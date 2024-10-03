TVA: Stay off Douglas Lake as floating boom deployed to contain hazardous Helene debris

The Tennessee Valley Authority is telling the public to stay off Douglas Lake near Dandridge as it prepares to deploy a 4,000-foot floating barrier to catch a one-square-mile patch of debris from Hurricane Helene's floodwaters.

Douglas, a reservoir in Jefferson and Sevier counties, caught a bulk of debris that washed through the French Broad, Nolichucky and Pigeon rivers . The rivers, which begin in North Carolina, traced devastation through East Tennessee on Sept. 27 before flowing into the reservoir.

The large field of floating debris on Douglas Lake is in the north section of the reservoir, near where the three rivers flow in. As of Oct. 2, the debris patch was one-square-mile large and moving one mile a day downstream toward Douglas Dam, TVA said in a news release.

Helene debris in Douglas Lake could be hazardous

The boom, a floating barrier that captures surface and submerged debris in bodies of water, is one of the largest deployed in TVA's history.

The barrier across the lake is meant to protect water supply intakes and other infrastructure downstream.

For the safety of crews placing the barrier and boaters, TVA is asking the public to stay off the lake until further notice. The barrier will be in place until further notice, and boats will not be able to pass through.

By containing the debris, TVA intends to provide more time to its partners to explore how to remove it. The debris field contains trees, household items and construction materials and can be hazardous.

Douglas Dam spilled historic amounts of water through its spill gates after Hurricane Helene to send the floodwaters downstream. A flood warning was in place from the National Weather Service until Oct. 2 for communities downstream of the dam.

