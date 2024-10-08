Songs that sound like home: From TV themes to murder ballads, this is Knoxville's playlist

East Tennessee is full of sounds that make you think of home: the running water of the Tennessee River, the hustled chatter of pedestrians on Gay Street, the echo of the PA system reverberating from Neyland Stadium and wildlife calling out at night.

Pairing those auditory memories with the sights, smells and experiences of growing up in the Volunteer State, musical artists for years have been creating their own sounds inspired by Knoxville, the Great Smoky Mountains and the simple country life of rural East Tennessee.

In some cases, those songs tell first-person stories of what it's like to live here or use local imagery that makes you think of home. Other times, it's a song associated with a TV show or an event that remind you of what it means to be from East Tennessee.

This is Knoxville's playlist.

"865" - Morgan Wallen

Wallen and the Knoxville area code have a personal relationship beyond this 2021 song that shares the same name. The Gibbs High School graduate also called himself "just an 8-6-5" two years later on the track "Tennessee Numbers," all about his love interest ignoring his calls from the West Coast.

"865 is the area code that I use, and if I hear those three digits, it takes me back to place or time," Wallen told Whiskey Riff when discussing the 2021 song. "It just makes me think of home."

In that same interview, Wallen revealed the track was supposed to be called "919." He admitted to not being familiar with that area code, which covers Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Perhaps, UNC Tar Heel football-player-turned-country-singer Chase Rice could give that version a go. But as for the real version, don't get your hopes up. Anyone calling the 865-409-1021 number included in the song is met with a message that it has been changed or disconnected.

“The Ballad of Davy Crockett” – Fess Parker

What does a song about a folk hero who died at the Alamo have to do with East Tennessee? Practically, everything.

Crockett was a native of Greene County, Tennessee, and a crucial part of the Texas Revolution. It’s part of the reason Knox News confidently designated the University of Tennessee at Knoxville the “real UT” and not the University of Texas at Austin. In fact, Davy Crockett is one of (the real) UT’s official mascots.

This song debuted as part of the “Davy Crockett” miniseries broadcast on ABC’s “Disneyland” in 1954. The following year, a Disney-produced film called “Davy Crockett: King of the Wild Frontier” was released, once again starring Fess Walker as the lead. The movie title shares its name with the song’s catchy hook.

“The Ballad of Thunder Road” – Robert Mitchum

If you have seen the 1958 movie “Thunder Road,” you’ve heard this song co-written by actor Robert Mitchum for the film. The song, just like the movie, follows Mitchum’s character, Lucas Doolin, a fast-driving bootlegger trying to avoid the law en route to delivering moonshine.

The song mentions Doolin “blazing right through Knoxville out on Kingston Pike” and then “right outside of Bearden.” The song also refers to the crash happening "the first of April 1954" which, according to a 2012 Knox News story examining the legitimacy of the song, did not make a single New Sentinel headline that month. Plenty of people may think they know the answer, but the question still remains years later: Did it actually happen?

“Doolin was really Rufe Gunter, a Cocke County 'shinerunner who drove off a bridge fleeing from the feds,” Matt Lakin wrote for Knox News in 2012. “He was a farm boy from Kentucky, a ne'er-do-well from Claiborne County, a guitar-picking great-uncle or other shadowy relative. … And legend it's likely to stay.”

“Corona” - Minutemen

How does a mariachi- and polka-influenced punk song end up on a Knoxville playlist? Sounds about as crazy as letting someone pepper spray your face … and getting paid for it. But for Philip John Clapp and company, “Corona” by Minutemen was the perfect theme for the vulgar feats attempted by the East Tennessee native who, as the star and producer of “Jackass,” announced his hometown-inspired moniker of Johnny Knoxville to MTV viewers before nearly every stunt.

Similar to the contrasting styles of music present in the song, the inspiration behind the composition stands in stark contrast to the high-flying acrobats, foul pranks and body torture featured in the early-2000s show and subsequent movie franchise. Mike Watt, bassist of the former 1980s California punk group, told Louder in 2022 the song is actually “very heartfelt.”

“(Guitarist) D. Boon wrote that one on a trip to Mexico,” he said. “After all the drinking and the partying, the morning after, there’s a lady picking up bottles, to turn them in to get monies for her babies. It really touched him.”

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney

Before she sold out Madison Square Garden, the former Central High School student packed out Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center for her first headlining arena show in November. Among the songs she performed was “Half of My Hometown,” a nod to Knoxville by Ballerini and Kenny Chesney, who made a surprise appearance at the show.

It's not until the end of the song that Knoxville is explicitly included in the lyrics, but the 2020 single from the album “kelsea” repeatedly mentions “red and black” and “bobcats,” both references to Central High School. Ballerini even offered Central students free tickets to the November show.

Ballerini, along with Morgan Wallen, are leading the charge when it comes to country music in Knoxville. Although both have moved their careers to Nashville, where they continue to create music that dominates the country charts, both also have come back to Knoxville for special homecoming shows.

“Knoxville Girl” – The Louvin Brothers

Perhaps the most famous (infamous?) song about Knoxville is none other than “Knoxville Girl” by The Louvin Brothers, an Appalachian murder ballad that finds an unsuspecting love interest murdered in the woods and thrown into the Tennessee River near downtown Knoxville.

Paul Slade is the author of “Unprepared to Die,” which explores the history of murder ballads and whose name is taken from “Knoxville Girl” lyrics. Slade writes about how the Knoxville version of the song was actually inspired by “The Berkshire Tragedy” and “The Bloody Miller,” set in 17th and 18th century England, respectively.

Just compare the lyrics side-by-side. In “The Bloody Miller,” the main character states: “Thus I deluded her again into a private place, then took a stick out of the hedge and struck her in the face. But she fell on bended knee, for mercy she did cry: ‘For heaven's sake don't murder me. I am not fit to die.’” Similar lyrics can be heard in the 1956 Knoxville version: “We went to take an evening walk about a mile from town. I picked a stick up off the ground and knocked that fair girl down. She fell down on her bended knees. for mercy she did cry: Oh Willie dear, don't kill me here. I'm unprepared to die.’"

“Knoxville Courthouse Blues” – Hank Williams Jr.

It’s a fictional tale, albeit a tragic one, as Hank Williams Jr. contemplates his life in a Knoxville courthouse while facing charges of statutory rape after police found him with a 17-year-old girl in a hotel room.

While Knoxville is nothing more than a setting for this story, the proximity of the courthouse to the Andrew Johnson Hotel on Gay Street is intriguing. This is the hotel where his father, Hank Williams Sr., was staying just before he died in late December 1952 or early January 1953. Some say Hank Williams' peculiar death actually happened inside the hotel roughly 17 years after his idol Roy Acuff got his start there. Other reports say he died shortly after leaving the hotel in a car.

Regardless, this reference to Knoxville is just one more example of the Scruffy City’s significance when it comes to country and bluegrass music. Nashville deserves its credit, but not all.

“My Tennessee Mountain Home” – Dolly Parton

Take your pick. Really, every Dolly Parton song feels like home. But this song’s emphasis on what it means to be from East Tennessee, specifically from the rolling mountains and hills of the Smokies, earns it a spot on our list.

It’s the title track from Parton’s 11th studio album, which features on the cover a photograph of the Sevier County log cabin she grew up in. The album is deeply personal, opening with Parton reciting a letter she wrote to her parents shortly after moving to Nashville to grow her career. Additionally, the song relies on imagery closely associated with rural East Tennessee life: sitting on the front porch, playing with bugs and enjoying life “as peaceful as a baby's sigh.”

The 1973 track is considered to be among Parton’s biggest hits and peaked at No. 15 on Billboard’s country chart. Parton rerecorded the song in 1994 for her live “Heartsongs” album. The Queen of Country and her family recently filmed performances at the Bijou Theatre in downtown Knoxville for her upcoming “Smoky Mountain DNA” multimedia album project , which includes “My Tennessee Mountain Home” in the tracklist .

More Dolly Parton: Singer partners with Walmart for massive donation to help Helene flood victims

“Rocky Top” – The Osborne Brothers

It doesn’t matter which version is your favorite, whether it’s a contemporary take by Rascal Flatts or Keith Urban, or the Liberty Singers’ acapella version at Epcot – even though Dolly Parton has her own version and her own theme park that continues to outshine Walt Disney World.

Rocky Top is a state of mind, not a place, no matter what the town formerly known as Lake City, Tennessee, would want you to think.

The original song first recorded by the Osborne Brothers tells the story of how “cramped-up city life” has the narrator longing for simpler times in the “Tennessee hills.” The song reached new heights in 1972 when University of Tennessee at Knoxville marching band, the Pride of the Southland, played it for the first time and set the stage for the 1967 country-bluegrass single to become the university’s unofficial fight song. In 1982, it also became one of 11 official state songs of Tennessee.

“Smoky Mountain Rain” – Ronnie Millsap

This is for all my Knoxvillians and Gatlinburg residents, even though there aren't many of the latter. Picked by Rolling Stone as one of the 200 best country songs of all time, "Smoky Mountain Rain" also is one of the states 11 official songs and peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard country charts.

Like many great country songs, it's a first-person narrative that tells the story of a man who has returned home to Knoxville only to find the woman he loves is gone. He hitches a ride from a truck driver to Gatlinburg on a quest to find her. It's a rare example of a song released on a greatest hits compilation becoming a top hit, itself.

In the book "Memphis Boys: The Story of American Studios," author Roben Jones explains that after sitting in for Elvis Presley's studio sessions, Millsaps was so inspired by The King's "Kentucky Rain" that he asked Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan to write him something similar. The result was "Smoky Mountain Rain," which Millsaps rereleased alongside Dolly Parton in 2019 and paired with an animated music video.

Explicit: “Were You From? (Da 865)” – Mr. Mack

One sure-fire way to make your hip-hop song a hometown anthem: include the area code in your hook.

In 2021, as part of the Black in Business series, Knox News examined hip-hop through the lens of local artists struggling to break through the “glass ceiling” of a Knoxville music scene populated by country-influenced artists and conservative promoters, all while battling preconceived notions of what hip-hop music is all about.

As artists like J.Bu$h of the Good Guy Collective are working to create a more clear path for aspiring hip-hop artists in Knoxville, Mr. Mack is a rare example from an older generation who found success in 2006 with his hit, “Where You From? (Da 865).” The song paints a raw picture of Knoxville, where people have “plenty gold teeth, got our own country slang and stay ready in the streets.” Mr. Mack went on to promote his love for the Volunteer State in the Skwirl song “Tennessee Road,” which also features Jelly Roll, and appeared alongside the Good Guy Collective for the first hip-hop showcase at The Concourse in 2022.

“You’ve Got To Be There” – 1982 World’s Fair theme

Don’t like being told what to do? Too bad. The whole world was going to Knoxville in 1982 for what ended up being the final true World’s Fair held in the United States.

The six-month extravaganza from May to October gave our city and the world a lot: the first public display of a touch screen, Petro’s chili bowls, the Scruffy City nickname and, of course, the Sunsphere. It also gave us this earworm of a jingle to remember it by: “If you want to see how history is being made in Tennessee. You’ve got to be there, the 1982 World’s Fair.”

The song was featured on a commercial leading up to the fair that featured people representing various stereotypical personas of nations that would be in attendance – the Great Wall builders of China, the temple builders of Mexico, the beer drinkers of Germany and the uniformed officers of England and Canada. Twenty-two countries hosted attractions at the event, which drew more than 11 million visitors.

Ryan Wilusz is the business growth and development editor.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: