and seven and we run up the middle? Does our QB worry so much about being intercepted that he's lost all confidence in his receivers on a 50/50 ball in the air? Do we need to be reminded that a 45-yard pass down field that gets intercepted is as good as a punt?

Thanks for not sugar coating it.

My response: The drop-off in Tennessee’s passing game has been surprising.

Remember in Heupel’s first season (2021) how the Vols prospered with Hendon Hooker throwing passes to Cedric Tillman, who had a great knack for beating defenders on those 50-50 passes you mentioned? Tillman had 64 catches for 1,081 yards that season.

Dont’e Thornton and Chris Brazzell are both 6-foot-5. You would think they could beat a defender one-on-one for a jump ball.

UT’s passing game against Arkansas was extremely timid.

Bradford writes: I think I have been reading your stuff since the 1970s. Is that possibly true? More importantly your writing and observations are crystal clear and stand out against so much of the weak efforts I see too often.

Your piece on UT Arkansas was right on the money. As a UT Alum I, love the Vols but as a former journalist myself I try to find an objective gear in my mind as a fan.

I watched a replay of the game, and Heupel looked shell shocked on the sidelines half the time with a bewildered blank stare. My sense was he knew he was losing it in real time.

ADAMS: I was surprised how Tennessee football loss unfolded. More baffled at what happened

My response: If you were reading John Adams’ columns in the News Sentinel in the 1970s, that was another John Adams. I wasn’t here for the General Neyland era, either.

My first column at the News Sentinel was published in August of 1987. Several readers immediately canceled their subscription.

I’m no expert on body language. But when the cameras showed Heupel on the sideline, his look didn’t suggest: “We’re about to kick their butt, and there’s nothing they can do about it.”

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com . Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Literary contributors weigh in on Nico Iamaleava, Tennessee football passing game | Adams