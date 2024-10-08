Opinion: How Morgan Wallen changed my mind – for the better – about stadium shows

I have seen many concerts in many places – next to an airport runway, deep inside a cave and, most recently, on top of a New York City pier. I have experienced 10 Bonnaroo music festivals and have traveled multiple times from North Carolina to Nashville for concerts on my birthday, including one trip that introduced me to Knox News and its prominent office overlooking I-40.

But for years, I saw arenas as my enemy and stadiums as a surefire way to waste money on musicians who got too big for their britches. It’s easy to view popular bands as sellouts, especially when you can clearly remember the sticky floors of small rooms and the sweaty mosh pits that introduced you to their live shows in the first place.

East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen is an artist who, just five years before his pinnacle performance at Neyland Stadium, played The Mill & Mine in downtown Knoxville. The standing-room venue is just 1% the size of the Tennessee football facility, where only three headlining artists had performed prior to Wallen on Sept. 20 and 22.

Is Wallen, whose “865” is included in our list of Knoxville-themed songs , a sellout for exponentially increasing the size of his shows and the price of his tickets? The older I get, the more I’m sold on the opposite: that sales of any kind, especially in our digital world, is one of the most important ways to measure success – even as a creative.

The starving artist is too often idolized. Why should creative people who compromise their privacy to connect with fans be the ones we criticize the most for making the money they deserve?

I used to say success is great, as long as artists stay true to their sound – or, at least, evolve it thoughtfully. But I have come to realize even that doesn’t matter. After all, who are these artists?

The most honest answer is strangers to you and me. But at the same time, they are people just like us – with families to support, bills to pay and mental health to monitor.

Arguably the biggest artist making waves at the moment is Chappell Roan, and I mean “artist” in the truest sense. She has a stage name, radio hits and a wardrobe full of different personalities that have led to her meteoric rise. Her shows, some of which have been moved to bigger stages to accommodate her newfound success, often leave diehard fans singing along with tears in their eyes.

But it was Chappell Roan, real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, who recently put the hard life of a touring musician in perspective for me.

“We all see what happens if you don’t protect yourself and if you don’t prioritize your health or mental health. You do really good,” she said to the surprise of radio host Tom Power in August. “It is, at the end of the day, just a job. And I don’t plan on doing this forever. So, I need to just have an identity outside of this and protect myself for when I’m 20 years from now.”

I don’t know Morgan Wallen personally, but some people feel like they do. His many ups and downs have been well documented, and you can say what you want about the decisions he has made – some baffling and some offensive. But Morgan Wallen is more than a moment in his life. Did you know he's also a major benefactor, donating more than half a million dollars in just two years in East Tennessee alone? You're making a mistake if you think people can wear only black hats or only white ones.

The former Gibbs baseball standout has just reached the peak of what an aspiring hometown musician can accomplish, joined on stage by Tennessee royalty and cheered on by roughly 80,000 fans who hung on his every word at each of his two shows.

I’m not even a fan of pop country, but seeing a hometown boy relishing in the moment made for one of my favorite concert experiences ever. Remember my live music track record? That’s saying a lot.

Think of it just like growing up or getting a job promotion. In my new role as business growth and development editor, do people see me as a sellout? Or do they understand, as I hope, that everything I have put into my career as a journalist was to grow, evolve, find new success and inspire those who wish to follow a similar path?

People tend to love success but not successful people. When it comes to art, maybe it’s a resentment from fans that their underground musical discovery is not-so-secret anymore. Or maybe it's just jealousy.

But if for whatever reason you find yourself calling someone a sellout, think about who and what they could be “selling out” for. Artists are people with personal goals and aspirations.

And selling out your hometown football stadium: Well, it doesn’t get much bigger than that.

