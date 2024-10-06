With temperatures dropping soon, what will happen to East Tennesseans still without power?

Temperatures are about to drop in the mountainous communities of East Tennessee, accentuating the need to restore power to homes ravaged by Hurricane Helene flooding − even if that means using generators and other temporary solutions.

Widespread flooding made Hurricane Helene more than a generational storm for Southern Appalachia. Before midnight Sept. 27, the Nolichucky Dam near Greeneville withstood record flows nearly twice the amount that pours over Niagara Falls .

More than a week later, with overnight temperatures expected to fall into the low 40s over the next several days in East Tennessee, families looking to recover and rebuild could be challenged even more by the cold.

In some areas serviced by Mountain Electric − Roan Mountain, Elk Mills and Poga − there is no telling how long it could take to restore power, said Ivan Sanders, spokesperson for Elizabethton and Carter County. In some communities, he said, utility poles look like "snapped toothpicks."

Cell phone reception has been affected in most of these places, too, Sanders said.

Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is worried about how these communities will fare in the coming days and is recommending a request for generators, lamp oil and lamps from donation centers. However, she's also worried fire departments won't be able to get where they need to go if fires people start for warmth get out of control.

"I just want them to prepare for those cold temperatures next week in those mountain terrains," Woodby said.

