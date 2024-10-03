Open in App
    • Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

    TVA: Stay off Douglas Lake as floating boom deployed to contain hazardous Helene debris

    By Daniel Dassow, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02afOR_0vt0fAKT00

    The Tennessee Valley Authority is telling the public to stay off Douglas Lake near Dandridge as it prepares to deploy a 4,000-foot floating barrier to catch a one-square-mile patch of debris from Hurricane Helene's floodwaters.

    Douglas, a reservoir in Jefferson and Sevier counties, caught a bulk of debris that washed through the French Broad, Nolichucky and Pigeon rivers . The rivers, which begin in North Carolina, traced devastation through East Tennessee on Sept. 27 before flowing into the reservoir.

    The large field of floating debris on Douglas Lake is in the north section of the reservoir, near where the three rivers flow in. As of Oct. 2, the debris patch was one-square-mile large and moving one mile a day downstream toward Douglas Dam, TVA said in a news release.

    Helene debris in Douglas Lake could be hazardous

    The boom, a floating barrier that captures surface and submerged debris in bodies of water, is one of the largest deployed in TVA's history.

    The barrier across the lake is meant to protect water supply intakes and other infrastructure downstream.

    For the safety of crews placing the barrier and boaters, TVA is asking the public to stay off the lake until further notice. The barrier will be in place until further notice, and boats will not be able to pass through.

    By containing the debris, TVA intends to provide more time to its partners to explore how to remove it. The debris field contains trees, household items and construction materials and can be hazardous.

    Douglas Dam spilled historic amounts of water through its spill gates after Hurricane Helene to send the floodwaters downstream. A flood warning was in place from the National Weather Service until Oct. 2 for communities downstream of the dam.

    Daniel Dassow is a growth and development reporter focused on technology and energy. Phone 423-637-0878. Email daniel.dassow@knoxnews.com .

    Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe .

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: TVA: Stay off Douglas Lake as floating boom deployed to contain hazardous Helene debris

    Sampson Holder
    1d ago
    a lot of nasty shit in that water almost as bad as Fort Loudoun is
    Hal Stephens
    1d ago
    not to mention likely a good many propane tanks as propane is often used for winter heating in areas with no natural gas service.
