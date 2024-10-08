Tennessee has not received a report that Impact Plastics employees died on the job. Why?

Erwin-based Impact Plastics has not filed a state report that's required when an employee dies on the job, a Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration spokesman told Knox News on Oct. 7.

That same day, the Unicoi County Emergency Management Agency said all but one of the Impact Plastics employees who went missing during the Sept. 27 floods brought on by Hurricane Helene have been accounted for. That includes Lidia Verdugo, the most recent death confirmed by Knox News.

State law requires an employer notify TOSHA of a workplace fatality within eight hours. Impact Plastics maintains employees were given adequate time to leave before floodwaters overtook the property.

"To our knowledge, no one perished while on company property," founder and President Gerald O’Connor said in an Oct. 3 video statement. Through his attorney, he declined to comment further.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation opened an investigation last week that will help to determine whether the company bears any responsibility for the deaths of at least five employees.

This is separate from the Tennessee OSHA investigation, which spokesperson Chris Cannon said via email "is still in the beginning phase."

“Investigators are working to determine the series of events that led to the fatalities, including when and where they occurred," Cannon said.

Impact Plastics says it dismissed employees by at least 10:50 a.m., several hours after nearby Old Hickory Buildings released their workers. Both businesses are located within the Riverview Industrial Park on South Industrial Drive, a dead-end road that runs parallel to the Nolichucky River. It's the only way in or out of the industrial park.

Another company within the Riverview Industrial Park kept employees home and closed their factory Sept. 26 and 27.

As of Oct. 6, the state reports at least 12 people in Tennessee were killed by Hurricane Helene and the subsequent flooding. Five of those deaths are from Unicoi County.

Tyler Whetstone is an investigative reporter focused on accountability journalism. Connect with Tyler by emailing him at tyler.whetstone@knoxnews.com . Follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ tyler_whetstone .

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Tennessee has not received a report that Impact Plastics employees died on the job. Why?