What a tumble: Playoff-hopeful Tennessee Vols weren't best team in state Saturday | Adams

When you lose a game like Tennessee lost Saturday night, there’s nothing mysterious about what your response should be: “All our goals are still in front of us.”

That’s true – unless one of your goals was to win every game. But more reasonable goals are still in play.

The Vols can make the College Football Playoff. They can win the national championship – as unlikely as that might have seemed watching them lose to Arkansas 19-14 Saturday night at Reynolds Razorbacks Stadium in Fayetteville.

On a day of upsets – some of which were more stunning than Tennessee’s defeat – we were reminded how drastically college football can change from one Saturday to the next. Five top-10 teams lost.

Alabama, which was ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press poll, lost to Vanderbilt. How is that even possible? But it happened.

Tide fans took over Vanderbilt Stadium as so many opposing fans do. But in a bizarre plot twist, Vanderbilt took over the game. There was nothing flukish about the Commodores ’ 40-35 victory. They were better coached and better prepared. They outexecuted Alabama.

I was as surprised as anyone by how the game unfolded. I was just as surprised at what happened to Tennessee.

Maybe, I shouldn’t have been surprised. Never mind that three of Tennessee’s dominant victories had been achieved against decidedly inferior teams – Chattanooga, overrated NC State, and Kent State. Or that Oklahoma’s offense had been decimated by injuries in the offensive line and receiving corps. I was convinced the Vols were the real deal.

Perhaps, they are – and the Arkansas game was an aberration. But I’m now just as convinced of Tennessee’s shortcomings as I was its strengths in the first month of the season.

Arkansas had played back-to-back tough games against Auburn and Texas A&M. Tennessee had two weeks to prepare for the Razorbacks. So, how did things go so wrong against a 13.5-point underdog that seemingly didn’t match up well against Tennessee?

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel has justifiably earned the reputation as a great play caller. So has Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino, a former head coach in college and the NFL. But on this night, Petrino did more with much less.

Heupel didn’t seem sure of himself, and that was reflected in the lack of offensive creativity. Quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn’t seem sure of himself, either. That was never more evident than as he ran out of bounds on the last play of the game when UT’s only hope for a victory was to launch a pass into the end zone and hope for the best. Running out of bounds was tantamount to waving a white flag.

Arkansas repeatedly got the best of Tennessee’s offensive line, so Iamaleava was under duress most of the night, which helped explain why he passed for only 158 yards on 17 completions in 28 attempts. I expected him to sometimes overcome such pressure with his running ability. However, his elusiveness was never apparent, and he made fewer plays on the run than he did as a passer.

In tight games, star quarterbacks need to shine the brightest. Iamaleava couldn’t do that. Ironically, backup Arkansas quarterback Malachi Singleton, subbing for injured starter Taylen Green, led the game-winning drive.

Tennessee, like so many other SEC teams, remains a playoff contender. Texas is the conference’s only unbeaten team. Ole Miss, Missouri, LSU, Texas A&M, Oklahoma, Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee all have one loss.

UT’s games against Alabama and Georgia now loom larger than ever, because there’s less margin for error. You can't expect to make the playoffs with more than two losses.

ADAMS: Bad decision-making by Josh Heupel, Nico Iamaleava doom Tennessee football vs Arkansas

Tennessee didn’t resemble a playoff team Saturday. A defense that looked so dominant against previous opponents gave up more than 400 yards. And the pass defense that was regarded as questionable in preseason looked just as questionable against the Razorbacks, who completed 21 of 30 passes for 297 yards.

After UT’s 4-0 start, I thought it could beat both Alabama and Georgia. But as poorly as it played against Arkansas, you can’t even assume Vanderbilt is a sure win.

The Commodores, not the Vols, were the best team in the state Saturday.

John Adams is a senior columnist. He may be reached at 865-342-6284 or john.adams@knoxnews.com . Follow him at: twitter.com/johnadamskns.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: What a tumble: Playoff-hopeful Tennessee Vols weren't best team in state Saturday | Adams