Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    Opinion: How Morgan Wallen changed my mind – for the better – about stadium shows

    By Ryan Wilusz, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    I have seen many concerts in many places – next to an airport runway, deep inside a cave and, most recently, on top of a New York City pier. I have experienced 10 Bonnaroo music festivals and have traveled multiple times from North Carolina to Nashville for concerts on my birthday, including one trip that introduced me to Knox News and its prominent office overlooking I-40.

    But for years, I saw arenas as my enemy and stadiums as a surefire way to waste money on musicians who got too big for their britches. It’s easy to view popular bands as sellouts, especially when you can clearly remember the sticky floors of small rooms and the sweaty mosh pits that introduced you to their live shows in the first place.

    East Tennessee native Morgan Wallen is an artist who, just five years before his pinnacle performance at Neyland Stadium, played The Mill & Mine in downtown Knoxville. The standing-room venue is just 1% the size of the Tennessee football facility, where only three headlining artists had performed prior to Wallen on Sept. 20 and 22.

    Is Wallen, whose “865” is included in our list of Knoxville-themed songs , a sellout for exponentially increasing the size of his shows and the price of his tickets? The older I get, the more I’m sold on the opposite: that sales of any kind, especially in our digital world, is one of the most important ways to measure success – even as a creative.

    Songs that sound like home: From TV themes to murder ballads, this is Knoxville's playlist

    The starving artist is too often idolized. Why should creative people who compromise their privacy to connect with fans be the ones we criticize the most for making the money they deserve?

    I used to say success is great, as long as artists stay true to their sound – or, at least, evolve it thoughtfully.  But I have come to realize even that doesn’t matter. After all, who are these artists?

    The most honest answer is strangers to you and me. But at the same time, they are people just like us – with families to support, bills to pay and mental health to monitor.

    Arguably the biggest artist making waves at the moment is Chappell Roan, and I mean “artist” in the truest sense. She has a stage name, radio hits and a wardrobe full of different personalities that have led to her meteoric rise. Her shows, some of which have been moved to bigger stages to accommodate her newfound success, often leave diehard fans singing along with tears in their eyes.

    But it was Chappell Roan, real name Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, who recently put the hard life of a touring musician in perspective for me.

    “We all see what happens if you don’t protect yourself and if you don’t prioritize your health or mental health. You do really good,” she said to the surprise of radio host Tom Power in August. “It is, at the end of the day, just a job. And I don’t plan on doing this forever. So, I need to just have an identity outside of this and protect myself for when I’m 20 years from now.”

    I don’t know Morgan Wallen personally, but some people feel like they do. His many ups and downs have been well documented, and you can say what you want about the decisions he has made – some baffling and some offensive. But Morgan Wallen is more than a moment in his life. Did you know he's also a major benefactor, donating more than half a million dollars in just two years in East Tennessee alone? You're making a mistake if you think people can wear only black hats or only white ones.

    Morgan Wallen donations: East Tennessee native gives $500,000 for Hurricane Helene relief

    The former Gibbs baseball standout has just reached the peak of what an aspiring hometown musician can accomplish, joined on stage by Tennessee royalty and cheered on by roughly 80,000 fans who hung on his every word at each of his two shows.

    I’m not even a fan of pop country, but seeing a hometown boy relishing in the moment made for one of my favorite concert experiences ever. Remember my live music track record? That’s saying a lot.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wPX9k_0vyPAEF700

    Think of it just like growing up or getting a job promotion. In my new role as business growth and development editor, do people see me as a sellout? Or do they understand, as I hope, that everything I have put into my career as a journalist was to grow, evolve, find new success and inspire those who wish to follow a similar path?

    People tend to love success but not successful people. When it comes to art, maybe it’s a resentment from fans that their underground musical discovery is not-so-secret anymore. Or maybe it's just jealousy.

    But if for whatever reason you find yourself calling someone a sellout, think about who and what they could be “selling out” for. Artists are people with personal goals and aspirations.

    And selling out your hometown football stadium: Well, it doesn’t get much bigger than that.

    Ryan Wilusz is the business growth and development editor. Phone 865-317-5138. Email ryan.wilusz@knoxnews.com. Instagram @knoxscruff.

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at subscribe.knoxnews.com.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Opinion: How Morgan Wallen changed my mind – for the better – about stadium shows

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato8 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson6 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Tennessee nurse and his dog die trying to save man from Hurricane Helene floods
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel2 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Fraudulent Urine Drug Testing Leads to Over $700,000 Recovery from Toxicology Laboratory
    Uncovering Florida7 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile8 days ago
    FAAS Breaks Ground on New Campus
    Alameda Post16 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post19 days ago
    Bru McCoy, Squirrel White, Dont'e Thornton injury update for Tennessee vs Florida
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker8 days ago
    Wyoming lawmakers angle for leadership roles by pledging conservatism
    WyoFile13 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune20 days ago
    New Breakfast and Lunch Café Coming to Delray Beach
    Business Debut11 hours ago
    Diddy’s Daughters Visit Him in Prison
    Kristen Brady6 hours ago
    As Tammy Baldwin leads, Eric Hovde pins Senate hopes on a change election
    Wisconsin Watch7 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz8 days ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Aaron Carter: Two Years After His Tragic Death by Drowning
    Herbie J Pilato20 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Opinion: Are Ryan Day’s Buckeyes tough enough to take down Oregon?
    The Lantern5 hours ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile3 days ago
    Sweet! The Northwest Chocolate Festival Is This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen10 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson2 days ago
    What Your Cat’s Gentle Touch Really Means
    Vision Pet Care6 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy