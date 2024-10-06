Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    With temperatures dropping soon, what will happen to East Tennesseans still without power?

    By Areena Arora and Hayden Dunbar, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mwpVb_0vwFIRl800

    Temperatures are about to drop in the mountainous communities of East Tennessee, accentuating the need to restore power to homes ravaged by Hurricane Helene flooding − even if that means using generators and other temporary solutions.

    Widespread flooding made Hurricane Helene more than a generational storm for Southern Appalachia. Before midnight Sept. 27, the Nolichucky Dam near Greeneville withstood record flows nearly twice the amount that pours over Niagara Falls .

    More than a week later, with overnight temperatures expected to fall into the low 40s over the next several days in East Tennessee, families looking to recover and rebuild could be challenged even more by the cold.

    In some areas serviced by Mountain Electric − Roan Mountain, Elk Mills and Poga − there is no telling how long it could take to restore power, said Ivan Sanders, spokesperson for Elizabethton and Carter County. In some communities, he said, utility poles look like "snapped toothpicks."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SKrLP_0vwFIRl800

    Cell phone reception has been affected in most of these places, too, Sanders said.

    Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby is worried about how these communities will fare in the coming days and is recommending a request for generators, lamp oil and lamps from donation centers. However, she's also worried fire departments won't be able to get where they need to go if fires people start for warmth get out of control.

    "I just want them to prepare for those cold temperatures next week in those mountain terrains," Woodby said.

    Areena Arora, data and investigative reporter for Knox News, can be reached by email at areena.arora@knoxnews.com . Follow her on X @ AreenaArora and on Instagram @areena_news .

    Hayden Dunbar is the storyteller reporter, reporting for this story from Carter County, Tennessee. Email hayden.dunbar@knoxnews.com.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: With temperatures dropping soon, what will happen to East Tennesseans still without power?

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 9
    Add a Comment
    Colleen
    1d ago
    Yes, but they should all have help. It’s been over a week and more attention should be paid to these poor people having all these terrible issues.
    Ron Young
    1d ago
    If the Biden administration knew what they were doing, they could have provided the resources to fix the problem. FEMA didn't have the money to assist as they spent the funds on racist videos. Remember this in November liberals.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Extent of Helene devastation in northeast Tennessee comes into clearer focus
    Tennessee Lookout6 days ago
    ‘Exhausted’ student nurse, 28, died after waiting for 12 hours in A&E after weekend of long hospital shifts
    The US Sun6 days ago
    Man Who Treated Two Homeless Men to IHOP, Before Allegedly Drugging Them & Killing One, Is Sentenced
    toofab.com4 days ago
    'Stunning' Vanderbilt Cheerleader Goes Viral During Massive Upset Win
    The Spun1 day ago
    How Tennessee Are You? 18 Signs You’re a True Tennessean
    wheninyourstate.com2 days ago
    Tennessee Destination Named 'Most Boring Tourist Trap' In The State
    KWNW ROCK 1023 days ago
    Hurricane Milton weakens as Jax prepares for monster storm
    Jacksonville Today1 minute ago
    2024 is the official end date for Social Security. This is the year that everything will change
    thetransferportalcfb.com2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News21 days ago
    Dad ‘couldn’t take it anymore’ because his 1-year-old child wasn’t listening before using both of his hands for minutes to strangIe the boy to death
    Chattanooga Daily News5 days ago
    Grief and anger mix as Tennessee plastic plant survivors say permission to leave came too late
    NBC News6 days ago
    Confirmed Mountain Lion Sightings: Are Big Cats Returning to Tennessee?
    April Killian3 days ago
    Updating Tennessee rankings in college football polls after falling to Arkansas
    Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel1 day ago
    Tennessee QB made huge mistake at end of upset loss to Arkansas
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Scenes At Vanderbilt's Stadium After Alabama Upset Are Wild
    The Spun2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 hours ago
    Tragic Last Days of Former President Jimmy Carter, 100: Trapped in Wheelchair, Pin Thin and Refusing Medical Treatment
    RadarOnline4 days ago
    Heartbroken Pittie Left In The Woods Just Waited Hoping Her Owner Would Come Back For Her
    pupvine.com2 days ago
    IRS Announces Tax Relief for Victims of Hurricane Helene
    smallbiztrends.com3 days ago
    HGTV star Christina Hall lists Tennessee home her ex is reportedly living in: ‘Your mind on my money’
    Fox News3 days ago
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather1 day ago
    Man Sentenced to 4+ Years for Checks Stolen from U.S. Mail
    Morristown Minute5 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Major Bust Uncovers 10,000 Pounds of Illegally Harvested Berries in Florida
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson3 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria17 days ago
    Heartwarming return of Tennessee family’s dog found in treetop after Helene flood
    petrescuereport.com1 day ago
    A 'forgotten' valley in storm-hit North Carolina, desperate for help
    AFP2 days ago
    Ohio Woman's Last Words to Husband Before Injecting Him With Lethal Poison: 'I Have a Surprise For You'
    lawyerherald.com3 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy