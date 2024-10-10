Open in App
    Tennessee football vs Florida score prediction, scouting report for Week 7 SEC game

    By Mike Wilson, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8nI5_0w1ODesQ00

    Tennessee football is back at Neyland Stadium after a four-week break.

    No. 9 Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) hosts Florida (3-2, 1-1) on Saturday (7 p.m. ET, ESPN) at Neyland Stadium.

    Here is what to know about the matchup

    Tennessee's defensive line vs. Florida's offensive line is a big matchup

    Florida's offensive line has been one of the SEC's best. The Gators have allowed five sacks and 20 tackles for loss, both of which are tied for the second-fewest in the SEC.

    Tennessee has a standout defensive line and has 38 tackles for loss. The matchup between the Florida front and the Tennessee defensive line will be pivotal.

    Florida does not stop the run well

    Florida's rushing defense is not impressive. The Gators are allowing 172.6 rushing yards per game, the second-most in the SEC. They have allowed 275 rushing yards per game in two SEC games, including 310 against Texas A&M on Sept. 14.

    They also have allowed eight rushing touchdowns, which is tied for the second-most in the conference.

    RB1: How Dylan Sampson is making the most of his carries for Tennessee football

    That is good news for the Vols, who have leaned on the rushing attack while the passing game has struggled in conference play. Dylan Sampson leads the SEC with 12 rushing touchdowns.

    What to make of Florida quarterbacks Graham Mertz, DJ Lagway

    Florida leans mostly on senior Graham Mertz, who struggled in the season opener against Miami and was injured. Freshman DJ Lagway filled in and continues to get playing time alongside Mertz.

    Mertz has completed an SEC-best 77.2% of his passes for 666 yards and five touchdowns with two interceptions. Lagway has thrown for 667 yards and four touchdowns with three interceptions.

    Tennessee vs Florida is a Checker Neyland game

    Tennessee is hosting a Checker Neyland game against Florida. It is the eighth such game at Neyland Stadium and the fourth against Florida.

    UT has won twice against Florida with the stadium checkered, including the win in 2022. The Vols beat Florida 38-28 in September 2016 in its first win with the stadium checkered.

    The Vols are 3-4 in Checker Neyland games. They are 2-1 in Josh Heupel's tenure in such games.

    Tennessee vs Florida score prediction

    Tennessee 30, Florida 23: Florida is improving. Tennessee is, well, maybe not improving right now. Playing at Neyland Stadium makes a big difference for these Vols, who rebound from their first loss.

    Mike Wilson covers University of Tennessee athletics. Email him at michael.wilson@knoxnews.com and follow him on Twitter @ ByMikeWilson . If you enjoy Mike’s coverage, consider a digital subscription that will allow you access to all of it.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee football vs Florida score prediction, scouting report for Week 7 SEC game

    Eric Anderson
    1d ago
    38-20 Vols.
