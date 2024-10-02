Open in App
    Two new Marble City Market vendors serve burgers and Phillys, Asian fare | Grub Scout

    By The Grub Scout,

    2 days ago

    When The Grub Spouse and I entered Marble City Market on our most recent trek to that downtown food hall, we noticed an uptick in the overall energy of the venue. Compared to our last few visits, during which a pall of gloom seemed to shroud the vendor stalls and dining areas, I detected a new sense of vibrance throughout. Employees were more engaging, and there were more patrons on hand than I had seen in quite a while.

    That may be because of the spate of new eateries that have set up shop in the last few months. We caught up on two more this time around — Craven Carvin’s House Burgers & Phillys , and Hachiban. I agreed to the former, while The Spouse volunteered to dine at the latter.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b7t3d_0vrGHu7w00

    Craven Carvin’s House specializes in hamburgers and Philly-style sandwiches. The menu features six burgers, some made with one brisket patty, some with two. Examples include the Carvin’s Way Burger with grilled onions, American cheese and all the trimmings. There’s also the I’m Full and Young Siders (two single-patty burgers) as well as a plant-based burger and a shrimp roll.

    I got Mama’s Choice ($13.99), two patties advertised as being topped with bacon, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions and provolone cheese. I chose onion rings as a side item for $4.99. Other sides include tots, fries and chicken wings. You Philly lovers might also try the Knox Philly, which is a slight variation on the classic Philly cheesesteak recipe, and the OG Philly Steak, topped with onions and a Cheez Whiz-like product.

    The Spouse had a few more options to choose from over at Hachiban. This Asian eatery offers both hibachi and teriyaki meals made with a choice of steamed or fried rice plus a mix of stir-fried mushrooms, zucchini, carrots and onion. Main ingredients include chicken, steak and shrimp as well as several combinations of those proteins. You can also order a vegetable-only version if you prefer to go meatless. The Spouse ordered the hibachi chicken ($15.99) and went with steamed white rice.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wH2xr_0vrGHu7w00

    Incidentally, the stall’s signage mentioned “hibachi, bao & more,” but I didn’t see any references to bao on the menu itself. (Bao is a type of steamed bun, featured in Asian cuisine, that’s often filled with other ingredients.)

    We took our respective pagers and claimed a table in the main dining space. My order came up first, after a much more reasonable wait compared to many of the other food vendors I’ve patronized at Marble City Market.

    The burger was a true monster, a stack that wasn’t quite as elaborate as the typical Inskip Grill creation but still a double-hander all the way. I literally could not unhinge my mouth wide enough to take a bite of the entire burger. The patties, cheese and vegetable toppings were heaven, although I did notice that instead of bacon, my burger was crowned with thinly sliced ham. No skin off my back, as they say. My only regret about this sandwich was that I was so full, I had to give up on it about three-quarters of the way through. Unfortunately, I couldn’t justify boxing up what remained for leftovers.

    My only ding on this meal was the onions rings. The battered-and-fried rings tasted okay, but they were practically room temperature by the time they reached my mouth.

    The Spouse’s hibachi meal was similarly grand in scale, occupying most of the large oval platter on which it was served. This meal was good enough, but there wasn’t much about it that stood out from any number of similar meals one might find at other Asian eateries in town. In all honesty, the Pad Thai dish I recently had at another Asian MCM vendor was a better experience. But again, this particular combo of meat, rice and veggies did the job, and the proprietor was a very pleasant person to deal with.

    There are still several relatively new food vendors for us to try at Marble City Market. Here’s hoping that the good vibes we enjoyed on our most recent visit continue to hang around for a while.

    Craven Carvin’s House Burgers & Phillys

    Food : 4

    Service : 3.75

    Atmosphere : NA

    Overall : 4

    Hachiban

    Food : 3.75

    Service :– 3.75

    Atmosphere : NA

    Overall : 3.75

    Address : Marble City Market333 W. Depot Ave., Suite 110

    Full bar service

    Hours : 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays

    These two food vendors are tasty additions to the culinary experiences available at Marble City Market.

    This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Two new Marble City Market vendors serve burgers and Phillys, Asian fare | Grub Scout

