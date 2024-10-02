Open in App
    Disconnected communities across East Tennessee get help from donated Starlink receivers

    By Allie Feinberg, Knoxville News Sentinel,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SMm2D_0vrH0EmX00

    Residents of some remote areas in East Tennessee cut off from phone and internet access will soon be able to communicate with loved ones as they recover from Hurricane Helene. Ten Starlink receivers have been donated to cities ravaged by floods.

    The receivers, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX, connect remote communities connect to high-speed internet. U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, who represents the northeastern corner of the state, said Oct 1 her staff delivered several to Newport, one to Mountain City, one to Roan Mountain and one to Erwin.

    “That’s the number one thing that I heard from people on the ground,” Harshbarger said. “They’re saying, ‘We had to drive to Johnson City just to get communication.’”

    Flooded Tennessee homes and neighborhoods have been cut off by disintegrated roads and overflowing rivers while communication infrastructure and power lines have been damaged. It's been difficult to get out and get cell service.

    Get critical weather alerts via text : Sign up for updates by location you'll get even if you lose internet

    The terminals were donated by Robby Starbuck , a conservative activist and former music video director. Starbuck’s team brought them from Nashville to Newport, and Harshbarger’s team delivered and set them up where they were needed.

    “That’s a regular citizen that heard we had a need, and stepped up,” Harshbarger said.

    Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Disconnected communities across East Tennessee get help from donated Starlink receivers

