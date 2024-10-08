How can you get to Dollywood, Pigeon Forge while I-40, I-26 remain closed? Try these routes

Hurricane Helene could not stop Dollywood’s Harvest Festival . The theme park is open and welcoming guests, but with some roads along the typical route to Dollywood closed, how are eager fans supposed to get there?

Catastrophic flooding caused by Helene on Sept. 27 washed away roads and bridges, including sections of Interstate 40, making the major route between Tennessee and North Carolina impassable . Interstate 26 is closed near the border, too.

Specifically, I-40 is closed in both directions from mile marker 440 in Cocke County, Tennessee, until mile marker 3 in North Carolina. I-26 is closed in both directions from mile marker 39 in Erwin, Tenn. to the North Carolina line.

Parts of I-40 within Tennessee could reopen in two weeks , the Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced, but in the meantime, there are other routes Dollywood visitors can use to get to Pigeon Forge.

Alternate routes to Dollywood while I-40 remains closed

Drivers coming to Dollywood from North Carolina and South Carolina are likely to be the most impacted by major road closures, according to the Pigeon Forge Department of Tourism.

The department suggests drivers coming from northwest, central and east North Carolina into Tennessee take Interstate 77 North to Virginia and then Interstate 81 South to Tennessee.

Drivers coming from the Charlotte, North Carolina, region and South Carolina can utilize U.S. Routes 74 and 441 when nearing the North Carolina-Tennessee border. I-77 also can be used as an alternate route but would make for a longer drive when coming from South Carolina.

For routes to Pigeon Forge that could be impacted by current road closures, helpful links to the best Google Maps options are available at mypigeonforge.com . Directions are quickly available for Charlotte and Raleigh in North Carolina, and Columbia and Greenville in South Carolina, as well as other cites in those states.

How long will alternate routes to Dollywood be needed?

Interstates 40 and 26 both need extensive repairs in North Carolina and Tennessee after the severe flooding caused by Hurricane Helene.

A stretch of I-40 could reopen in Tennessee within two weeks according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. North Carolina repairs could take months, the Asheville Citizen Times reports , after a mudslide caused a partial collapse of the interstate.

However, I-26 could have a “lengthy closure” in Tennessee , where an interstate bridge over the Nolichucky River collapsed.

How are the roads in Pigeon Forge?

Once you get to Pigeon Forge, roads should be clear and accessible. Minimal flooding in Pigeon Forge had receded in most areas soon after the storm, according to an update by the Pigeon Forge Chamber of Commerce. There were no major issues on Sevier County roads, either.

The Pigeon Forge, Sevierville and Gatlinburg areas were largely spared of major damage . The popular destination spots are welcoming visitors, especially as East Tennessee comes alive with fall colors and events.

Dollywood’s Harvest Festival features vibrant colors, decorations, giant pumpkins, spiced seasonal foods and live musical performances. The festival runs through Oct. 28.

Dolly Parton and her East Tennessee business, including Dollywood, have collectively donated $2 million to flood relief efforts. Dollywood also serves as donation drop-off location to provide flood cleanup items.

